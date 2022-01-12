U.S. markets open in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,703.00
    -2.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,146.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,805.00
    -26.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,190.90
    +0.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.89
    +0.67 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.70
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.70
    -0.11 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1377
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.44
    -0.96 (-4.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3633
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3000
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,703.52
    +754.41 (+1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.20
    +21.78 (+2.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,540.95
    +49.58 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Technology Enablers Facilitating Microbiome Adoption in Research and Development

ReportLinker
·2 min read

Microbiome research is on the rise following technological advancements and significant cost reductions in microbiome analysis. Research has unlocked the potential of microbiome in medical use cases, yielding tremendous insights on its nature, interactions, and impact within a host and in an external environment.

New York, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Technology Enablers Facilitating Microbiome Adoption in Research and Development" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06218431/?utm_source=GNW


Advanced studies on the role of microbiota and their interactions with the host have enabled the development of innovative treatment strategies and diagnostic techniques. Research is also underway to explore microbiome applications in non-medical industries, such as agriculture, waste treatment, landfills, and marine.Enabling technologies, namely digital technologies, omics, synthetic biology, and microbial culturing technologies, enhance microbiome research and development (R&D), manufacturing, product development, and commercialization. Advancements in digital technologies, such as big data analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, contribute to collecting, synthesizing, and analyzing microbiome data for various applications. Omics technologies such as genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and metabolomics improve the characterization of microbiome data, host-microbiome interactions, microbial response to external stimuli, deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing, and proteomics and metabolome profiles. Synthetic biology facilitates the design of engineered microbes for therapeutics, cell-based biosensors for diagnostics, and complex switches and synthetic gene networks for drug discovery. Similarly, technological developments in high-throughput culturing techniques enable the culturing of previously uncultivable microorganisms. These technology enablers open up new opportunities and applications for microbiome-based products in industries.This This research service provides an overview of technologies enabling microbiome research. Technology enablers address challenges in microbiome data collection and analysis, product development, and manufacturing. Academic and research institutes, public and private organizations, and companies collaborate to develop and use integrated omics technologies, machine learning and artificial intelligence tools, microbial engineering through synthetic biology, and robust data analysis tools to manage vast amounts of microbiome data. Knights Lab, Metabiomics, and Eagle Genomics are examples of companies offering machine learning and data analysis tools to facilitate microbiome research. Pacific Biosciences, MacCoss Lab of the University of Washington, and IsoPlexis are advancing omics technologies to improve microbiome research and address its challenges. The study highlights notable funding and investment trends facilitating microbiome research globally. The United States leads the funding landscape as many public and private institutions support microbiome research and adoption, resulting in increased industry-academia partnerships. The study also identifies growth opportunities for companies in the microbiome value chain and covers the following key areas:
• Current microbiome research scenario
• Challenges in microbiome research and promising solutions
• Enabling technologies for microbiome R&D, product development, and commercialization
• Key funding and investment deals
• Growth opportunities for stakeholders in the value chain
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06218431/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Exxon Mobil launches sale of U.S. shale gas properties -marketing document

    Exxon Mobil on Tuesday launched the sale of shale gas properties stretching across 27,000 acres in the Appalachian basin of Ohio, the company confirmed, part of an ongoing divestiture of U.S. assets. The top U.S. oil producer is marketing 61 wells that last year produced around 81 million cubic feet per day equivalent (mmcfd) of natural gas, according to a marketing document viewed by Reuters. The sale includes another 274 wells operated by other companies.

  • Jamie Dimon Sees ‘Huge Pressure’ on Wages for First Time in His Life

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and TerritoriesStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapJamie Dimon said that, for the firs

  • Philips shares slide as shortages and recall hit profits

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips shares plunged more than 11% on Wednesday morning after the Dutch health technology company hiked the cost of its massive recall of ventilators and said earnings would take a big hit from global supply chain shortages. Comparable sales fell 10% on a yearly basis to 4.9 billion euros, Philips said, as hospitals had to postpone the installation of equipment due to a lack of parts. Van Houten said the supply chain problems had intensified over the fourth quarter, and were not expected to disappear in the first months of 2022.

