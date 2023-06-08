Technodex Bhd.'s (KLSE:TDEX) Shares May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 1.4x in the IT industry in Malaysia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Technodex Bhd.'s (KLSE:TDEX) P/S ratio of 1.2x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

How Technodex Bhd Has Been Performing

Revenue has risen firmly for Technodex Bhd recently, which is pleasing to see. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to only keep up with the broader industry, which has keeping the P/S in line with expectations. Those who are bullish on Technodex Bhd will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For Technodex Bhd?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Technodex Bhd's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 27% last year. Still, revenue has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

This is in contrast to the rest of the industry, which is expected to grow by 19% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that Technodex Bhd's P/S is comparable to that of its industry peers. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as a continuation of recent revenue trends is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

What We Can Learn From Technodex Bhd's P/S?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Technodex Bhd's average P/S is a bit surprising since its recent three-year growth is lower than the wider industry forecast. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/S as this revenue performance isn't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless there is a significant improvement in the company's medium-term performance, it will be difficult to prevent the P/S ratio from declining to a more reasonable level.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Technodex Bhd (1 is concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

