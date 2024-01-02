Is Teck Resources Limited's (TSE:TECK.B) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Most readers would already be aware that Teck Resources' (TSE:TECK.B) stock increased significantly by 6.8% over the past month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Teck Resources' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Teck Resources is:

7.7% = CA$2.2b ÷ CA$28b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every CA$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CA$0.08 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Teck Resources' Earnings Growth And 7.7% ROE

On the face of it, Teck Resources' ROE is not much to talk about. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 8.2%. Particularly, the exceptional 21% net income growth seen by Teck Resources over the past five years is pretty remarkable. Considering the moderately low ROE, it is quite possible that there might be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Teck Resources' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 28% in the same period.

TSX:TECK.B Past Earnings Growth January 2nd 2024

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Teck Resources''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Teck Resources Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Teck Resources' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 4.0%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 96% of its profits. So it looks like Teck Resources is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Besides, Teck Resources has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 21% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 5.7%, over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Teck Resources has some positive attributes. Specifically, its fairly high earnings growth number, which no doubt was backed by the company's high earnings retention. Still, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping a lot of benefit to the investors. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

