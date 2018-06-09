How technology brings Broadway's 'Frozen' musical to life

Disney ( DIS ) has had a pretty good track record turning its animated movies into Broadway shows. “The Lion King,” for example, has been running for 21 years, grossing over $8 billion worldwide along the way.

Adapting “Frozen” for Broadway, therefore, probably seemed like a sure thing. After all, it’s the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

Creating the Broadway version wasn’t all smooth skating, though. Disney, unhappy with the show’s direction, fired the original director and his team after six months of work. With only 18 months before opening night, British director Michael Grandage and costume/set designer Christopher Oram stepped into the breach.

The results of their labors opened March 22 to mixed reviews but strong ticket sales — and the show has been nominated for three Tony awards, including Best Musical.

The Tonys are this Sunday, so I thought it might be fun to do a deep dive into how Oram used technology to turn “Frozen,” the cartoon, into “Frozen,” the live-action musical.

Disney's newest Broadway show, "Frozen," is nominated for the Best Musical Tony.

A fast landing

Grandage and Oram’s team retained none of the work from the previous creative team. “It’s a completely blank slate,” Oram says. “I don’t know how far the previous team had gotten, what they’ve done. It was literally just a blank sheet of paper.”

All they had, he says, was the theater and the dates. “The absolute crunch was to deliver a show that would open on the 22nd of March, 2018; we had just over a year, about eighteen months. We parachuted into the process and it was, quite literally, onto a moving avalanche.”

Fortunately, the bosses at Disney didn’t make the time crunch worse by interfering. “The producers were very keen right from the outset about the direction we were going in, so there was never any kind of questioning and doubting.”

The pressure, he says, came from within. “The pressure is on yourself. I know how to design shows—it’s just that this is the big one, the complicated one. I knew I had to deliver, for the audience, a version of that film that they so loved, because I would be angry if I didn’t.”

He began with a trip to Norway to soak up design principles for the sets and costumes. “It was actually a trip that the animators had made five years previously,” he says, “when they were making the movie. We literally followed in their footsteps. We went to the same churches and the same fjords.

“But we look at it with different eyes; we re-purposed it for the stage, as opposed to for a movie. Norway is a very ancient country, and it suffers extreme weather conditions every year. So the wood is very, very weathered, and the timbers are all kind of warped and twisted and old. So that was a stepping-off point for how our world looks: the palace, the castle, the kind of heaviness of the timber.”

The "Frozen" set is modeled on actual Norwegian landscapes and architecture.

Magic through technology

Every time Disney adapts an animated movie for the stage — which it had previously done with “The Lion King,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Tarzan,” “The Little Mermaid,” and “Aladdin” — it faces a challenge. How do you transform the work of animators, who are free to depict anything, to a live stage?

In “Frozen,” technology is behind most of it. Almost none of the effects in the Broadway show would have been technologically possible five years ago.

“I mean, scenery remains scenery, but the video and the lighting equipment is changing so fast. Even by the time we take the show to London, the video technology we use here will almost be obsolete. It moves that rapidly.”

