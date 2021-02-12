Technology Trends in the Global Medical Plastic Market
DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2021 / The medical plastic market has undergone significant change in recent years, with medical plastic technology evolving from traditional polymers to biodegradable polymers. The rising wave of new technologies, such as engineering plastics are creating significant potential in diagnostic instruments and drug delivery system application, and driving the demand for medical plastic technology.
In medical plastic market, various material technologies, such as polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene, polypropylene, engineering plastics, polystyrene, polyester, polycarbonate, polyurethane, and acrylics are used in disposables, drug delivery systems, diagnostic instruments, surgical instruments, catheters, medical bags, and implant applications. Development of patient-specific implants and 3D printed devices, growing healthcare investments in emerging economies, and increasing use of home healthcare are creating new opportunities for medical plastic technologies.
Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in medical plastic market and has now published a comprehensive research report entitled "Technology Trends in the Global Medical Plastic Market 2020-2025". This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in medical plastic market.
Lucintel study finds that the total market size of medical plastic market is $23.4 Bil in 2019 and is forecast to grow at 6.7% from 2020 to 2025. Polyvinyl chloride is the largest segment in the medical plastic market.
Emerging technology trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include adoption of engineering polymers, increasing use of polyolefins, and adoption of bioresorbable polymers. Solvay, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Evonik Industries AG, and Dow Chemical Corporation are among the major players in the medical plastic market.
The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes trends and forecasts for the global medical plastic technology by application, technology, and region as follows:
Technology Readiness by Material Technology
Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance
Disruption Potential by Material Technology
By Technology [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Kilotons) from 2014 - 2025]:
Polyvinyl Chloride
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
Engineering Plastics
Polystyrene
Polyester
Polycarbonate
Polyurethane
Acrylics
By Application [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Kilotons) from 2014 - 2025]:
Disposables
Polyvinyl Chloride
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
Engineering Plastics
Polystyrene
Polyester
Polycarbonate
Polyurethane
Acrylics
Drug Delivery System
Polyvinyl Chloride
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
Engineering Plastics
Polystyrene
Polyester
Polycarbonate
Polyurethane
Acrylics
Diagnostic Instruments
Polyvinyl Chloride
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
Engineering Plastics
Polystyrene
Polyester
Polycarbonate
Polyurethane
Acrylics
Surgical Instruments
Polyvinyl Chloride
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
Engineering Plastics
Polystyrene
Polyester
Polycarbonate
Polyurethane
Acrylics
Catheters
Polyvinyl Chloride
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
Engineering Plastics
Polystyrene
Polyester
Polycarbonate
Polyurethane
Acrylics
Medical Bags
Polyvinyl Chloride
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
Engineering Plastics
Polystyrene
Polyester
Polycarbonate
Polyurethane
Acrylics
Implants
Polyvinyl Chloride
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
Engineering Plastics
Polystyrene
Polyester
Polycarbonate
Polyurethane
Acrylics
By Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Kilotons) from 2014 - 2025]:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
The Rest of the World
Brazil
