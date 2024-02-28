Technology One (ASX:TNE) Is Investing Its Capital With Increasing Efficiency

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Technology One's (ASX:TNE) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Technology One is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.36 = AU$120m ÷ (AU$637m - AU$304m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Technology One has an ROCE of 36%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 13% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Technology One compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Technology One .

What Can We Tell From Technology One's ROCE Trend?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Technology One. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 36%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 307%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

One more thing to note, Technology One has decreased current liabilities to 48% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see. Nevertheless, there are some potential risks the company is bearing with current liabilities that high, so just keep that in mind.

The Bottom Line On Technology One's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Technology One is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 131% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On the other side of ROCE, we have to consider valuation. That's why we have a FREE intrinsic value estimation for TNE on our platform that is definitely worth checking out.

