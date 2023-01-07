U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,895.08
    +86.98 (+2.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,630.61
    +700.53 (+2.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,569.29
    +264.05 (+2.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.80
    +39.61 (+2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.73
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.50
    +29.90 (+1.62%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    +0.56 (+2.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0648
    +0.0124 (+1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5690
    -0.1510 (-4.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2093
    +0.0182 (+1.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0300
    -1.3620 (-1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,941.47
    +134.72 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.25
    +3.69 (+0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,699.49
    +66.04 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

TECNO Awarded as 2022-2023 Global Top Brands at CES

·5 min read

With its accomplishments in technology innovations and globalization, TECNO was honored as "2022-2023 GLOBAL SMART PHONE BRANDS TOP 10"

LAS VEGAS and DUBAI, UAE and ABUJA, Nigeria and MANILA, Philippines and BOGOTA, Colombia and NAIROBI, Kenya and NEW DELHI and ANKARA, Turkey and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As highly expected at the annual Consumer Electronic Show 2023: CES 2023, the 2022-2023 Global Top Brands were revealed, honoring TECNO as "2022-2023 GLOBAL SMART PHONE BRANDS TOP 10". With its consistently accelerating strategy in technology innovation and design excellence to build a modern stylish brand since 2013, TECNO has built itself as an innovative global brand with operations in over 70 markets, while this award serves as another firm proof of its competitive power against global giants.

Certificate &amp; Trophy of &quot;2022-2023 GLOBAL SMART PHONE BRANDS TOP 10&quot;
Certificate & Trophy of "2022-2023 GLOBAL SMART PHONE BRANDS TOP 10"

The annual Global Top Brands Award, hosted by Asia Digital Group, and European Digital Group, and supported by TWICE and International Data Corporation (IDC), is aimed to honor global consumer electronic brands at frontier innovations for global consumers and promote the entire industry's development.

"We are impressed with the accomplishments TECNO has reached this year," said Dongfang Zhu, President of Asia Digital Group. "TECNO has built a long-term reputation across global markets and dedicated to technology innovations for frontier markets globally. Remarkably TECNO keeps innovating at the forefront and truly embodies the spirit we are looking for in a top consumer electronic brand."

2022 TECNO Award-winning Products

Technology Innovation is the Hardcore in Global Top Brands Ranking

As CES is the ground to technologies and global innovators, the Global Top Brands Award this year also carried the theme of CES 2023: how technology is addressing the world's biggest challenges, and focused on recognizing inspiring innovations and effective global strategy of brands to encourage them to upgrade technological innovations and create newer and better products. In the fast-moving digital age, brands can only embrace global challenges by keeping innovating constantly and unlocking more and more unknown areas. Hence, innovation capabilities as well as brand services from a global perspective are considered as the hardcore in Global Top Brands Award selection criteria.

The candidate brands were also evaluated from multiple perspectives including the candidates' internationalization, overseas competitiveness, consumer experience, technological innovation and patents, overseas brand awareness, and brand management in internationalization to assess the overall technology innovation capabilities as well as the brand globalization achievements.

Adhering to the principles of authority, science, professionalism, objectivity and impartiality, the Global Top Brands has been one of the most authoritative, professional, and credible selection events in the global consumer electronics industry and has released the most influential list to the world since 2006.

Honoring TECNO's Massive Progression Towards Premium Technology Brand

This year's selection evaluates the participating brands from four dimensions, industry popularity, global strategic layout, influence on international market, and product innovation. Winning this prestigious global award and being listed as the TOP10 Global Smartphone Brands just precisely endorsed TECNO's breakthroughs and strengths in those regards.

Embracing the latest trends in cutting-edge technology innovations and stylish modern design to craft the perfect products for a new generation of consumers, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. Thanks to its continuous innovation, TECNO won popularity among global young consumers who are aspiring to build a digitally connected life and realize better self.

"It is with great humility and excitement to receive this prestigious Global Top Brands Award at the CES 2023. It's an amazing recognition for our continuous efforts in developing a distinguished brand and make TECNO a best choice among global consumers," said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO. "With this precious recognition and our consistent commitment to frontier markets and consumers, we will keep driving forward our innovation strategy, pushing new boundaries between technology and design, and enable our consumers to build a beautiful life that is digitally connected and forward-looking."

As an innovative technology brand, TECNO has set many new standards in technology innovation and stylish modern design to provide premium smart devices for forward-looking individuals in global markets. Especially in 2022, TECNO has made many leapfrogging breakthroughs in premium technology innovations, including PHANTOM X2 Pro as the world's first smartphone to feature a retractable portrait lens comparable to a professional camera to create "studio-like" portrait photography, PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G as an Eco-Friendly Edition with a back cover made using recycled materials from ocean plastics, as well as TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition as the world's first smart device that uses "sunlight drawing" technology to allow the phone to change colors in sunlight, and to name a few.

About TECNO
TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. Today, TECNO has developed into a recognized leader in its target markets, delivering state-of-the-art innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, HiOS operating systems and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of "Stop At Nothing", TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO's official site: www.tecno-mobile.com

