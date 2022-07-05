U.S. markets open in 5 hours 27 minutes

How Technology Companies Find Growth Opportunities in Digitized Governance Models

·2 min read

eGovernance models and platforms are instrumental in improving socioeconomic infrastructure, says Frost & Sullivan

SAN ANTONIO, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens' evolving requirements, rapid urbanization and digitalization are encouraging governments to adopt a digitized governance model. Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, eGovernance Platforms and Services Industry, finds that the eGovernance model encourages a collaborative ecosystem between public and private sectors, which can also uplift socioeconomic infrastructure. Additionally, governments' move to address the needs of urban populations by upgrading infrastructural capabilities will unlock massive investment opportunities across different areas, such as smart cities.

Growth Opportunities in Digitized Governance Models
Growth Opportunities in Digitized Governance Models

For further information on this analysis, please click here

"The global urban population will contain 1.25 billion more people by 2030. This creates a strategic need for the introduction of digital governance models that could potentially empower administrators to enhance their capabilities to better manage citizen-oriented services," said Partha Sarathi Chakraborty, TechVision Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "eGovernance, in this instance, directly increases the government's operational efficiency and caters to citizens' needs."

Chakraborty added: "When making eGovernance solutions, administrators must innovate and identify potential areas where technology can help. This requires the development of an ICT-based ecosystem where private players are encouraged to make investments and help citizens communicate with their administrators in a more effective and engaging manner."

Growth prospects for eGovernance platforms include:

  • Technology companies collaborating with smart cities and encouraging them to adopt a digital-first strategy to provide better social benefits and improve public service outreach.

  • Market participants and governments focusing on investments in the upskilling and reskilling of workers to help nations accelerate the adoption of a full-scale digital governance model.

  • Private entities working closely with governments to help them develop, train, and retain talent to manage a self-sovereign ID (SSI) network.

eGovernance Platforms and Services Growth Opportunities is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's TechVision research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

eGovernance Platforms and Services Growth Opportunities

K768

Contact:

Nicole Ryder
Corporate Communications
E: Nicole.Ryder@frost.com
https://www.frost.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/how-technology-companies-find-growth-opportunities-in-digitized-governance-models-301578476.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

