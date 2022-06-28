U.S. markets open in 7 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,904.75
    +1.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,436.00
    +15.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,048.75
    +8.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,772.90
    +3.10 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.57
    +1.00 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.30
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    21.15
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0578
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.95
    -0.28 (-1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2269
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3940
    -0.0520 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,751.83
    -436.85 (-2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    451.54
    -10.26 (-2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,258.32
    +49.51 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,984.71
    +113.44 (+0.42%)
     

Teck Announces Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage Plant Pilot

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Teck Resources Ltd
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TCKRF
  • TECK
Teck Resources Ltd
Teck Resources Ltd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) today announced a Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) pilot project at its Trail Operations metallurgical complex in southern British Columbia. The CCUS pilot is expected to begin operation in the second half of 2023.

The CCUS pilot supports Teck’s Net-Zero Climate Change Strategy including our goal to reduce the carbon intensity of our operations by 33% by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

“This carbon capture pilot is an important step towards our knowledge building for the application of carbon capture, utilization and storage as an emissions reduction solution, as we work to evaluate pathways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across our operations and achieve our net-zero goal,” said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. “The pilot also provides us with a technical platform to assist our steelmaking coal customers in materially reducing the carbon intensity of their steel production.”

The pilot plant will capture carbon dioxide (CO2) from the Acid Plant flue gas at Trail Operations at a rate of 3 tonnes per day. The pilot project will also evaluate options for the utilization and/or storage of the captured CO2 at Trail Operations.

If successful, the project could be scaled up to an industrial CCUS plant with the potential to capture over 100,000 tonnes of CO2 per year at Trail Operations, the equivalent emissions of more than 20,000 cars.

Teck acknowledges the support of the CleanBC Industry Fund for its funding contribution towards the CCUS Pilot Plant Feasibility Study which was an important step in advancing the pilot. The CleanBC Industry Fund highlights the alignment between industry and government in achieving Canada’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

Click here to learn more about the CleanBC Industry Fund.

Click here to learn more about Teck’s approach to taking action on climate change.

Media Download: Image of CCUS Plant

Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to as forward-looking statements). These statements relate to future events or our future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “will”, “estimate”, “expect”, “could” and similar expressions is intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the commencement of operation of the CCUS pilot; the rate of CO2 capture achieved; our ability to scale-up the CCUS pilot if successful; our commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions or to reduce the carbon intensity of our operations; the actions we intend to take to achieve those commitments; and the expected impact or effect of those actions.

The forward-looking statements in this report are based on a number of estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions the management team believed to be reasonable as of the date of this report, though inherently uncertain and difficult to predict, including but not limited to expectations and assumptions concerning: the development, performance and cost of the CCUS plant and other technology needed to advance our goals; our ability to attract and retain skilled employees; the timing of the receipt of permits and other regulatory and governmental approvals; environmental compliance costs generally; and assumptions regarding the development of our business generally and general economic conditions. We caution you that the foregoing list of important factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. Other events or circumstances could cause our actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, our forward-looking statements.

Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties beyond our ability to predict or control. Further information concerning risks, assumptions and uncertainties associated with these forward-looking statements and our business can be found in our most recent Annual Information Form filed under our profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov) under cover of Form 40-F, as well as subsequent filings that can also be found under our profile. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required under securities laws.

About Teck
As one of Canada’s leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK.

Teck Media Contact
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com

Teck Investor Contact
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘We have a whole lot more to go down’: Suze Orman thinks we’re headed for a recession and warns that things may get a ‘little bit ugly.’ Here's what she likes for safety

    Suze is bearish — but not on everything.

  • Bank of America plans to boost quarterly dividend to $0.22 per share

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith looks at Bank of America's stock after announcing a boost to its quarterly dividends.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The headlines have been busy recently about the heavy losses markets have taken this year, and that we’re in bear territory. But the real story of this year’s stock action isn’t so much the losses as it is the volatility. The wide swings in trading from day to day or week to week, overlaid on the downward trend, have generated more than their share of investor confusion. In times like these, when the trends are conflicting and the forecasts uncertain, the investing greats can serve as a source o

  • Nike earnings show “strength the consumer willing to spend” on athletic wear, analyst says

    Tigress Financial Partners CIO Ivan Feinseth analyzes Nike's Q4 earnings report and its announced share buyback program, the impact China's COVID lockdowns had on retail supply chains, and how the athletic apparel brand manages its inventories.

