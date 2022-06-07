U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

TechSmith Camtasia 2022: New creative possibilities with cursor features and optimized video effects

·2 min read

OKEMOS, Mich. , June 7, 2022 /CNW/ -- TechSmith Corporation, experts in visual communication, today announced the new version of its acclaimed Camtasia video software. TechSmith Camtasia 2022 offers a host of new features that enable users to record and edit video more quickly and creatively. This release is focused on helping customers tell a compelling story with their mouse cursor and easily add visual effects and treatments that make videos more engaging. New transitions, templates, elements, and other creative enhancements, such as Blend Mode, make it easier than ever to create more professional and visually captivating videos in even less time. In addition to these creative enhancements, TechSmith has revolutionized how videos are edited. Camtasia 2022 videos can now be sent to TechSmith Audiate for automatic transcription and the ability to edit them like a text document. Audiate can then send the project back to Camtasia with all changes synched on the timeline.

Camtasia 2022 is available now for $299.99 USD from the TechSmith online store and select resellers. Customers with an active Maintenance contract will receive the upgrade for free. Discounted pricing is available for existing customers upgrading from Camtasia 2021 and Camtasia 2020. A 30-day trial version can be downloaded from the Camtasia website.The software is available in English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, and Japanese.

About TechSmith

TechSmith screen capture and recording software products, Snagit and Camtasia, are perfect for anyone who wants to create and share images and videos for better training, tutorials, lessons, and everyday communication.

TechSmith Corporation
Sarah Sanders
International Business Strategist
Email: press@techsmith.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/techsmith-camtasia-2022-new-creative-possibilities-with-cursor-features-and-optimized-video-effects-301561084.html

SOURCE TechSmith

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/07/c3100.html

