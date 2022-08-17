U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,274.04
    -31.16 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,980.32
    -171.68 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,938.12
    -164.38 (-1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,987.31
    -33.22 (-1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.55
    -0.56 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.70
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    19.73
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0179
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8930
    +0.0690 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2045
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0750
    -0.0150 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,327.14
    -549.69 (-2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    557.23
    -15.58 (-2.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.75
    -20.31 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.87 (+1.23%)
     

Technological Advancements & Rising Eye Disorders Pushing Sales of Optical Coherence Tomography Machines: Fact.MR Analysis

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Two Key Factors Influencing The Growth Of The Global Optical Coherence Tomography For Ophthalmology Market Are The Rise In Cancer Cases And The Sizeable Increase In The Geriatric Population. Demand for Optical Coherence Tomography Systems Is Also Being Fueled By an Increase in People Suffering From Eye Illnesses

Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global optical coherence tomography (OCT) for ophthalmology market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 580 million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 6% through 2026, according to the detailed industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

An advanced method used for high-resolution cross-sectional imaging is optical coherence tomography. Similar to ultrasound imaging, optical coherence tomography is a sort of non-invasive imaging technique. Coherent light is used in this technique to take photographs in both, two and three dimensions. This technique is employed to examine translucent tissues.

Furthermore, this technique is utilized to analyse data from the field of ophthalmology and track the health of the retina. The two main advantages of optical coherence tomography during a biopsy are high-resolution imaging and great penetration depth. Real-time photographs of tissue can be produced using this technology. As a result, it can be applied to ocular biopsy and can lower biopsy-related simple mistakes.

For Critical Insights on Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Ophthalmology Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7618

The market is anticipated to rise as a result of ongoing innovation and the development of newer technologies, as well as higher demand from new biomedical application fields such as medication delivery, rising demand for early illness diagnosis, and rising prevalence of eye ailments.

However, the lack of benevolent reimbursement regulations and clinical data may impede industry expansion over the next few years. High-resolution cross-sectional imaging is made possible by the developing technology known as optical coherence tomography.

Which Regions are Expected to Generate High Revenue for OCT Ophthalmology Equipment Manufacturers?

“Asia Pacific Profitable Region for OCT Equipment Producers Due to Rapidly Developing Healthcare Sector”

The increasing cases of diabetic retinopathy in the North America region as well as the increased use of retinopathy for macular degeneration, retinal diseases, and glaucoma can be attributed to the region's dominant position in the global optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market.

In Europe, vision impairment is a prevalent problem. The prevalence of such issues could rise in the future due to a rapidly increasing rate of the senior population in the region. The severity of vision impairments can range from minor vision anomalies to total blindness.

To learn more about Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Ophthalmology Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7618

Key Segments Covered in the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Ophthalmology Industry Survey

  • By Product :

    • Conventional OCT Systems

    • Handheld OCT Systems

    • Integrated OCT Systems

  • By Application :

    • Clinical

    • Industrial

  • By End User :

    • Hospitals

    • Ambulatory Surgical Centres

    • Ophthalmic Clinics

    • Semiconductor Industries

    • Chemical & Polymer Industries

    • Automotive Industry

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • MEA

Competitive Landscape

The biggest suppliers of OCT systems are battling to keep up with the high demand while also looking for fresh ways to increase their footprints, such as mergers & acquisitions and partnerships with like-minded market participants.

  • The next-generation EnFocus intraoperative OCT system from Leica Microsystems was launched in November 2020 to support surgical workflow and assist ophthalmic surgeons in achieving surgical perfection through anterior and posterior section surgeries.

  • Abbott unveiled its first virtual reality solution for optical coherence tomography in 2020. Cardiologists will use this for training purposes.

  • The release of 3D Maestro2 was announced by TOPCON Canada Inc. in 2019. An optical coherence tomography system can also perform optical coherence tomography angiography in the spectrum domain.

Get Customization on Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Ophthalmology Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7618

Key players in the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Ophthalmology Market

  • Agfa Healthcare

  • Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

  • Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

  • Imalux Corp.

  • Michelson Diagnostics

  • Novacam Technologies, Inc.

Key Takeaways from Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Ophthalmology Market Study

  • Conventional OCT system sales are expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2026.

  • Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) and 3D imaging are combined in handheld OCT equipment to aid in the early diagnosis of a variety of eye illnesses, such as macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma.

