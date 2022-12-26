U.S. markets closed

Technological Advancements Enabling Ammonia for Efficient Hydrogen Storage

ReportLinker
·1 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global efforts to decarbonize the energy and industrial sectors have necessitated looking beyond conventional fossil fuels as the primary energy source. Hydrogen, which has a significantly higher energy content than traditional energy sources such as oil and natural gas, is gaining traction in the industry.

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Technological Advancements Enabling Ammonia for Efficient Hydrogen Storage" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377294/?utm_source=GNW


However, its low volumetric density requires hydrogen in a highly compressed or liquid form.

This requirement adds to the cost of utilizing hydrogen and is unsafe, as hydrogen burns quickly if it reacts with atmospheric oxygen.

Ammonia has emerged as a viable hydrogen carrier because of its low reactivity and compatibility with existing natural gas and hydrogen infrastructure for transportation and easier storage.

With the hydrogen economy emerging as an important enabler of the carbon-neutral world, ammonia as a hydrogen carrier will gain significant interest from industry players and policymakers.

In this report, Frost & Sullivan focuses on new and disruptive developments within the ammonia and hydrogen storage industry, focusing on technological attributes and current and future technological advancements.

The study also discusses major drivers and challenges faced by technology companies looking to reach large-scale commercial deployment using ammonia as efficient hydrogen storage.

The study covers the following:
•Overview of new and disruptive technologies utilizing ammonia as a hydrogen carrier, along with benefits, challenges, and applications
•Major innovations and R&D activities in using ammonia for efficient hydrogen storage
•Growth opportunities and patent analysis
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377294/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


