U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,427.00
    -3.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,178.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,013.25
    -31.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.00
    -2.80 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.65
    -0.64 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.00
    +5.30 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1721
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.84
    +0.12 (+0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3813
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7280
    +0.1880 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,089.45
    +734.13 (+1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,148.91
    +906.23 (+373.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,199.32
    +38.28 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Technology Investments will Help Oncology Practices Succeed in Value-based Care

·3 min read

Frost & Sullivan's latest article highlights steps to transition to an Oncology Care First model

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community oncology practices are continuing to adapt to value-based reimbursement models as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) prepares to transition from the Oncology Care Model (OCM) to the Oncology Care First (OCF) model in 2022. While the full details of this transition are still pending, OCF is expected to include more practices than OCM – and may create similar challenges for oncologists and administrators when it comes to achieving financial performance.

Frost & Sullivan's latest article, From OCM to OCF: Lessons Learned and What's Next, recaps the key takeaways from a recent discussion among oncology practices that participated in OCM about preparing for the future of value-based care. Sponsored by Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions, the discussion highlighted the need for internal champions, data transparency, and additional staff to follow up with and triage patients who may be experiencing adverse events. Participating practice leaders also offered recommendations to community oncology practices that may be embarking on value-based reimbursement for the first time.

To download the complimentary white paper, please visit: http://frost.ly/62s

"When it comes to succeeding in value-based care, it is essential for oncology practices to have a champion in an administrative role. This will ensure that the practice has a person who sees the whole picture, speaks the clinical language, and drives the overall operational change," observed Patrick Riley, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan. "It is also vital to add or assign staff to regularly follow up with patients and proactively address health issues before they lead to an ER visit."

"To make the best use of their staff and resources and ensure that patients receive optimal care, practices are increasingly reliant on predictive data and analytics," noted Amy Valley, Vice President, Clinical Strategy at Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions. "Artificial intelligence-enabled technology can be used to deliver actionable insights to help identify patients at high risk of mortality, ER visits, and hospital readmission, and provide them with early interventions. Data transparency will not only improve patient outcomes but also help practices achieve their financial targets."

Community oncology practices need to prepare for the transition to OCF in 2022. After evaluating their current data trends, costs and care outcomes, practices should consider the following steps for a successful transition to this next value-based payment model:

  • Be better prepared to take on more risks.

  • Establish a baseline metric from current performance periods and then adjust as needed to address areas of opportunity.

  • Invest in the resources and technology necessary to monitor and pivot to meet the demands of the evolving value-based care landscape.

About Frost & Sullivan
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions
Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions is a leading provider of technology and distribution solutions to specialty healthcare practices and biopharma manufacturers. Cardinal Health recently introduced NavistaTM TS, a suite of AI-enabled technology solutions to help oncology practices improve outcomes and costs associated with patient treatment as they transition to value-based care.

Contacts:
Mariana Fernandez
Corporate Communications
Frost & Sullivan
E: Mariana.Fernandez@frost.com
http://ww2.frost.com

Lainie Bradshaw
Manager, Communications
Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions
E: Lainie.Bradshaw@cardinalhealth.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technology-investments-will-help-oncology-practices-succeed-in-value-based-care-301352913.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Recommended Stories

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Dropped 11%

    Less than 24 hours after The Wall Street Journal confirmed, in its Monday edition, that Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) will indeed raise the ticket price for rides on its spaceplane to $450,000 a seat, shares of the space tourism pioneer are plunging 11.1% as of 3:20 p.m. EDT Tuesday. After all, Virgin Galactic itself first announced this price increase on Friday, and investors seemed pretty happy about it at the time. With Virgin Galactic's share price climbing both Friday and Monday, the early read on the company's move appeared to be that demand for space tourism flights was looking so strong that Virgin Galactic had plenty of pricing power, and plenty of room to raise prices to satisfy the demand.

  • Pay cut: Google employees who work from home could lose money

    Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters. Alphabet Inc's Google stands out in offering employees a calculator that allows them to see the effects of a move. "Our compensation packages have always been determined by location, and we always pay at the top of the local market based on where an employee works from," a Google spokesperson said, adding that pay will differ from city to city and state to state.

  • Planning to retire? Here’s a list of at least 14 things to account for first

    Retirement requires an enormous amount of planning, affecting not only how much money to put aside for old age but how to spend and maintain it. Retirement Tip of the Week: When planning for retirement, especially if you plan to retire soon, make a list of expenses you expect to have — as well as any other variables that will affect your financial picture. Anything can happen in retirement, especially since for many of us this chapter of life could span decades.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 11th, 2021

    Following Bitcoin’s pullback on Tuesday, a Bitcoin move back through to $46,000 levels would be needed to support the broader crypto market.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    Despite handily outperforming the broader market, the Nasdaq 100 is home to three exceptional bargains.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as Senate Passes Bill

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of the passage of the $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is a unique 401(k) rollover strategy that’s designed for people whose incomes would ordinarily keep them from saving in a Roth Individual Retirement Account. The advantage of using a Roth IRA to save for retirement is … Continue reading → The post How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Several Asia Buyers Take Less Saudi Oil as Delta Hits Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Several Asian refiners asked for less oil from Saudi Arabia for next month as steps to rein in the delta virus variant weighed on demand.At least four customers --- three in Northeast Asia and one in Southeast Asia -- requested smaller volumes than their contracted supplies for September, according to officials at the refineries. Saudi Aramco notified them this week that it will give them the amounts they asked for, they said. The Saudi state-owned oil company declined to comment

  • Roku vs. Netflix: Which Media Stock to Pick?

