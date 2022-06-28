Teck to Release Second Quarter 2022 Results on July 27, 2022

Teck Resources Ltd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) will release its second quarter 2022 earnings results before market open on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

A webcast to review the results will be held as follows:

Date:

Time:

Listen-Only Webcast:

Dial In for Investor & Analyst Q&A: Wednesday, July 27, 2022

8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET

teck.com

416.340.2217 or 1.800.806.5484

Quote 3178356, if requested



An archive of the webcast will be available at teck.com within 24 hours.



About Teck

As one of Canada’s leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

