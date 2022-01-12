U.S. markets open in 5 hours 10 minutes

Technological Advancements Transforming Indoor Air Purification

ReportLinker
·1 min read

Increasing air pollution, urbanization, and industrialization severely degrade air quality, which worsens when natural calamities such as wildfires occur. The spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19 pandemic) and rising public awareness of the dangers of air pollution significantly accelerated the demand for air purification units in residential and commercial sectors.

New York, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Technological Advancements Transforming Indoor Air Purification" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06218441/?utm_source=GNW


Fabric-based filters, ultraviolet (UV) light, and ionized air are widely used filtration technologies for indoor air purification.Traditional air filtration units primarily rely on high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters.

In the coming years, newer technologies such as UV-based disinfection and bipolar ionization that can neutralize all indoor air pollutants are expected to become more prominent in the indoor air purification industry. The industry’s need of the hour is the development of cost-effective and efficient air purification systems capable of eliminating all types of indoor air pollutants. The industry constantly researches ways to improve air purifiers’ cost-effectiveness, maintenance requirements, and neutralization capability. Prominent research trends include identifying new catalysts for cost-effective fabrication and energy-efficient operations, bio-based air purification designs to treat a wide range of pollutants, and nanostructured catalysts for higher air purification efficiency.This study provides a comprehensive analysis of the following:
• Overview of indoor air purification technologies
• Key trends, innovations, emerging technologies, and research and development activities
• Patent landscape/Intellectual property analysis
• Growth drivers for indoor air purification adoption
• Growth restraints for indoor air purification adoption
• Prominent industry stakeholders and notable initiatives promoting indoor air purification
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06218441/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


