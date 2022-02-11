Technological Innovation Causes Disruption in the United States Merchant Acquiring Sector

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technological Innovation Causes Disruption in U.S. Merchant Acquiring: New Trends Emerge" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reveals a significant decline in traditional merchant acquiring over the past decade, falling to historic lows in terms of market share. This has been accompanied by an increase in "alternative" merchant service providers, including Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs), Value Added Resellers (VARs), Payment Facilitators, and other entities.

The report explores the leading developments in merchant acquiring and examines the various factors that have led to the success of "alternative acquiring." The research explains the current market, discusses the driving factors that influence merchant choices and market shares, and how different stakeholders can gain a foothold in this rapidly evolving ecosystem.

This report explores the breadth of merchant acquiring in the 21st century, utilizing proprietary merchant surveys to analyze the key trends and factors affecting merchant choices for their banking, software, and acquiring needs. Through this analysis, readers are provided with actionable insights on industry developments, expected product trajectories, and ideal pathways towards preparing your business practices to meet the needs of an ever-changing market.

Highlights of the research note include:

Overview of merchant acquiring in the 21st century

Definition of traditional and alternative acquiring based on market analysis

Leading developments and technological innovation

Merchant survey data that explores the various factors affecting their choice of acquiring partner

Collaboration and partnership opportunities for current acquirers to keep up with disruptive entities

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Traditional Acquiring

Declining Demand for Traditional Acquiring: Market Factors

Defining Alternative Acquiring

Risks of Alternative Acquiring

The Path to Continued Relevancy for Acquiring Banks

Conclusion

List of Figures

Payments Industry Participants - The Segmentation of Merchant Acquiring

First Generation Square Card Reader

Modern POS Products

Small businesses choose alternatives to acquiring banks.

SMBs prefer alternative payments processing solutions for e-commerce gateway services

Acquiring banks need to increase product value and diversity

Companies Mentioned

Visa

American Express

Stripe

Square

Payoneer

Skrill

Fiserv

Clover

Toast