    In the video streaming market, content is king and consumers are consuming it like never before. As a result, many viewers are cutting the cord on pay-TV and switching to content streaming. However, according to Nielsen data, streaming represents just 27% of television screen time in the U.S., while linear television represents 63%. Let us compare two streaming companies: a TV streaming one, Roku, to an online streaming one, Netflix, using the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool, and see how Wall Str

  • A rape allegation at Alibaba has prompted an outpouring in China about toxic work culture

    Forced drinking with clients is among many ways in which work culture in China still demeans women, online commentators noted.

  • French retailer Carrefour to launch $1.9 billion sale of Taiwan business -sources

    French retailer Carrefour is planning to launch a sale of its Taiwan business, which is valued at around 1.6 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in the coming weeks, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The supermarket chain operator has hired Morgan Stanley to run the sale, which is expected to kick off after the summer, said the people, who declined to be identified as the information is confidential. Carrefour has approached a number of potential buyers, including private equity firms, to gauge their interest, the people said.

  • Retirement: Gender financial gap is worsening amid savings imbalance

    The roaring stock market is minting a new crop of 401(k) millionaires, but only half of the population isn’t feeling the gains.

  • JPMorgan launches new real-time payments service

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global payments giant JPMorgan Chase & Co has launched a real-time payments option that it hopes will increase its edge in the financial industry's battle to handle more of the surging volumes of global digital payments. The new product, called request for pay, lets corporate clients send payment requests to the bank's roughly 57 million retail clients who use its app or website, cutting the cost and time it takes for those companies to get paid, said Cyrus Bhathawalla, the bank's global head of real-time payments. The digital payments product is one of a handful JPMorgan has in the works, as the largest U.S. bank invests heavily in the sector which has grown sharply as more commerce occurs online, a trend further boosted during the coronavirus lockdowns.

  • Porsche SE faces U.S. lawsuit over dieselgate scandal

    Porsche SE, Volkswagen's largest shareholder, is facing a lawsuit in the United States over claims related to the carmaker's diesel emissions scandal. The suit, filed with the Supreme Court of the state of New York in April, targets Porsche SE as well as former members of the management and supervisory boards of Volkswagen, Porsche SE said in its half-year report. Porsche SE, which holds 31.4% of Volkswagen, did not identify the plaintiffs and did not detail or quantify possible claims, saying the action had not yet been served.

  • I Want to See a Bit More Bottoming Price Action on LyondellBasell

    During Thursday's "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money, one caller asked Jim Cramer about LyondellBasell : "It trades for just five times earnings, yet yields 4.7%," and Cramer called that stock "an incredible bargain.

  • Climate Report Exposes Fault Lines Within Fossil Fuel Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The response from fossil fuel companies to the long-awaited United Nations-backed report on climate change is exposing deep-seated divisions within the industry on how to deal with the global threat.The publication of the scientific assessment on Monday gives a stark account of the challenges posed by rising temperatures. It calls for dramatic measures to curtail greenhouse gas emissions in order to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius over the next two decades.Most oil, gas and c

  • China anti-graft body criticizes business drinking after Alibaba scandal

    China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, its top anti-corruption agency, has criticised what it called a "disgusting" culture of business drinking following a sexual assault scandal at e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. "In the incident, an unhealthy dynamic in a working environment, a disgusting drinking culture, a lack of transparency when reporting issues together exposed pervasive, deeply rooted unspoken rules," it said in a notice on its website. The piece calls on people to break "unspoken rules" such as coerced drinking.

  • ON24, Inc. (ONTF) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. ON24, Inc. (NYSE: ONTF)Q2 2021 Earnings CallAug 10, 2021, 5:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood afternoon, and welcome.

  • FirstEnergy Seeks Stake Sale in Transmission Business

    (Bloomberg) -- FirstEnergy Corp. is working with advisers to sell a nearly 20% stake in its transmission business, according to people familiar with the matter.The utility is seeking to raise about $2.5 billion from the potential stake sale, according to the people, who weren’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly. Infrastructure funds and sovereign wealth funds are among potential buyers, they said.No final decision has been made and FirstEnergy could elect to not sell a stake.A FirstEnerg

  • Athletic Brewing CEO on the rising popularity of non-alcoholic beer

    Bill Shufelt, Athletic Brewing CEO, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the rising popularity of non-alcoholic beer and the company's latest funding round.&nbsp;