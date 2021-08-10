Technocorum Holdings Introduces New Gennix Project Director Keefe Tan

The Project Director of Gennix plans to inspire and enable the next generation of investors to achieve financial independence on the blockchain

SINGAPORE, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) –– Technicorum Holdings, which has been incubating the innovative DeFi and NFT project KingSwap (https://www.kingswap.io/), today announced that crypto native Keefe Tan will serve as the Technicorum Holdings Project Director for Gennix, a DeFi Layer 2 lending protocol designed to maximize user scalability, composability and growth.



Keefe Tan grew up on the blockchain, seeing it blossom for the last seven years. His interest in crypto began during his time in Manchester, United Kingdom when he discovered the decentralized platform and began to experiment with various platforms and protocols in the CeFi and DeFi lending ecosystems. He explored everything from open sandbox concepts, gamified virtual worlds, payment ecosystems and protocols, exchanges and liquidity platforms, custodial services, NFT marketplaces, derivative protocols, stablecoins and prediction markets. Now, his work will focus on redefining the traditional values as financial institutions as the only pillars of revenue for users.



The Gennix protocol will promote end-to-end lending and borrowing of digital assets and related financial products by operating on public networks. Additionally, it will allow investors to take advantage of earning higher interest rates and low collaterals in the Binance Chain Ecosystem, ensuring fast and safe transactions with low gas rates. Gennix will also offer various tiers of NFTs with vast amounts of utility by means of $GNNX token airdrops, trading fee bonuses and additional staking rewards. Gennix’s proof-of-stake reputation model increases the security of this project by leveraging its Trustscore Protocol and Blacklist capabilities, which ensure the highest quality for both borrowers and lenders across all DeFi borrowing/lending platforms.

“I join a team of DeFi enthusiasts who are ready and able to help break barriers for the next generation of young crypto investors while solving the issue of over-collatorization and providing an additional layers of identification in a decentralized financial ecosystem,” said Keefe Tan. “The Gennix protocol will grant users access to micro-lending capabilities far exceeding traditional banking franchises. I look forward to lessening the financial divide and am focused on changing the mindset of investors who are interested in learning more about the cryptosphere.”

ABOUT TECHNICORUM GROUP

Technicorum Group comprises of subsidiaries, a few which are regulated, specializing in various verticals in the Digital Assets space, with a one-stop-shop capability to launch, incubate and bring to the global market any blockchain, digital asset, fintech, NFT, DeFi etc project, and is primarily responsible for the KingSwap project, with references of over 100 ICO’s worked on in the past 3 years through its subsidiaries.

ABOUT GENNIX

Gennix is a DeFi-built uniform Layer 2 lending protocol that’s designed to maximize scalability, composability, and growth. The project promotes end-to-end lending and borrowing of digital assets and related financial products by operating on public networks. A game-changing feature that distinguishes Gennix from other DeFi projects is its foundation on the latest innovative BSC network and the introduction of NFT yield boosters. For more information, visit http://www.gennix.io/.

