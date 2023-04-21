Technology Could Be a Key Component to Portfolios

Denver, CO --News Direct-- Select Sector SPDR

Technology underpins daily life. Every facet of the economy is connected to and reliant on technology. Making tech part of a portfolio should be a consideration for every investor.

The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) offers easy and affordable access to this crucial piece of the U.S. economy. This simple to use and understand product has been trading for more than twenty-four years.

XLK was early to launch in this space and has attracted more than $35 billion in assets under management. It is listed and traded on NYSE Arca so you can buy or sell throughout the day. With an expense ratio of 0.10%* and many brokerages offering commission-free trade, access to XLK and gaining exposure to the technology sector has never been easier.

The fund draws from the S&P 500 tech sector. By weighting toward big caps, there is less volatility by avoiding smaller, less-stable firms.

Top Holdings**

The Technology Sector SPDR fund’s top two holdings, Microsoft and Apple, make up over 40% of the ETF’s holdings – approximately 20% each**.

Along with chipmaker Nvidia, the third largest holding at 4.86%, XLK offers a diverse technology fund that represents the economy in many ways.

XLK currently holds 66 publicly traded technology companies, all components of the S&P 500. XLK trades millions of shares each day with tight trading spreads. Access and cost can make XLK the go-to choice for technology exposure in a well-diversified portfolio.

Why Tech?

How does a tech ETF work into a portfolio? Significantly, in the long term. No industry fuels the economy more than technology. Every facet of life today has technology behind it.

XLK provides investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector Index.

Strategically or tactically, XLK can allow for a more targeted approach than traditional style based investing as well.

Sector Weightings

The fund follows an index that includes a broad mix of the technology sector, which mitigates some of the volatility associated with the sector.

Offering exposure to technology hardware, storage, and peripherals; software; communications equipment; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; IT services; and electronic equipment, instruments, and components, the sector is well covered with broad exposure.

The technology industry is easily captured here.

Launched in 1998, XLK has been a stalwart in the ETF toolbox for technology exposure in a portfolio and should be a consideration for advisors and investors alike.

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/technology-could-be-a-key-component-to-portfolios-509830466