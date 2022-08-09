Technological Advancements to Remain Backbone for Kidney Dialysis Equipment & Supplies Market Progress, Says Fact.MR

FACT.MR

The Market for Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies Will Expand As A Result Of Rising Awareness of Renal Disorders, an Increase in the Prevalence of Kidney Disorders, Technological Advancements in Dialysis Equipment, R&D for Advanced Dialysis Equipment, And New Product Launches

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, expanding at a CAGR of 5%, the global kidney dialysis equipment and supplies market is projected to reach US$ 26 billion by 2026.



Renal dialysis is a treatment for kidney or renal failure that essentially filters and purifies the blood using the equipment while maintaining normal blood flow. It also eliminates undesired pollutants, waste materials, and excess fluid from the blood, and even balances electrolytes. When kidney function is compromised, dialysis is the method used to remove extra fluid and harmful substances from the circulation.

Key factors driving the growth of the kidney dialysis equipment and supplies market are the rise in population and number of dialysis centres across the world. Additionally, the market's overall growth is accelerated by increased knowledge of chronic kidney diseases and available treatment options. However, market expansion is predicted to be hampered to some extent by the lack of knowledge about renal disease and the risks and problems associated with dialysis.

Which Regions are Top Manufacturers of Kidney Dialysis Equipment Targeting?

“North America & Europe - Profitable Regions for Kidney Dialysis Equipment Manufacturers Due to Advancements in Healthcare Infrastructure”

Due to the rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease, North America is anticipated to have a leading position in the growth of the global market for kidney dialysis equipment over the next 5 years.

Furthermore, due to the presence of major competitors in the market for renal dialysis equipment in Europe, including Fresenius Medical Care, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and others, the regional market is anticipated to experience considerable growth.

Dialysis machine manufacturers in Europe are concentrating on creating products for CKD therapies, which is anticipated to drive market growth.

The rate and frequency of end-stage renal illness are rising, which is encouraging more people to use dialysis equipment. As a result, the Asia Pacific dialysis equipment market size is expanding.

Key Segments Covered in the Kidney Dialysis Equipment & Supplies Industry Survey

By Type :



Hemodialysis

Peritoneal Dialysis CRRT Systems





By End User :



Hospitals

Clinics Others





By Region :



North America

Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape

Even though several new companies have entered the market, leading suppliers of kidney dialysis equipment continue to rule this space. Almost all companies are experimenting with new product lines to increase their market stance.

Major market players are spending a lot on R&D for kidney dialysis equipment to introduce new and improved products.

Baxter International Inc. received FDA approval for its on-demand peritoneal dialysis solution generation technology clinical trial in January 2019. The new method provides patients with a great platform for performing peritoneal dialysis at home.

Two large companies - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and Baxter Incorporated - jointly possess a sizeable market share of more than 60% of the global kidney dialysis equipment industry.

Another major player in the market for kidney dialysis equipment and supplies - NIPRO Medical Corporation - intends to expand its sales network in emerging countries such as India and Africa.



Key players in the Kidney Dialysis Equipment & Supplies Market

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care North America

JMS Co. Ltd.

Kawasumi Laboratories



Key Takeaways from Kidney Dialysis Equipment & Supplies Market Study

Over the next 5 years, North America and Europe are anticipated to hold a dominating position in the global kidney dialysis equipment and supplies market.

The hemodialysis segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

The United States market is valued at US$ 5 billion in 2022.

Sales of kidney dialysis equipment are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2026.

