U.S. markets open in 5 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,096.00
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,424.00
    +59.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,906.00
    -18.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,888.60
    +5.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.12
    -1.30 (-1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.90
    -6.80 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    19.85
    -0.28 (-1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0188
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.89
    +1.05 (+4.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2198
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1610
    +0.0090 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,151.65
    +312.39 (+1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    531.47
    +10.65 (+2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,379.50
    -29.61 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

Technology Solutions to Boost Employee Experience and Improve Patient Outcomes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DXC

Workforce management solutions from DXC and SAP support healthcare providers in managing their teams while focusing on employees' well-being and ability to deliver quality care

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare providers may find that supporting their care team and managing the larger healthcare workforce is challenging, particularly during times of high stress and peak demand. Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Pipeline Company™, has published a panel-based Think Tank to explore these challenges and discuss how to focus efforts on improving the care team's work-life balance and well-being. This is expected to improve outcomes and the safety of care provided.

Frost & Sullivan's latest executive summary, Healthcare Staff Well-Being is the New Top Priority, highlights how various healthcare market dynamics—a mix of external, internal, and technology-oriented forces—affect the priorities, needs, and landscape for health services and solutions. It also showcases how progressive technological changes will provide data-based analytics, enabling ways to deliver transforming solutions, applications, and systems necessary to improve patient and staff engagement.

To access Frost & Sullivan's on-demand Think Tank, Healthcare Staff Well-Being is the New Top Priority, please click here.

To download the Think Tank's executive summary, please click here.

According to Daniel Ruppar, Consulting Director—Healthcare & Life Sciences, Frost & Sullivan, "Healthcare workers focus on numerous shifting priorities and activities during a normal workday, operating under significant stress. Healthcare provider managers need to support their teams by listening, responding, and supporting them to address their mental health and wellness."

Ruppar also noted, "Many providers have learned not to repeat the same mistakes that led to staff burnout and departures."

The panelists all agreed that healthcare organizations need enabling information technology (IT), tools, and other solutions that will allow them to manage their workforce while addressing burnout and mental health issues, thus improving the employee experience. Offerings such as DXC's Workforce Suite for Healthcare with SAP® Solutions work to bridge the gap between care team needs and improved patient outcomes through innovative technologies that will:

  • Enable a comprehensive approach to support staff needs (curated to the individual) to improve employee experience and engagement, which helps achieve healthcare goals and the care teams' well-being.

  • Leverage digital tools and software applications to support workforce management: talent management, recruitment, retention, development, and employee experience.

  • Enable a holistic understanding of capabilities and competencies, taking stock of the talent pool's skills and proficiencies to better leverage staff across different areas.

  • Support employees with available career paths, professional development, education, and certifications.

  • Position learning and training more effectively to build capability.

  • Implement IT solutions for workforce management to facilitate employee development and retention.

  • Effectively use digital solutions for overall staff performance management.

"Healthcare providers are bound to balance the needs of their organization with the needs of their people as care team well-being impacts patient outcomes," noted Michael Byczkowski, Global Vice President and Head of Healthcare Industry at SAP. "Valuing and optimizing the workforce, supporting them with the right tools and technology, and placing them at the center of organizational preparedness are necessary to prepare for future obstacles."

To view the "Healthcare Staff Well-Being is the New Top Priority" Think Tank on-demand, click here.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About DXC

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com. Building upon a 35-year heritage, DXC and SAP offer a proven approach to IT modernization—DXC provides a full spectrum of SAP-based solutions to help customers worldwide extend their ability to quickly respond to market dynamics, simplify operations, and minimize the disruption, risks, and costs of enterprise evolution. For more information, please visit www.dxc.com.

About SAP

SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want—without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Contact:
Nicole Ryder
Corporate Communications
E: Nicole.Ryder@frost.com
https://www.frost.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technology-solutions-to-boost-employee-experience-and-improve-patient-outcomes-301598633.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Recommended Stories

  • My boyfriend, 68, has almost no ‘mad money’ for fun activities and trips. He lives with his father, 95, and expects to inherit his house. Is it unreasonable to expect him to get a part-time job?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I am a 65-year-old retired woman with modest Social Security and annuity payments. I also own my own home and have savings. I’ve been seeing a 68-year-old retiree since just before the pandemic.

  • Layoffs reported at Oracle may hit Burlington hub

    Oracle Corp., which does not break out headcount by state, has about 48,000 full-time U.S. employees.

