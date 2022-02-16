U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,475.01
    +3.94 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,934.27
    -54.57 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,124.09
    -15.66 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,079.31
    +2.85 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.62
    -1.45 (-1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,871.50
    +15.30 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    +0.26 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1378
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    +0.0020 (+0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3587
    +0.0045 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4360
    -0.1600 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,041.49
    -30.49 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.97
    +1.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

Technological innovation: Pilot projects to test dual-energy solutions using both electricity and natural gas

·4 min read

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec and Énergir have taken yet another step towards setting up a dual-energy solution that would make it possible for natural gas heating systems to run on electricity in order to reduce the GHG emissions associated with residential, commercial and institutional buildings.

Hydro-Qu&#xe9;bec (CNW Group/Hydro-Qu&#xe9;bec)
Hydro-Québec (CNW Group/Hydro-Québec)

In the coming months, three institutional partners—the Aquarium du Québec, an institution of the Société des établissements de plein air du Québec (Sépaq), the Centre multifonctionnel de Contrecœur and the École Très-Saint-Sacrement elementary school of the Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys in Lachine—will test different devices that use both electricity and natural gas. The use of dual energy will help reduce their natural gas consumption by relying on electricity most of the time and natural gas only in very cold weather.

The aim of the pilot projects is to test current technologies and determine an effective balance between electricity and natural gas ahead of the implementation of a service offer for the commercial and institutional sectors in the coming months subject to the approval of the Régie de l'énergie.

At the same time, the two distributors are leading pilot projects in the residential market to optimize the experience for customers who choose dual energy as a replacement for natural gas. The offer for this market is expected to be launched this summer, subject to the approval of the Régie de l'énergie.

A unique partnership to decarbonize buildings in Québec

These pilot projects are being launched as part of the partnership initiated last July between Hydro-Québec and Énergir to reduce the natural gas consumption of participating customers by just over 70% and thus lower the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with heating residential, commercial and institutional buildings. The principle of dual energy using both electricity and natural gas lies in the replacement of natural gas systems with dual energy options to heat buildings with electricity most of the time and natural gas only in very cold weather.

The historical consumption peaks recorded during the recent cold snaps highlight the importance of efficient electricity use to reduce pressure on Hydro-Québec's power system when the demand for electricity is high. Dual energy is an excellent way to maximize the proportion of electricity in building heating while limiting the impact on peak periods.

By 2030, the increased electrification of buildings as a result of dual energy will offset 540,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent—the emissions produced by 125,000 vehicles—at the lowest cost to society. This partnership will help reach the Québec government's target of a 50% reduction in GHG emissions in the building sector by 2030.

Quotes

"The launch of the pilot projects marks a concrete step toward the implementation of the dual energy electricity-natural gas solution—one we look forward to offering our customers in order to support them in their decarbonization efforts. It constitutes a cornerstone of our vision for the future to ultimately reduce the natural gas consumption of buildings and remain present where and when there is value." Valérie Sapin, Director of Marketing and Innovation, Énergir

"The electrification of Québec is accelerating. Dual energy represents an added tool for us to provide our customers with reliable service while limiting the pressure during peak demand periods. The pilot projects will enable us to test and refine the complementary use of electricity and natural gas for institutional and commercial customers." – Sabrina Harbec, Director – Programmes commerciaux, expertise énergétique et affaires réglementaires, Hydro-Québec

"The Centre multifonctionnel is at the heart of community life in Contrecœur. We are therefore very pleased to contribute to this innovative project, which makes the center an even more environmentally friendly space. Our involvement in this process is in keeping with our municipal commitments in regard to reducing GHG emissions and improving energy efficiency." – Maud Allaire, Mayor, Ville de Contrecœur

"The conversion of the heating systems at École Très-Saint-Sacrement to a dual energy electricity-natural gas system is in line with our strategies and reflects our commitment to the 17 goals in the United Nation's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. By reducing our greenhouse gas emissions, we are providing our students and all of Montréal with a greener environment." – Dominic Bertrand, Director General, Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys

"Driven by strong ecological values, the Sépaq is always looking for innovative ideas to reduce its environmental footprint. Being able to test new technologies that could help us take a positive step for the environment at the Aquarium du Québec is exciting." – Jacques Caron, Chief Executive Officer, Sépaq

Sources and information:

https://www.energir.com/en/about/the-company/who-we-are/our-engagement/

Tr&#xe8;s-Saint-Sacrement elementary school of the Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys in Lachine. (CNW Group/Hydro-Qu&#xe9;bec)
Très-Saint-Sacrement elementary school of the Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys in Lachine. (CNW Group/Hydro-Québec)

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/16/c5089.html

Recommended Stories

  • Lucid Motors faces some growing pains in Casa Grande after rapid expansion

    EV maker Lucid Motors now employs 2,000 people in Arizona, most of whom live and work around its Casa Grande production facilities. The company wants to hire an additional 1,000 people by year's end, but it warns that housing and basic services in the area may soon be strained.

