Teck Reports Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Teck Resources Ltd
·3 min read
In this article:
  TCKRF
  TECK
Teck Resources Ltd
Teck Resources Ltd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) announced today, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 (the “Meeting”). A total of 6,685,993 Class A common shares and 390,582,052 Class B subordinate voting shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 81.24% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, as follows.

1. Shareholders elected 13 directors, as follows:

Votes in Favour

Votes Withheld

% of Votes in Favour

M.M. Ashar

998,108,979

38,391,008

96.30

Q. Chong

1,003,321,849

33,178,138

96.80

E.C. Dowling

1,005,692,898

30,807,089

97.03

N.B. Keevil III

1,031,704,819

4,795,168

99.54

D.R. Lindsay

1,004,061,906

32,438,081

96.87

S.A. Murray

985,866,949

50,633,038

95.11

T.L. McVicar

1,033,657,860

2,842,127

99.73

K.W. Pickering

1,031,687,112

4,812,875

99.54

U.M. Power

1,014,726,424

21,773,563

97.90

P.G. Schiodtz

1,007,556,756

28,943,231

97.21

T.R. Snider

1,019,432,371

17,067,616

98.35

S.A. Strunk

1,034,911,312

1,588,675

99.85

M. Tani

1,035,035,443

1,464,544

99.86

Following publication of Teck’s management information circular for the Meeting, one of the nominees advised the Board that he was unable to stand for election. Consequently, 13 directors were elected at the Meeting.

2. Shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Corporation, with 98.09% of votes cast in favour.

3. Shareholders approved the advisory resolution on Teck’s approach to executive compensation (“say on pay”) as described in Teck’s management proxy circular dated March 1, 2022, with 95.04% of votes cast in favour.

Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Further information about Teck’s directors and corporate governance and executive compensation practices are available in the management information circular for the meeting, which is available at www.Teck.com/reports along with our 2021 Annual and Sustainability Reports.

About Teck
As one of Canada’s leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Investor Contact:
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com


