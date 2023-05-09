Technological Shifts to Create Edge Data Center Growth Opportunity

ReportLinker

Edge computing refers to moving data processing and computing as close to the data source/ point of origination as feasible, enabling near-real-time decisions and insights to drive better outcomes.

The goal is to reduce latency while still ensuring high efficiency of networks, operations, service delivery, and user experience.Edge computing allows latency-sensitive computing and increased business agility through better management and faster insights by placing computing closer to the data source.Edge data centers will play a pivotal role in delivering low latency services to users outside metro cities.



This push will also drive hyperscale colocation service providers to define their strategy for edge and create a whole new segment of service providers that build and operate new edge data center facilities.



Forward-looking service providers will be able to rapidly enhance value for their customers by connecting centralized colocation capabilities with edge data centers within the same country or region.This report includes a global overview of the edge data center growth opportunities; it includes strategic imperatives, a detailed overview of edge computing, technological shifts that accelerate the requirement for edge data centers, service provider initiatives, the way forward, and growth opportunities.

Author: Kriti Yadav

