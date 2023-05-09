U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

Technological Shifts to Create Edge Data Center Growth Opportunity

ReportLinker
·1 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Edge computing refers to moving data processing and computing as close to the data source/ point of origination as feasible, enabling near-real-time decisions and insights to drive better outcomes.

New York, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Technological Shifts to Create Edge Data Center Growth Opportunity" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360730/?utm_source=GNW

The goal is to reduce latency while still ensuring high efficiency of networks, operations, service delivery, and user experience.Edge computing allows latency-sensitive computing and increased business agility through better management and faster insights by placing computing closer to the data source.Edge data centers will play a pivotal role in delivering low latency services to users outside metro cities.

This push will also drive hyperscale colocation service providers to define their strategy for edge and create a whole new segment of service providers that build and operate new edge data center facilities.

Forward-looking service providers will be able to rapidly enhance value for their customers by connecting centralized colocation capabilities with edge data centers within the same country or region.This report includes a global overview of the edge data center growth opportunities; it includes strategic imperatives, a detailed overview of edge computing, technological shifts that accelerate the requirement for edge data centers, service provider initiatives, the way forward, and growth opportunities.
Author: Kriti Yadav
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360730/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001