What technotrans SE's (ETR:TTR1) 26% Share Price Gain Is Not Telling You

technotrans SE (ETR:TTR1) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 26% gain and recovering from prior weakness. Unfortunately, the gains of the last month did little to right the losses of the last year with the stock still down 16% over that time.

Since its price has surged higher, technotrans' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 19.9x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in Germany, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 16x and even P/E's below 9x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for technotrans as its earnings have been falling quicker than most other companies. It might be that many expect the dismal earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like technotrans' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 13% decrease to the company's bottom line. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 107% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the two analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 6.6% over the next year. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 9.8% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's alarming that technotrans' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

technotrans shares have received a push in the right direction, but its P/E is elevated too. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that technotrans currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