  • Europe’s Rhine River Is on the Brink of Effectively Closing

    (Bloomberg) -- Water levels on the Rhine River are set to fall perilously close to the point at which it would effectively close, putting the trade of huge quantities of goods at risk as the continent seeks to stave off an economic crisis.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Ra

  • Amazon Shrinks Staff by 100,000, Joining Netflix and Google in Hiring Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, with some of them instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and making rounds of layoffs.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star

  • Microsoft-Activision merger: ‘I think this deal closes,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Securities Analyst&nbsp;Michael Pachter joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Activision Blizzard earnings, the Microsoft-Activision merger, slowing game engagement, and the outlook for the gaming industry.

  • Schwab Says You Need This Much for Retirement

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Swings as OPEC+ Decision on Production Takes Center Stage

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated before an OPEC+ meeting as traders wait to see whether the group will heed or snub a US call to boost crude supplies.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsPelosi to Meet Taiwan Leader as China Opens Military DrillsWest Texas Intermediat

  • Can You Really Retire with $5 Million? Yes, Here's How

    Want to learn how to retire with $5 million? Here are a few things you can do to stretch your nest egg over the course of your retirement.

  • As US eyes new China chip curbs, turmoil looms for global market

    Export restrictions being considered by Washington to halt China's advances in semiconductor manufacturing could come at a substantial cost, experts say, potentially disrupting fragile global chip supply chains - and hurting U.S. businesses. Reuters reported on Monday that the United States is considering limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment to memory chip producers in China that make advanced semiconductors used in everything from smartphones to data centres. The curbs would stop chipmakers like South Korean giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix from shipping new technology tools to factories they operate in China, preventing them from upgrading plants that serve customers around the world.

  • FedEx set to increase usage of automation in major deal with Northeastern tech business Berkshire Grey

    FedEx has announced the expansion of its partnership with Berkshire Grey, the Massachusetts-based technology company that offers AI and robotics solutions to fulfillment, supply chain, and logistics businesses.

  • Bill Ackman says Visa ‘tomorrow could shut down MindGeek,’ Pornhub’s parent company that’s facing a lawsuit for profiting off child pornography

    Bill Ackman alleged Tuesday that in "one of the most egregious corporate governance failures," Visa processed payments for Pornhub's parent company and knowingly helped MindGeek to profit from child pornography.

  • How Much Can Retirees Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Pelosi’s Trip to Taiwan Is a Risk to More Than Just the Chip Industry

    BP posts soaring profit fueled by rising energy prices, Pinterest surges as Elliott confirms it is the biggest shareholder, deal-making activity in the U.S. is expected to slow even more, and other news to start your day.

  • OPEC+ might have to raise oil output so market doesn't overheat, Kazakhstan says

    LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC+ might have to raise oil production to avoid market overheating, OPEC+ member Kazakhstan said on Wednesday, as the group of oil producers meets amid U.S. pressure to add barrels to the market while most members have already exhausted their output potential. The market has been largely expecting OPEC+ to keep output steady or opt for a slight increase. The United States has put OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates under pressure to pump more oil to help rein in prices boosted by rebounding demand and Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • The Downside Risk Of Tomorrow's OPEC+ Meeting

    Should OPEC+ fail to stimulate markets tomorrow, the downside risk associated with global oil demand destruction could send oil prices tumbling

  • Russian services sector records fastest output growth in over a year -PMI

    Russia's services sector expanded in July at its fastest pace in more than a year, a business survey showed on Wednesday, as strong domestic demand outweighed slumping export orders for Russia's increasingly isolated firms. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 54.7 in July, its highest since June 2021 and up from 51.7 in June this year, pulling further clear of the 50 mark that denotes expansion. "The rate of output growth was the fastest for just over a year, with activity supported by a sharper upturn in new business," S&P Global said in a statement.

  • BP profits triple as company fails to pass on petrol price cuts

    BP revealed a tripling of profits to almost £7bn as data showed the company has cut its petrol prices more slowly than rivals in a blow to millions of motorists.

  • Boeing wins FAA's approval to restart 787 Dreamliner deliveries

    Boeing has built up an inventory of 120 undelivered 787 jets. With the green light, the company can expect to see its cash flow greatly improve as it hands them off.

  • Some Austin employees impacted by Oracle job cuts in marketing, customer experience

    The technology giant — fresh off the $28.3 billion acquisition of health care IT company Cerner — has decided to cut roles in marketing and customer experience, according to Bloomberg.

  • Boeing 787 deliveries could mean a $17 billion windfall: Morgan Stanley

    Boeing is nearing a much-needed win on the 787.