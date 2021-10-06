TECNO Brings Ultra-steady and Ultra-clear Gimbal Camera Phone CAMON 18 Premier

The most advanced pro-camera phone from TECNO CAMON series -- Ultra-steady Gimbal Camera; Ultra-clear 60X Hyper Zoom; Self-portrait master; Newest MediaTek Helio G96 Chip designed for 4G camera phone and 120Hz AMOLED screen; TÜV Rheinland Certified Display for Eye Protection from low-blue light and certified fast-charge system.

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO, a rising as a global smartphone brand of the new generation, today released its newest CAMON18 series -- CAMON 18 Premier, CAMON18P and CAMON18, pushing the boundaries for what it means to be a professional camera smartphone in anti-shaking and clarity. The new CAMON 18 Premier brings together the best of the CAMON series, such as TAIVOS, Super Night Mode, Selfie Mode to combine with an all new Ultra-steady Gimbal Camera, a 60X Hybrid Zoom and even more enhanced AI features for achieving professional videography. Featuring AMOLED screen with 120hz refresh rate makes every touch experience faster and smoother. Furthermore, TECNO's CAMON 18 Premier with Low Blue Light Certification from TÜV Rheinland will provide consumers with best eye care possible. Powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G96 chip and supported by a redesigned HiOS 8.0 showcase the CAMON series at what it does best, exceeding expectations once again to produce the best photos and videos that technology can offer.

"We always seek for breakthroughs of product and technology to inspire our consumers to unlock the world of possibilities. The CAMON 18 Premier is the first TECNO product to take Ultra-steady Gimbal Camera technology innovations to create brand-new experience to users. With "Stop At Nothing" as TECNO's brand spirit, we aim to continually make breakthroughs in product and design innovations as we have delivered through CAMON 18 Series," said Stephan Ha, General Manager of TECNO.

Ultra-steady Gimbal Camera, a Smart "Shaking" Lens to Cancel External Shaking Motions

The CAMON 18 Premier is now imbued with unparalleled anti-shaking technology at 300% the effectiveness of other smartphones without the anti-shaking technology. When combined with a wide angle lens, the CAMON 18 Premier is now capable of 109 degrees wide-angle shooting, allowing users to create truly beautiful videos anywhere, while doing anything, with sublime clarity. The CAMON 18 Premier's rear camera follows the meticulously ratioed design philosophy that enhances the three lenses -- a 64MP main camera, a 12MP Ultra-steady Gimbal Camera with widened frame, and a 8MP periscope lens housed within a new elegant glowing and ceramic backing and a cleaner, tougher flat surface design.

Ultra-clear 60X Hyper Zoom, See Further Than the Eyes Can Perceive

The CAMON 18 Premier uses a 5X periscope lens and Galileo algorithm engine, which accesses multiple frames and gathers pixel information to enhance resolution and clarity. By combining the 5X optical zoom capability with up to 12X AI algorithm-based digital zoom, users can achieve an incredible 60X hybrid zoom and travel as far as the moon in photography, elevating smartphone astrophotography to spectacular levels.

Stylish & Exquisite Design from Color to Texture

CAMON18 series adopts natural and flexible design language, and interprets flowers and trees, natural breezes and drizzle in the product design. It also advocates the most dynamic and energetic elegant fashion design sense, which is perfectly integrated into the urban language. The ceramic elements are added to bring a new aesthetic perspective and give the products more imagination.

The 6.7" AMOLED display (1080x2400) has a full HD resolution with up to 550 nit brightness and 100% NTSC for maximum visual satisfaction. The display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate; this unprecedented high refresh rate in a phone promises higher display fluidity and a more coherent and intuitive experience -- the scroll is smoother and touch feedback is more sensitive. Moreover, as a TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) certified product, the CAMON 18 Premier can reduce blue light to provide comfort for your eyes all day long.

With "Stop At Nothing" as its brand essence, TECNO is passionately unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals and bringing them innovative stylish smart devices with the latest technologies.