  • The incidence of choroidal and retinal illnesses is increasing rapidly, which will increase the number of products that ophthalmologists use for imaging and diagnosing.

  • Since a majority of manufacturers are heavily concentrated in North America and Europe, revisions and the introduction of new technologies are anticipated to drive the growth of the optical coherence tomography market in these regions over the coming years.

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Healthcare Domain

Guidewires Market - Advancements in guidewire tip technologies have increased the adoption of interventional radiology techniques in image-guided diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Interventional radiology has significantly improved patient recovery outcomes.

Asthma Treatment Market - Demand prospects for asthma therapeutics are likely to gain strength, owing to increasing awareness among patients regarding this condition. This should have led to linear growth of the asthma treatment market; however, a spurt in the sales of generic drugs, thriving on the back of patent expiration of branded drugs, is projected to limit market potential.

Benzodiazepine Drugs Market - The trend of developing generic drugs holds relevance for prominent players such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Mylan N.V., who generate a sizeable revenue (around 58% market share) through the sales of generic products.

Audiological Devices Market - The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) advocates that auditory impairments account for the 3rd largest physical condition among people. Gradual hearing loss affects people of all ages, with varying degrees of deafness.

Breast Surgery Retractors Market - Technological advancements in the areas of design and interface are expected to offer better usability to surgeons. On the back of these factors, the global breast surgery retractors market is projected to grow at a very modest CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Breast Pumps Market - Rising insurance coverage for breast pumps, growth in awareness about breastfeeding and advancements in breast pump technologies are also poised to steer the global breast pumps market towards a positive growth trajectory.

Addiction Treatment Market - Addiction to various substances has been a major problem across the world. Abuse of substances such as alcohol, marijuana, cocaine, prescription medicine, tobacco, and others inflict debilitating damage to the human body. Out of these, tobacco consumption, mostly in the form of cigarette smoking, is a leading cause of death in the world.

Contraceptives Market - The contraceptive devices segment shall contribute to the maximum growth of the contraceptives market. Contraceptive Devices are expected to account for more than 50% of the total contraceptives market share.

Genetic Testing Services Market - Genetic testing services have come to be widely used for many applications in the fields of oncology, obstetrics and ancestry as well. These services are purported to assist clinicians and patients to identify hereditary factors leading to the outbreak of the diseases mentioned above

Immunoassay Market - The global immunoassay market is forecast to grow at a 6% value CAGR, during the forecast period 2022-2032, reaching a market value of US$ 53 Billion. In 2021, the market was valued at US$ 28 Billion, and is likely to reach US$ 29.6 Billion in 2022, registering a Y-o-Y growth rate of 5.7%.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. to end purchase of COVID-19 vaccines as industry pivots to commercial market

    Vaccines, treatments and tests will soon all be commercially available. But what that means for consumers' out-of-pocket costs is unclear.

  • Bluebird bio nabs major win with first FDA approval following split

    Somerville gene therapy firm bluebird bio Inc. has scored its first approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration following its business split late last year.

  • Young Bankers Worry About Nights Off Early and Dark Days Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- On a boat under the Statue of Liberty at happy hour one August Thursday, young Morgan Stanley colleagues sipped champagne and smiled. Two Citigroup Inc. banking analysts left the company’s headquarters by 5:40 p.m. to drink across the street. A young investment-banking analyst who came close to burning out last year now has enough free time to take in Broadway shows.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for N

  • 3 Oil & Gas Pipeline Stocks From the Prospering Industry

    Higher production of commodities is boosting demand for pipeline and storage assets, thereby brightening the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Pipeline MLP industry. Some of the frontrunners in the industry are Enterprise (EPD), Energy Transfer (ET) and Magellan Midstream (MMP).

  • FDA Approves Sale Of OTC Hearing Aids, Furthering Biden Administration's Goal Of Expanded Healthcare Access

    The FDA approved the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids, allowing millions of Americans to buy hearing aids without seeing an audiologist to improve access to hearing aids, which may lower costs for millions of Americans. The rules, which take effect in mid-October, apply to hearing aids for people with mild to moderate hearing loss. The aids will be available directly from stores or online without medical exams, a prescription, or audiologist fitting adjustment. White House National Economic

  • This Growth Stock Has Soared Over 200% Year to Date -- Is It a Buy?

    More than two years into the pandemic, hospitalized patients with severe cases may get a game-changing treatment.

