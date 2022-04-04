How technology is changing the face of the advertising business

Toby Melville/Reuters

Technology has upended the advertising business.

Consumer privacy controls and changing shopper behavior are forcing advertisers to overhaul how they message to people.

Here's a breakdown of Insider's coverage of how ad buyers and sellers are impacted.

The advertising industry is going through big changes as technology changes upend consumer habits and where and how marketers reach people.

Apple and Google's privacy moves are threatening longstanding ad targeting practices. The adoption of streaming TV and online shopping have given rise to new advertising sellers.

These trends have fueled new agencies specializing in digital advertising and led to a flurry of deals and investment in ad tech companies.

Meanwhile, metaverse hype has advertisers and their agencies seizing on the chance to market to people as they interact in virtual spaces.

Here's a roundup of Insider's coverage of how these trends are shaking up advertising's biggest players, including WPP, Omnicom, Google, and Amazon.

The crackdown on ad tracking is upending advertising

Google and Apple are putting an end to longstanding ad targeting practices in the name of consumer privacy.

Those moves have led marketers, their agencies, and tech intermediaries like LiveRamp and The Trade Desk scrambling to find new ways to reach consumers.

Marketing meets tech

A Nike store. Getty Images

Companies from Nike to Peloton are trying to survive the privacy changes by finding new ways to zap ads at people or snapping up ad tech and martech companies.

They're also trying to capitalize on gaming and other elements of the metaverse as people flock to virtual spaces.

Adtech is hot again

The rise of streaming TV and online shopping has benefitted adtech companies.

Investors are scrambling to invest in firm like TVision DoubleVerify that are solving digital advertising problems and taking on incumbents like Nielsen. Other firms are benefitting from the public markets as Wall Street falls in love with adtech.

Ad agencies are getting disrupted

While the giant holding companies scramble to adapt to the shift to digital, new, digital-focused ad companies armed with investor backing are rising to take their place.

Retailers are seeking a piece of the ad pie

AP Photo/John Minchillo

With the rise of online shopping, a new set of companies from grocers to drug stores is jumping on the opportunity to sell advertising. They're hoping to replicate the success of Amazon, which has quietly become the third biggest digital ad business after Google and Meta.

