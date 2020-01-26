Technology is anthropology

The interesting thing about the technology business is that, most of the time, it's not the technology that matters. What matters is how people react to it, and what new social norms they form. This is especially true in today's era, well past the midpoint of the deployment age of smartphones and the Internet.

People -- smart, thoughtful people, with relevant backgrounds and domain knowledge -- thought that Airbnb and Uber were doomed to failure, because obviously no one would want to stay in a stranger's home or ride in a stranger's car. People thought the iPhone would flop because users would "detest the touch screen interface." People thought enterprise software-as-a-service would never fly because executives would insist on keeping servers in-house at all costs.

Thees people were so, so, so wrong; but note that they weren't wrong about the technology. (Nobody really argued about the technology.) Instead they were dead wrong about other people, and how their own society and culture would respond to this new stimulus. they were anthropologically incorrect.

This, of course, is why every major VC firm, and every large tech company, keeps a crack team of elite anthropologists on call at all times, with big budgets and carte blanche, reporting directly to the leadership team, right? (Looks around.) Oh. Instead they're doing focus groups and user interviews, asking people in deeply artificial settings to project their usage of an alien technology in an unknown context, and calling that their anthropological, I'm sorry, their market research? Oh.

I kid, I kid. Sort of, at least, in that I'm not sure a crack team of elite anthropologists would be all that much more effective. It's hard enough getting an accurate answer of how a person would use a new technology when that's the only variable. When they live in a constantly shifting and evolving world of other new technologies, when the ones which take root and spread have a positive-feedback-loop effect on the culture and mindset towards new technologies, and when every one of your first twenty interactions with new tech changes your feelings about it ... it's basically impossible.

And so: painful trial and error, on all sides. Uber and Lyft didn't think people would happily ride in strangers' cars either; that's why Uber started as what is now Uber Black, basically a phone-summoned limo service, and Lyft used to have that painfully cringeworthy "ride in the front seat, fist-bump your driver" policy. Those are the success stories. The graveyard of companies whose anthropological guesses were too wrong to pivot to rightness, or who couldn't / wouldn't do so fast enough, is full to bursting with tombstones.

That's why VCs and Y Combinator have been much more secure businesses than startups; they get to run dozens or hundreds of anthropological experiments in parallel, while startups get to run one, maybe two, three if they're really fast and flexible, and then they die.

This applies to enterprise businesses too, of course. Zoom was anthropological bet that corporate cultures could make video conferencing big and successful if it actually worked reliably. It's easy to imagine the mood among CEOs instead being "we need in-person meetings to encourage those Moments of Serendipity," which you'll notice is the same argument that biased so many big companies against remote work and in favor of huge corporate campuses ... an attitude which looks quaint, old-fashioned, and outmoded, now.

This doesn't just apply to the deployment phase of technologies. The irruption phase has its own anthropology. But irruption affects smaller sectors of the economy, whose participants are mostly technologists themselves, so it's more anthropologically reasonable for techies to extrapolate from their own views and project how that society will change.

The meta-anthropological theory held by many is that what the highly technical do today, the less technical will do tomorrow. That's a belief held throughout the tiny, wildly non-representative cryptocurrency community, for instance. But even if it was true once, is it still? Or is a shift away from that pattern that another, larger social change? I don't know, but I can tell you how we're going to find out: painful trial and error.