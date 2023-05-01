Technology and slow growth ‘will destroy 14 million jobs by 2027’

Businessmen and women using computers and concentrating, modern office environment, efficiency, productivity, corporate business - Digital Vision/10'000 Hours

Technology and slow economic growth will destroy 14 million jobs around the world by 2027 with secretaries and bank workers facing the biggest losses, economists have warned.

Nearly a quarter of jobs around the world will change in the next four years as tech and the green transition disrupt labour markets, according to new research by the World Economic Forum.

In total, 83 million jobs will be eliminated while just 69 million new roles will be created, leaving a deficit of 14 million. This will be equivalent to a 2pc contraction in the overall jobs market.

While the drive to tackle climate change will bring new jobs, economic challenges such as low growth, high inflation and supply shortages will erode them.

Digitisation will also create massive labour market churn. Nearly half of an individual worker’s skills will need to be updated for the modern labour force.

In the UK, more than a fifth (21pc) of all jobs will change. This will be slightly lower than the 23pc global average.

Saadia Zahidi, WEF managing director, said: “Governments and businesses must invest in supporting the shift to the jobs of the future through the education, reskilling and social support structures that can ensure individuals are at the heart of the future of work.”

This comes as British executives are the most confident they have been since before the Ukraine war amid hopes that inflation will peak this summer and investment will rebound, a separate report has found.

Overall, the economic confidence index produced by the Institute of Directors (IoD) stands at -5, meaning the majority of business leaders still feel pessimistic about the prospects of the UK economy.

But it marks the fifth month in a row that the index has improved, with the IoD pointing out it was now close to where it had been before the Ukraine conflict erupted.

Executives are also increasingly optimistic about the threat of price rises and investment, the April survey found.

Although inflation is expected to remain high, with only one quarter of respondents believing it has already peaked, 33pc now believe it will peak this summer or autumn.

That could clear the way for greater investment, with 39pc saying they expect to increase investment in their business over the next year, compared to only 19pc who say they are planning cutbacks.

Meanwhile, 56pc of respondents say they expect revenues to rise in the next year compared to only 20pc who expect them to fall. The number who expect to hire workers – rather than lay them off – is also positive overall.

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the IoD, said: “Business confidence in the UK economy is much improved compared to the end of last year, and continues to strengthen, despite business leaders also expecting high inflation to persist.”