  • Mr. Big Short: Fed May do a 180 on Interest Rates

    The Federal Reserve has raised the fed funds rate target by 150 basis points since March, and many experts expect a lot more.

  • Trump-Tied SPAC Tumbles After Disclosing Grand Jury Subpoena

    (Bloomberg) -- Digital World Acquisition Corp., the special purpose acquisition company merging with Trump Media & Technology Group, tumbled after disclosing that a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York issued subpoenas to the company and members of its board of directors. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-A

  • Jim Cramer Recommends These 10 Stocks for Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends These 5 Stocks for Recession. Recession fears have steadily been gathering pace at the stock market over the past few […]

  • Four big U.S. banks raise dividends after stress tests

    Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Wells Fargo hiked their dividends on Monday after the U.S. banks cleared their annual stress test exercise last week. The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday the country's largest lenders could easily weather a severe economic downturn, giving them a clean bill of health and paving the way for them to redistribute excess capital to shareholders. The results allowed banks to announce higher dividends despite the Fed's test being tougher than in 2021, pushing up some lenders' required capital buffers more than expected.

  • 11 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at 11 best undervalued stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also read 5 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now. Value investing has long been an investors’ go-to strategy to come atop the broad market and pocket huge profits for themselves and their […]

  • ‘A cold dark place’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Tesla stock dip is ‘a generational-type opportunity’ for investors: Analyst

    CFRA VP and Equity Analyst Garrett Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Tesla's position in the auto industry, brand loyalty by consumers in the EV space, competition with the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Cybertruck, and the impact of CEO Elon Musk's interest in Twitter on the EV developer.

  • Better Stock-Split Buy: Alphabet or Tesla?

    Stock splits generate a ton of excitement among investors. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google, and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are on the clock, with Alphabet's 20-for-1 split coming up on July 1 and Tesla's date still to be determined. Tesla will hold its shareholder meeting on August 4th when it is expected a 3-for-1 split will be approved.

  • Playtika Holding Corp.'s (NASDAQ:PLTK) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 88% Above Its Share Price

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Playtika Holding Corp. ( NASDAQ:PLTK ) by taking the...

  • Buy-the-dippers, take note: Wall Street’s most notorious bear sees a stock rally coming

    Morgan Stanley equity strategists, led by the bearish Michael Wilson, say the S&P 500 Index may climb another 5% to 7%—before resuming losses.

  • How to Turn $100,00 into Steady Passive Income

    If you have $100,000 to invest, you can generate thousands of dollars a year in passive income. The type of investment you choose for your $100,000 can determine the amount of passive income you can expect as well as the … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $100,000 for Passive Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise after poor Treasury auction

    The Treasury sold $97 billion in two- and five-year notes at a time when the quarter ends on Thursday and the market is grappling with how the Fed's plans to aggressively hike interest rates will impact an economy that is showing signs of slowing. The 10-year note rose 7 basis points to 3.194% and the two-year's yield, which can herald rate expectations, gained 6.9 basis points to 3.126%. The five-year rose 8.1 basis points to 3.258% and the seven-year rose 7.8 basis points to 3.268%.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • These 2 Undervalued Stocks Are Set to Bounce Over 70%, Says Top Analyst Quinn Bolton

    Not so long ago all the talk on Wall Street centered around stocks exhibiting overheated valuations, as the seemingly never-ending bull market took plenty of names beyond what might be considered their fair value. In many cases, that argument does not apply anymore, with 2022’s stock market action sending scores of stocks crashing down. In fact, in many instances, the opposite now applies. Such has been the force of the pullback, investors are now presented with names offering excellent value. J

  • Coinbase Sinks as Goldman Downgrades to Sell After 75% Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts downgraded Coinbase Global Inc. to a sell rating as the crypto winter continues to take its toll on the struggling digital currency exchange.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Ch

  • Russia, rejecting default, tells investors to go to western financial agents

    The White House said on Monday that Russia has defaulted on its international bonds for the first time since the Bolshevik revolution, as sweeping sanctions have effectively cut the country off from the global financial system. Until last week, Russia kept on paying on its Eurobonds in foreign currency as per issue conditions yet its dollar and euro coupon transfers made in May, ahead of a key U.S. waiver allowing for such transactions expired, did not reach investors. "Statements of a default are absolutely unjustified," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a call with reporters on Monday, pointing to the May forex coupon payment.