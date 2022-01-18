U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

Technology and Telecommunications Veteran Jorge Rodriguez Named Sorenson Communications CEO

Sorenson Communications
·3 min read

First Latino CEO reinforces company’s commitment to diverse communities

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sorenson Communications announced Jorge Rodriguez as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, a position that will draw upon his three decades of leadership in telecommunications, management, and international business. The appointment of Mr. Rodriguez supports the goal of expanding critical communication services to Deaf and hard-of-hearing people while promoting new opportunities for equity and inclusion.

“We welcome Jorge and look forward to watching the company transform and grow under his leadership. Jorge’s ability to unify, focus, and identify and develop resources will support Sorenson’s mission of delivering services to new and existing customers as well as to diverse communities. He also has great experience in regulated businesses and is uniquely qualified to build on the company’s strong compliance culture,” says David Posnick, a member of Sorenson’s board and senior managing director of Blackstone Credit, Sorenson’s majority owner.

Prior to joining Sorenson, Mr. Rodriguez served as president and CEO of multiple América Móvil companies, including Claro Enterprise Solutions and Telvista, Inc. He was responsible for the firm’s multinational customer strategy, the international product and BPO organizations, and was the senior executive responsible for the firm’s global enterprise segment. Most recently, he launched Claro Enterprise Solutions’ expansion into Western Europe and established an integrated channel management program across the U.S. market to support an aggressive growth strategy. He established global alliances, leveraged technology to drive next–generation capabilities for enterprise customers, and served on multiple América Móvil company boards.

Mr. Rodriguez has more than 30 years in the telecom and IT industries and brings extensive experience in both domestic and international markets. Prior to joining América Móvil, Mr. Rodriguez held various executive positions at AT&T and AT&T Latin America, including vice president of corporate operations, vice president of sales and operations, and regional vice president. Among other achievements at AT&T and AT&T LA, he launched startup operations across Latin America, established fully integrated regional operations in support of global clients, and was a board member of several AT&T LA operating companies.

“Over the years, I have seen the difference companies can make in people’s lives. Sorenson’s mission is noble, and the dedication to serving customers is impressive. Every day, Sorenson employees connect people across languages, cultures, and communities,” says Mr. Rodriguez. “I am honored to join the company, and I look forward to a bright future as we work together to expand our capabilities.”

Mr. Rodriguez holds an M.S. degree in technology from Columbia University, earned an MBA from Rochester Institute of Technology, is a graduate of Kenan-Flagler's (UNC Chapel Hill) Masters Advanced Management Program, and received his B.A. in biology-molecular biology from Colgate University. Mr. Rodriguez serves on external boards, including the Board of Overseers for Columbia University SPS.

American Sign Language and British Sign Language videos accompanying this announcement are available here.

About Sorenson Communications, LLC
Connecting Life. Sorenson Communications (www.sorenson.com) was founded on the principle that communication and being understood is fundamental to the human experience. Inspired by this belief and the core values of our communities, we develop the most trusted communication offerings, including Sorenson Relay, the highest-quality video interpreting service, and Sorenson Interpreting, which matches qualified sign language interpreters to specific assignment needs. As the largest employer of sign language interpreters, Sorenson endeavors to provide each customer with an exceptional communication experience.

Sorenson offers innovative, Deaf-specific communication products, such as ntouch® videophones and ntouch software applications that connect PC, Mac®, and mobile device users to Sorenson Relay. For more information, visit www.sorenson.com.

CONTACT: Press Contact Ann Bardsley Director of Public Relations Sorenson Communications and CaptionCall 801-287-9400 abardsley@sorenson.com


