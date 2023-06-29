Teck Guan Perdana Berhad (KLSE:TECGUAN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To MYR0.05

Teck Guan Perdana Berhad's (KLSE:TECGUAN) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to MYR0.05 on 10th of August. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.2%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Teck Guan Perdana Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. However, Teck Guan Perdana Berhad's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 118.7% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 2.7%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Teck Guan Perdana Berhad Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is tough to make a judgement on how stable a dividend is when the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Teck Guan Perdana Berhad has grown earnings per share at 119% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Teck Guan Perdana Berhad Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Teck Guan Perdana Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

