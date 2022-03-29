TechTO Closes the Market

TORONTO, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Alex Norman, Founder of TechTO, and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the milestones and developments in the Canadian tech world and close the market.

TechTO's mission is to bring the growing tech community together across Canada. They provide access to the innovation economy, develop the technology ecosystem's unique culture, and give technology leaders shortcuts to success. They are currently celebrating the release of the Three Comma Club list ( https://www.techto.org/threecommaclub ) which highlights companies both public and private in Canada that exceeded a 1bn valuation in 2021.

