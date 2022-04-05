U.S. markets close in 1 hour 39 minutes

Teck to Release First Quarter 2022 Results on April 27, 2022

Teck Resources Ltd
·1 min read
  • TECK
Teck Resources Ltd
Teck Resources Ltd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) will release its first quarter 2022 earnings results before market open on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

A webcast to review the results will be held as follows:

Date:

Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Time:

8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET

Listen-Only Webcast:

www.teck.com

Dial In for Investor & Analyst Q&A:

416.340.2217 or 1.800.806.5484

Quote 8472898, if requested

An archive of the webcast will be available at www.teck.com within 24 hours.

About Teck
As one of Canada’s leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Investor Contact:
Ellen Lai
Coordinator, Investor Relations
604.699.4257
ellen.lai@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com


