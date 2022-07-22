U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,998.00
    -3.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,085.00
    +78.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,610.50
    -29.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,838.20
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.49
    -0.86 (-0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.80
    +12.40 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    18.75
    +0.03 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0197
    -0.0034 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.06
    -0.82 (-3.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1972
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7380
    -0.6290 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,631.32
    +868.29 (+3.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.93
    +29.96 (+5.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.21
    +10.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,914.66
    +111.66 (+0.40%)
     

TechTarget positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix™ for Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Platform by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

·4 min read

  • The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Account-Based Marketing platform vendors.

  • TechTarget, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named TechTarget a 2022 technology leader in the analysis of global SPARK Matrix: Account-Based Marketing Platform market, 2022.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Logo
Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Logo

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Megha Rungta, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "TechTarget's broad and flexible ABM platform titled TechTarget ABM Suite is equipped with robust ABM capabilities that assists organizations by offering deep insights into customer buying behavior and allows marketing teams to develop enhanced customer engagement and orchestration. The company continues to deliver value to its customers through its key technology differentiators, including Intent data at the account, buying team and individual level, scope and scale of self-service & managed services, as well as customer success, delivery of end-to-end value across client's go-to-market, a massive audience of opt-in tech buyers, optimized ABM advertising, and lead generation services." Megha added: "With its ability to cater to diverse use cases, robust product strategy and roadmap, and strong industry expertise, TechTarget has received a strong rating across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned amongst the leader in the SPARK Matrix: Account-Based Marketing Platform, 2022."

Quote by TechTarget:

"We are honored to be named as a global leader in ABM by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions," said Michael Cotoia, Chief Executive Officer, TechTarget. "Account-based marketing is a high priority for many of our customers, and we are extremely proud to be recognized for our ability to deliver better ABM programs and results for them worldwide."

Account-based marketing (ABM) platform refers to software that facilitates organizations in implementing and managing their ABM strategies effectively, enabling them to align sales and marketing resources to personalize the buying experience of targeted accounts through continuous engagement.' The software focuses on a small number of specific high-value accounts as opposed to other marketing approaches which cast a wider net for perspective clients in the market. ABM platform extends marketing initiatives to generate engaging campaigns that focus resources and use budget costs to form deeper connections with individual accounts through multiple channels, such as web personalization, emails and direct mail, event, webinars, and personalized advertising through omnichannel orchestration. It helps organizations achieve higher ROI and helps sustain customer loyalty.

The use of ABM platforms is continuously growing within organizations dedicated to improving conversations and engagement with high-value accounts in a cost-effective and timely manner. Even though ABM is still in its early stages, it is already proving to be a significant revenue generator due to its ability to meet the need for personalization in the pursuit of potential sales and opportunities. Leading ABM platform vendors are also making significant investments in improving the AI and machine learning capabilities of their products to support a wide range of marketing use cases. They are also leveraging automation and advanced analytics to improve the overall campaign performance and effectiveness.

Additional Resources:

About TechTarget

TechTarget  is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and 1,125 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies' information technology needs. By understanding these buyers' content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Media Contacts:
Garrett Mann
Senior Director of Corporate Communications
TechTarget
Inc., 617-431-9371
gmann@techtarget.com

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
Riya Mehar
rmehar@quadrant-solutions.com

LOGO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/techtarget-positioned-as-the-leader-in-the-2022-spark-matrix-for-account-based-marketing-abm-platform-by-quadrant-knowledge-solutions-301591672.html

SOURCE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Recommended Stories

  • Mr. 'Big Short' Makes a Serious Accusation

    Michael Burry, who bet on the collapse of subprime credit, does not hesitate to give his opinion on market developments.

  • Surprise! 5 Stocks You Had No Clue Warren Buffett Owns

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street pays close attention. The easiest way for investors to monitor what Warren Buffett has been buying and selling is to track Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Snap stock falls after second-quarter revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors assess Snap's second-quarter earnings report.

