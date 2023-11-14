TechPrecision Corporation's (NASDAQ:TPCS) Price In Tune With Revenues

When close to half the companies in the Machinery industry in the United States have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1.3x, you may consider TechPrecision Corporation (NASDAQ:TPCS) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 1.9x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/S.

What Does TechPrecision's Recent Performance Look Like?

Revenue has risen firmly for TechPrecision recently, which is pleasing to see. Perhaps the market is expecting this decent revenue performance to beat out the industry over the near term, which has kept the P/S propped up. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as high as TechPrecision's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 22%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 112% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

When compared to the industry's one-year growth forecast of 3.5%, the most recent medium-term revenue trajectory is noticeably more alluring

With this information, we can see why TechPrecision is trading at such a high P/S compared to the industry. Presumably shareholders aren't keen to offload something they believe will continue to outmanoeuvre the wider industry.

What We Can Learn From TechPrecision's P/S?

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

We've established that TechPrecision maintains its high P/S on the strength of its recent three-year growth being higher than the wider industry forecast, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident revenue aren't under threat. Unless the recent medium-term conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

