Teck Guan Perdana Berhad (KLSE:TECGUAN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To MYR0.05

Teck Guan Perdana Berhad (KLSE:TECGUAN) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 10th of August to MYR0.05. This takes the annual payment to 3.1% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

See our latest analysis for Teck Guan Perdana Berhad

Teck Guan Perdana Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, prior to this announcement, Teck Guan Perdana Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 82.2% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 3.7% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Teck Guan Perdana Berhad Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long at all, so we can't really make a judgement on how stable the dividend has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Teck Guan Perdana Berhad has impressed us by growing EPS at 82% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Teck Guan Perdana Berhad Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Teck Guan Perdana Berhad is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Teck Guan Perdana Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Teck Guan Perdana Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here