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From April Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -1.72% and 2.53%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • The Companies Taking Advantage Of America’s LNG Boom

    As demand for natural gas around the world soars, the focus in the United States has turned to building the infrastructure for the next stage of the LNG boom

  • Verizon cuts profit view as higher prices hit subscriber growth

    Telecom companies, including Verizon and AT&T, have increased prices for their plans to cushion the impact of higher input costs. The price hike by Verizon in June by way of additional charges was over and above its already pricier plans. Operating in a highly competitive U.S. telecom sector, Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile US Inc have been fighting for customers with innovative plans and packages.

  • Twitter misses Q2 expectations, blames economy and Elon Musk

    Twitter missed Q2 expectations saying the economy and Musk hurt revenue.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That ‘In-The-Know’ Bigwigs Are Pouring Money Into

    Every investor – from the most experienced legends of Wall Street to the most amateur of retail traders – keeps a close eye on the market, looking for some sign or signal to indicate just the right trades. Following the corporate insiders is one way to find an advantage. These are the company officers whose positions put them ‘in-the-know’ on their companies’ inner workings. That knowledge gives these bigwigs an inside track when it comes to trading their own stocks – and to keep the trading flo

  • Snap earnings ‘confirmed fears’ that ad spending is slowing: Analyst

    Laura Hoy, Hargreaves Lansdown Equity Analyst, analyzes Snap's earnings report, its daily active users, and competition stemming from TikTok.

  • Tilray (TLRY) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Investors will focus on revenue growth and other pipeline updates, when Tilray (TLRY) reports fiscal fourth-quarter results.

  • As Snap melts down, its founders make sure to protect the people who matter: themselves

    Snap Inc. has never been an investor-friendly company as long as those investors weren't their founders, and the parent company of the Snapchat app made that even clearer Thursday.

  • Amazon Stock Has Gotten Crushed. There’s a Case It Could Double, or Even Triple, From Here.

    Every one of those quarterly reports has shown a growing company, despite plenty of ups and downs in the economy—and the internet. Amazon’s worst quarter came in September 2001, when the internet bubble was blowing apart. Now, though, Amazon’s streak may be coming to an end.

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Just where is the stock market going, that’s the question investors are trying to answer. The answer isn’t fully clear, though; markets have fallen for most of this year, but the last few days have seen the best trading in weeks. The problem is, investors and economists aren’t sure if we’re at a true bottom or just in the midst of a bear market rally. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but the history of bears and rallies can offer some suggestions. Looking back to the end of the Second World

  • AT&T Stock Is Falling, But Its Dividend Yield Is Getting Even Bigger

    AT&T stock is shedding value on Thursday, after a big miss on second-quarter free cash flow and lowered guidance for the remainder of the year. This year brought a dividend cut when AT&T spun off WarnerMedia, as the company doubled down on investing in its 5G and fiber networks. AT&T’s current dividend commitment is for around $8 billion annually, or $2 billion a quarter.

  • GameStop starts split-adjusted trading with a near 2% gain

    Shares of GameStop Corp. rallied 1.9% in premarket trading Friday, which implies a price of just above $39 as the videogame retailer and "meme" stock has started trading on a split-adjusted basis. The split was first announced in March, and the 4-for-1 ratio for the split was announced on July 6. Just ahead of the split taking effect, the stock had tumbled 12.1% to a split-adjusted close of $38.37 on Thursday, after it soared 35.2% since the split ratio was announced through Wednesday. The stock

  • The US is the world’s biggest oil producer — so why do we still need to import crude and ask countries like Saudi Arabia for help?

    We’re supposed to be energy independent. What gives?

  • What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)?

    If you want to know who really controls Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SDIG ), then you'll have to look at...

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) closed the most recent trading day at $7.04, moving +1% from the previous trading session.

  • 5-Star Analyst Pounds the Table on Palantir Stock

    It’s well-known by now that many stocks have seen far better days, as over the past year, valuations have often contracted by huge amounts. While shareholders have suffered at the hands of the violent pullbacks, many names now provide enticing entry points. Which brings us to Palantir (PLTR), a name now trading some distance below former highs, as noted by Raymond James’ Brian Gesuale, who smells opportunity. “After falling ~73% from its early 2021 peak,” said the 5-star analyst, “we see the ris