  • How Much Your Social Security Benefits Will Be If Your Income Is This Much

    How much will your Social Security benefits be in dollars if you have this much income now, before retirement?

  • China’s Omicron Outbreak Is Even Worse News for Global Supply Chains

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. Sign up here, and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis on the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’

  • Expect a Big Rally in Bitcoin Soon

    Every correction is always made up of at least three waves: a, b, and c.

  • Selecta taps Ginkgo for deal worth up to $1.1B

    Selecta Biosciences Inc. has chosen Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. to develop new viral capsids for gene therapies.

  • Top Oil and Gas Penny Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the oil and gas penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • Tesla is losing its head of human resources to a startup

    Valerie Capers Workman is joining the company behind the Handshake recruiting service as its chief legal officer

  • 2 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in January

    Oil refiners Valero Energy and Marathon Petroleum have generated long-term gains better than almost anyone else in the oil patch

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Tuesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • Autodesk opened a new S.F. office in May. It's already abandoning it.

    Eight months after announcing it had leased a new office in the heart of downtown San Francisco, Autodesk Inc. is reversing course. The San Rafael software company (NASDAQ: ADSK) plans to close its new 117,000-square-foot office at 300 Mission St., according to a state regulatory notice last week and a company spokesperson. Autodesk also plans to close a portion of a San Rafael office, located at 3900 Civic Center, the  spokesperson said.

  • Oil Holds the Biggest Gain This Year as Stockpiles Seen Lower

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied above $81 barrel after posting the biggest one-day surge this year as investors embraced risk assets, commodities climbed and industry estimates pointed to another drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles.Most Read from BloombergRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeStoc

  • 2 Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes in 2022

    Growth investors have endured significant market volatility in recent months, and the macroeconomic environment suggests that things may get worse before they get better. The omicron variant of the coronavirus threatens to throw a wrench into global supply chains, while the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three times this year to curb rampant inflation. Collectively, those headwinds have translated into turbulence -- and anytime there is turbulence in the market, people start to worry about a market crash.

  • Oil Surges Alongside Equities as Powell Reassures Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments to the Senate Banking Committee pushed equity markets to session highs.Most Read from BloombergRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapWest Texas Interme

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • Copper Market Facing Shortages, Says Barrick CEO: Saudi Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s hosting its first major mining conference this week, as it tries to exploit deposits of copper, gold and and other metals it thinks are worth $1.3 trillion.Most Read from BloombergRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Rem

  • Australia's Liontown signs supply deal with S.Korea's LG Chem, shares jump

    LG Energy Solution, which counts Tesla Inc and General Motors Co as its customers, will buy 100,000 dry metric tonnes (DMT) of lithium spodumene — a key raw material for making electric vehicle batteries — from Liontown's Kathleen Valley project. Liontown joins other lithium players in the country, like Vulcan Energy, to strike major supply deals with EV makers as the sector assumes centre stage amid a global push by companies and governments towards a greener future.

  • BMW reigns with sales record in 2021 as Daimler, VW lose ground

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen vehicle deliveries fell 8.1% in 2021 to just under 4.9 million hurt by supply chain bottlenecks, the carmaker said on Wednesday, adding it expected the situation to remain volatile in the first half of this year. Volkswagen said deliveries of fully electric or hybrid vehicles rose 73% to over 369,000 vehicles, making up 7.5% of total deliveries. "Under unusually challenging circumstances, Volkswagen reached a satisfying sales result," sales and marketing chief Klaus Zellmer said.

  • These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement

    Serving in the military is a hard job, with many service members spending long lengths of time away from their family and putting their lives on the line. There are perks that come with service, though, and five states recently … Continue reading → The post These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.