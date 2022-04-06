U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

Technics' iconic turntable gets a seven-color makeover for its 50th anniversary

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Technics

Since 1972, the Technics SL-1200 has been a go-to for DJs in search of a durable and dependable turntable for spinning vinyl. And in honor of its 50th anniversary, Panasonic will release the SL-1200M7L, a new limited edition version of the MK7, its most recent revision of the deck. The company will offer the M7L in seven colors – black, red, blue, white, green, yellow and beige – with each featuring a handful of nice touches. All seven colorways come with an anodized tone arm and slipmat with a gold-colored Technics logo. Each one also comes with an engraved serial number so true aficionados can know you spent $1,100 to buy your turntable.

Panasonic plans to only sell 12,000 units of the SL-1200M7L. And if it has caught your eye, you’ll need to act fast. When the company released the limited-edition SL-1210GAE, at the time one of the few ways to buy an SL-1200 in black, it sold out almost immediately. Among the retailers that will carry the SL-1200M7L include B&H, Guitar Center, Turntable Lab and Stokyo. You can pre-order the turntable tomorrow, with orders scheduled to ship out in July.