  • Blueprint Medicines Stock Hammered As 'Long-Awaited' Test Results Disappoint

    Blueprint unveiled the "long-awaited" results of its study in indolent systemic mastocytosis on Wednesday, and the biotech stock crashed.

  • I’ve been a full-time Lyft driver since 2017. Here’s how ‘flexibility’ and ‘choice’ just don’t apply to underpaid ‘gig work’ that requires 50 hours a week

    The argument of a tradeoff between flexibility and employee protections doesn't hold up now that many executives get to work flexible schedules.

  • CVS, Walmart, Walgreens owe two Ohio counties $650 million in landmark opioid lawsuit

    A federal judge in Cleveland awarded $650 million in damages Wednesday to two Ohio counties that won a landmark lawsuit against national pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, claiming the way they distributed opioids to customers caused severe harm to communities and created a public nuisance.

  • Tesla Loses Another Key Executive

    Tesla , the electric vehicle manufacturer, appears to have a hard time retaining its lawyers. The automaker has had at least four top lawyers resign for various reasons since its general counsel quit in 2019. In the latest case, David Searle, who was the head of Tesla's legal department, resigned from Tesla just under a month ago, Bloomberg Law reports, according to three people who are familiar with his departure.

  • The Average 401(k) Balance by Age

    How much money people have put away for retirement naturally varies by age. See how your savings stack up.

  • Chipmakers look to invest billions, add thousands of jobs in Oregon

    Here is what Oregon needs to do to land the massive investments, according to an industry task force.

  • This Is How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement

    Will I outlive my retirement savings? This question dogs many retirement savers who view their accounts, often far shy of $1 million, with dread and fear. After all, aspiring retirees have to plan for longer lifespans, potentially steep medical costs … Continue reading → The post This Chart Shows You How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Intercept Settles Ocaliva Litigation With Reddy's Lab

    Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) and its subsidiary Intercept Pharma Europe Limited settled patent litigation with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE: RDY). The litigation concerns the submission by Dr. Reddy’s of an Abbreviated New Drug Application seeking approval to market a generic version of Ocaliva (obeticholic acid) 5 mg and 10 mg tablets before the expiration of the Company’s U.S. patents. Related: Intercept Shares Jump After Reissuing Annual Guidance. Under the terms of the

  • Oil prices post first gain in 4 sessions as weekly U.S. crude supplies drop by more than 7 million barrels

    Oil futures finish higher for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday, as U.S. government data showing a more than seven million-barrel weekly drop in domestic supplies helps offset concerns over the global growth outlook.

  • Ford holds first Memphis panel, gives more BlueOval City details

    BlueOval City's launch team, including representatives from Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovation, provided an update on the progress of the project via a panel discussion on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at LeMoyne-Owen College. The discussion touched on several subjects, with notably more specifics than when Ford first held a panel in Brownsville months ago. The panel included: Vanessa Presson, HR manager of the Electric Vehicle Center (TEVC, the term used to describe Ford’s side of the plant) at BlueOval City Ermal Faulkner, director of BlueOval City and electric vehicle (EV) sites Kel Kearns, plant manager, TEVC at BlueOval City Andy Bianco, North American manufacturing, learning, and development manager for Ford Yisel Cabrera, senior manager for economic mobility for Ford Fund, Ford’s nonprofit Neva Burke, HR manager for BlueOval City's SK battery plant Maddison Dean, external affairs manager at SK Battery America One of the chief announcements from Ford so far came from Faulkner, who said that to date, “at least half” of all purchase orders have come from diverse businesses.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Occidental Petroleum, Enterprise Products Partners, Marathon Petroleum, Suncor Energy and ConocoPhillips

    Occidental Petroleum, Enterprise Products Partners, Marathon Petroleum, Suncor Energy and ConocoPhillips are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Plaintiff drops suit in first Zantac trial

    Yahoo Finance health care correspondent Anjalee Khemlani details how the first case against pharmaceutical company GSK over its Zantac derivative was voluntarily dismissed.

  • Can You Really Retire at 52? Yes, And Here's How

    Many Americans dream of early retirement. It's even the basis for movements like FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. But if you want to retire as soon as 52, you need a solid strategy to help you get … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bedford's Homology Medicine lays off 10 as it puts a program on pause

    A Bedford-based gene therapy firm is pausing clinical development of one gene therapy to focus on a similar, but potentially broader, treatment.