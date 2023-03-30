Technology Minerals believes £2.5mln fundraise will "see it through" to positive cash flow

London, UK --News Direct-- Technology Minerals PLC

Technology Minerals PLC (LSE:TM1)'s chief executive Alex Stanbury speaks to Proactive after securing £2.5mln in fresh funding, that he says will "see us through" to reaching positive cash flow. He lays out his plans for the money raised and also gives a general update on what he expects from the business during the coming months.

Technology Minerals PLC (LSE:TM1) has raised £2.5mln gross from a new high net worth investor through new shares (£0.8mln) and convertible loan notes (£1.7mln).

The funds will be used for the scale-up of operations at Recyclus' lithium-ion battery recycling plant, said the company, which is in the final stages of obtaining an Environmental Agency licence to commence industrial-scale processing.