  • Oil is ‘precious stuff' that can largely 'remain in the ground’: Charlie Munger

    Daily Journal Chairman and Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger discusses the Biden administration's push for renewable energy, U.S. petroleum reserves, and climate change.

  • Ford Turns to Tesla for Talent

    Ford CEO Jim Farley welcomes Tesla veteran Alan Clarke to the fold in the latest development in the EV war.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Investors Pump Breaks On Clean-Energy Stocks?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • World’s Most-Important Oil Price Tops $100, Signals More to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- Forget the futures market, the world’s most important oil price just smashed through $100 a barrel with every sign it is going to push higher. Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededDated Brent, the price of cargoe

  • Ford picks a lead contractor for its Kentucky battery plant project — but it's looking for more

    Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) has picked a contractor to lead the construction of twin electric vehicle battery production plants in Kentucky. Barton Malow, a Southfield, Michigan-based contractor with automotive industry expertise, will lead the project, according to Greg Christensen, electrical vehicle footprint director at Ford. It has also tapped Gray Construction, out of Lexington, Kentucky, as a partner on the project and it's looking for more local contractors as the project moves forward.

  • Why GE Might Be About to Get a Surprising Boost

    Soaring costs and intense pricing competition have crushed profit margins in wind power, but some respite may be on its way.

  • Why Boeing Flew Higher Today

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) gained nearly 5% on Tuesday after the aerospace giant got news about its 787 Dreamliner from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Boeing is going to have to comply with new rules, but it should lead to deliveries resuming in the months to come. Boeing's commercial operations have had a rough couple of years, impacted first by an 18-month grounding of its 737 MAX following a pair of fatal crashes and more recently by airline cost-cutting due to the pandemic.

  • Truckers 'willing to work,' insist they're not to blame for supply chain woes

    As a bottlenecked supply chain slows deliveries, truckers have a clear message: we're not at fault.

  • California’s Largest Battery Storage Shut Down by Smoke, Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Vistra Corp. was once again forced to shut down part of California’s biggest battery storage system after some components malfunctioned. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian PropagandaThe company took offline its 100-megawat

  • Where Will Bloom Energy Be in 10 Years?

    Fuel cell company Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) grew its revenue by 37% in the fourth quarter, a solid improvement from 3.5% growth in the third quarter. The revenue growth was the highest in the last seven quarters. A key factor driving Bloom Energy's growth is its differentiated offerings.

  • Applied Materials Climbs After Sales and Earnings Top Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Applied Materials Inc., the biggest maker of machinery used to manufacture semiconductors, climbed in late trading after topping earnings estimates last quarter despite supply challenges.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pa

  • What Happens if Starbucks China Problem Gets Bigger?

    Starbucks has major growth ambitions and those ambitions are tied directly to its expansion in China. The coffee chain has accelerated its growth plans in China in recent years and has said that it wants 6,000 stores in the country of 1.5 billion people by 2022. But to be successful in China, Starbucks needs to do more than sling coffee beans.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • ConocoPhillips Selling Excess Gas to a Bitcoin Miner in North Dakota

    The oil major is aiming to reach zero routine flaring by 2025.

  • Buffett's Berkshire extends board shuffle as Tom Murphy resigns

    Murphy had been a Berkshire director since 2003. His departure followed the 2020 exit from the board of Bill Gates, another friend of Buffett's and co-founder of Microsoft Corp, after 16 years of service.

  • Duke Energy proposes 'cutting edge' electric vehicle pilot program

    Duke Energy plans to work with BMW of North America, Ford Motor Co., General Motors and American Honda Motor Co. Inc. to recruit 200 electric vehicle owners for the pilot.

  • Altria says judge has dismissed lawsuit over Juul investment

    Tobacco giant Altria said Tuesday that an administrative law judge has dismissed a federal lawsuit alleging the company's partnership with e-cigarette maker Juul Labs amounted to an anticompetitive agreement that hurt consumers.

  • Vietnam apparel exports seen rising 7.4% this year to $43.5 billion -official

    Vietnam's apparel exports are expected to jump 7.4% this year to $43.5 billion as factories keep up production despite surging coronavirus infections, the country's textile and garment association told Reuters. Among the world's largest manufacturers for brands like Nike, Zara, and H&M, Vietnam has recently lifted most of its COVID-19 curbs, which last year disrupted production and hobbled global supply chains. "The pandemic will have a milder impact on Vietnam's garment and textile industry this year thanks to a high vaccination rate," Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association vice chairman, Truong Van Cam, said in an interview this week.

  • Energy price moves ‘reflecting a general supply squeeze’: Analyst

    Chris Nelder, Energy Analyst and "Energy Transition" Podcast Host, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how changing headlines around Russia-Ukraine parallel energy market volatility, managing crude oil prices, and forecasted oil production from companies.