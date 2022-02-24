U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,193.75
    -28.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,868.00
    -198.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,403.00
    -104.50 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,925.10
    -16.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.97
    +0.87 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,915.80
    +5.40 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.70
    +0.15 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1296
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    +0.0290 (+1.49%)
     

  • Vix

    31.02
    +2.21 (+7.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3544
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0920
    +0.1120 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,962.15
    -1,044.59 (-2.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    844.69
    -25.69 (-2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,164.68
    -284.93 (-1.08%)
     

Teck Announces Director Appointments

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Teck Resources Ltd
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TCKRF
  • TECK
Teck Resources Ltd
Teck Resources Ltd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) announced today that three additional independent directors have been appointed to the Board. Mr. Masaru Tani was appointed effective December 17, 2021 and Mr. Paul Schiodtz and Ms. Sarah Strunk have been appointed effective February 23, 2022.

Masaru Tani has held various positions with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. since 1984 and is currently Qualified Executive of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd and the President of Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. and based in Vancouver. He replaced Mr. Eiichi Fukuda, who retired effective December 2, 2021. Teck would like to thank Mr. Fukuda for his many contributions during his years of service on the Board.

Sarah Strunk is Chair of the Board of Directors of the law firm Fennemore Craig, where she has represented numerous clients in the mining and natural resource industry over the past three decades. She practices business and finance law, with an emphasis on mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, international sales contracts, and exploration projects. Ms. Strunk was previously Corporate Counsel to the copper and molybdenum division of Cyprus Amax Minerals Company. She has served on the Board of the Arizona Mining Association and was a trustee of the Rocky Mountain Mineral Law Foundation. Ms. Strunk is based in Coronado, California.

Paul Schiodtz is Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Asociacion Chilena de Seguridad, the largest worker health and safety organization in Chile. He has worked as an executive in the forestry, methanol and mining industries in Chile, the United States and Canada. He is a council member of the Sociedad de Fomento Fabril and the former Chair of the Chile-Canada Chamber of Commerce and the Chilean Chemical Industry Association. Mr. Schiodtz is based in Santiago, Chile.

About Teck
As one of Canada’s leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Investor Contact:
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) lost ground on Wednesday. The S&P 500 ended the day down 1.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite index closed out the session down 2.6%. With macroeconomic headwinds and rising geopolitical risk factors, growth stocks have generally had a rough go of things early in 2022, and Plug Power's share price has slumped roughly 30% year to date.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Taking Profits From Your Arista Networks (ANET) Shares

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan Mid Cap Fund’ fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -0.72% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTMX, -0.68% by its Advisor Class: APDMX, and -0.66% by its Institutional Class: APHMX, in the fourth […]

  • Why Asana's Shares Plunged 23% Today

    A competitor's growth is slowing, which has investors worried that this software-as-a-service company's growth will slow down, too.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had a bit of a tailwind to start Wednesday, jumping as much as 3.3%. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya painted a compelling picture for Nvidia's future prospects, reminding investors there's still robust demand for the company's graphics processing units (GPUs), as plenty of gamers have yet to adopt the latest version of its high-end processors. The analyst noted that the graphics chip market is "still early in [the] upgrade cycle," which could result in stronger demand in the second half of 2022 as supply chain issues abate and the mix of processors improves.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • What’s next for markets amid correction, Fed tightening, and earnings

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert and Shawn Cruz, TD Ameritrade Senior Market Strategist, sit down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market outlook amid corrections and session lows, Fed tightening and interest rate hike policies, inflation, and Russia-Ukraine's geopolitical impact on the market.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

    Shares of the Brazilian fintech company Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had fallen about 9% as of 12:45 p.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021 yesterday after market close. The stock has been volatile on Wednesday, as shares of the digital banking company started the day up 8.4%. Nu reported a loss of $0.04 per share in the fourth quarter on total revenue of nearly $636 million.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

    Wood purchased Tesla, Zoom, Twilio, Shopify and Roblox, seeing buying opportunities after their drops.

  • Why Is Upstart -- a High-Growth Fintech -- Already Repurchasing Shares?

    Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the lender using artificial intelligence in its decision-making on loans, delivered strong results for the fourth quarter of 2021, sending its stock price soaring last week. The share buyback news came as a bit of a surprise because Upstart only went public at the end of 2020 and has been in growth mode ever since. Let's take a look at why Upstart chose to repurchase shares and what it might mean for investors.

  • Why Kodiak Sciences Stock Is Cratering Today

    What happened Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) are down by a hefty 80.3% as of 2:22 p.m. ET Wednesday afternoon. The drugmaker's stock is plunging today in response to its lead product candidate, KSI-301, failing to meet the primary endpoint of a combined phase 2/3 trial as a treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

  • FuboTV Tops Wall Street Estimates For Q4, Passing 1M Subscribers, But Shares Slip On Outlook For “Softer” Q1

    FuboTV exceeded Wall Street estimates for the fourth quarter, with revenue more than doubling from the year-ago period to $231.1 million and net losses coming in at 57 cents a share. The losses widened from 39 cents in the 2020 quarter. The streaming pay-TV outlet reached 1.1 million subscribers in the period ending December 31, […]

  • Tesla Stock Is Plunging. It’s Probably Musk’s Twitter This Time.

    Recent declines in Tesla stock have deviated from market-related trading patterns, leaving investors wondering if something else is going on with shares of the auto maker. Tesla stock (ticker: TSLA) dropped 7% Wednesday. Concerns about the crisis in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy changes have weighed on the stock market.

  • Russian oligarchs lose £23.5bn as Ukraine crisis deepens

    UK to shut President Putin out of London market as sanctions mount Ofcom fires warning shot at Russia Today over impartiality FTSE 100 flattens as markets weigh Russia sanctions Jeremy Warner: The fall of the Berlin Wall was meant to be the West's final triumph. It was no such thing Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why DraftKings Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) climbed 5.6% on Wednesday after a rival sportsbook operator said it would pull back on ad spending. With its losses mounting, Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) plans to dial back its marketing investments in an attempt to improve its flagging profitability. Caesars spent heavily to expand into newly legalized sports betting markets.

  • Time to Consider Selling Your Paysafe (PSFE) Position?

    Third Point Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio return of -5.3% was delivered by the flagship Offshore Fund for the final quarter of 2021, bringing its year-to-date returns to 22.7%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 […]

  • Is Rivian a Buy After the Stock Tanked Today?

    The stock of electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) peaked at more than $160 per share shortly after it went public in November 2021. With the stock down nearly 45% year to date, including a decline today, retail investors may be wondering if Rivian stock should be part of their portfolios.