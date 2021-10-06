U.S. markets open in 5 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,288.25
    -45.75 (-1.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,887.00
    -296.00 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,474.25
    -181.00 (-1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,193.60
    -29.90 (-1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.79
    -0.14 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.90
    -12.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.25 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1561
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.40
    +0.44 (+1.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3565
    -0.0061 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5920
    +0.1200 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,335.83
    +1,798.73 (+3.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,254.63
    +37.27 (+3.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,978.78
    -98.32 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

TECNO Brings Ultra-steady and Ultra-clear Gimbal Camera Phone CAMON 18 Premier

·3 min read

The most advanced pro-camera phone from TECNO CAMON series -- Ultra-steady Gimbal Camera; Ultra-clear 60X Hyper Zoom; Self-portrait master; Newest MediaTek Helio G96 Chip designed for 4G camera phone and 120Hz AMOLED screen; TÜV Rheinland Certified Display for Eye Protection from low-blue light and certified fast-charge system.

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO, a rising as a global smartphone brand of the new generation, today released its newest CAMON18 series -- CAMON 18 Premier, CAMON18P and CAMON18, pushing the boundaries for what it means to be a professional camera smartphone in anti-shaking and clarity. The new CAMON 18 Premier brings together the best of the CAMON series, such as TAIVOS, Super Night Mode, Selfie Mode to combine with an all new Ultra-steady Gimbal Camera, a 60X Hybrid Zoom and even more enhanced AI features for achieving professional videography. Featuring AMOLED screen with 120hz refresh rate makes every touch experience faster and smoother. Furthermore, TECNO's CAMON 18 Premier with Low Blue Light Certification from TÜV Rheinland will provide consumers with best eye care possible. Powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G96 chip and supported by a redesigned HiOS 8.0 showcase the CAMON series at what it does best, exceeding expectations once again to produce the best photos and videos that technology can offer.

"We always seek for breakthroughs of product and technology to inspire our consumers to unlock the world of possibilities. The CAMON 18 Premier is the first TECNO product to take Ultra-steady Gimbal Camera technology innovations to create brand-new experience to users. With "Stop At Nothing" as TECNO's brand spirit, we aim to continually make breakthroughs in product and design innovations as we have delivered through CAMON 18 Series," said Stephan Ha, General Manager of TECNO.

Ultra-steady Gimbal Camera, a Smart "Shaking" Lens to Cancel External Shaking Motions

The CAMON 18 Premier is now imbued with unparalleled anti-shaking technology at 300% the effectiveness of other smartphones without the anti-shaking technology. When combined with a wide angle lens, the CAMON 18 Premier is now capable of 109 degrees wide-angle shooting, allowing users to create truly beautiful videos anywhere, while doing anything, with sublime clarity. The CAMON 18 Premier's rear camera follows the meticulously ratioed design philosophy that enhances the three lenses -- a 64MP main camera, a 12MP Ultra-steady Gimbal Camera with widened frame, and a 8MP periscope lens housed within a new elegant glowing and ceramic backing and a cleaner, tougher flat surface design.

Ultra-clear 60X Hyper Zoom, See Further Than the Eyes Can Perceive

The CAMON 18 Premier uses a 5X periscope lens and Galileo algorithm engine, which accesses multiple frames and gathers pixel information to enhance resolution and clarity. By combining the 5X optical zoom capability with up to 12X AI algorithm-based digital zoom, users can achieve an incredible 60X hybrid zoom and travel as far as the moon in photography, elevating smartphone astrophotography to spectacular levels.

Stylish & Exquisite Design from Color to Texture

CAMON18 series adopts natural and flexible design language, and interprets flowers and trees, natural breezes and drizzle in the product design. It also advocates the most dynamic and energetic elegant fashion design sense, which is perfectly integrated into the urban language. The ceramic elements are added to bring a new aesthetic perspective and give the products more imagination.

The 6.7" AMOLED display (1080x2400) has a full HD resolution with up to 550 nit brightness and 100% NTSC for maximum visual satisfaction. The display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate; this unprecedented high refresh rate in a phone promises higher display fluidity and a more coherent and intuitive experience -- the scroll is smoother and touch feedback is more sensitive. Moreover, as a TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) certified product, the CAMON 18 Premier can reduce blue light to provide comfort for your eyes all day long.

With "Stop At Nothing" as its brand essence, TECNO is passionately unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals and bringing them innovative stylish smart devices with the latest technologies.

SOURCE TECNO

Recommended Stories

  • Shiba Inu jumps 55% on exchange launch rumour

    The price of meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) has doubled in the last few days following reports of a huge whale purchase.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 6th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s broad-based crypto rally, a Bitcoin move back through to $52,500 levels would support another breakout day for the broader market.

  • Here's what to expect from Microsoft's newly launched Windows 11

    Windows 11 is officially on sale. Microsoft Corporate Vice President, Modern Life, Search & Devices Yusuf Mehdi joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Why BlackBerry Stock Was Down 14.3% in September

    The company reported better-than-expected earnings, but that wasn't enough to keep the stock from falling last month.

  • Facebook outage: Single wrong command took down ‘backbone’ of network, says company

    The outage on WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook occurred because of a wrong command issued during a ‘routine maintenance job’

  • Google’s $5 Billion Android Battle Could End Its Dominance

    An appeals trial in the case between Google and the European Commission just ended. The verdict could have a far-reaching impact.

  • Duality nabs $30M for its privacy-focused data collaboration tools, built using homomorphic encryption

    Duality, a startup founded by groundbreaking cryptographers and data scientists that is building tools to make it easier for companies to share data and collaborate with each other without compromising sensitive information, has raised some funding on the back of some significant early deals, including a contract with the U.S. Department of Defense. The startup, which uses homomorphic encryption -- a relatively new technique that lets companies analyze and use encrypted data without needing to decrypt it -- to build more privacy-centric, secure collaboration tools, has raised $30 million in a Series B that includes a number of strategic investors. LG Technology Ventures is leading the round, with Euclidean Capital and the National Bank of Canada's corporate venture capital arm NAventures also participating, along with previous backers Intel Capital (which led Duality's Series A), Hearst Ventures and Team8.

  • Is Now the Time to Buy T-Mobile Stock?

    The telecom giant's share price has trended downwards in recent weeks. Does this create a buying opportunity or is there reason to hold off?

  • Why Apple Shares Are Falling

    Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.508% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.496% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after the Federal Reserve in September spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices,

  • Waltham's Rocket Software names new CEO after 30 years

    Rocket Software, a Waltham enterprise software company with 200 employees in Massachusetts, plans to switch chief executive after more than 30 years in business.

  • Snapchat Was the Biggest Winner the Day Facebook Went Dark

    (Bloomberg) -- Snapchat use surged more than 20% after Facebook Inc.’s services went down for six hours Monday, the biggest winner among rival apps during the U.S. social media giant’s worst outage in years.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeRage-Fueled Politics Threaten Latin America’s Business HavenFacebook blamed network configuration glitches

  • Google Pixel 6 release date revealed for ‘iPhone killer’

    Apple rival says ‘Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro the fastest, smartest and most secure Pixel phones yet’

  • Government secretly orders Google to track anyone searching certain names, addresses, and phone numbers

    The U.S. government is reportedly secretly issuing warrants for Google to provide user data on anyone typing in certain search terms, raising fears that innocent online users could get caught up in serious crime investigations at a greater frequency than previously thought.

  • Windows 11 launches with redesigned start menu

    Microsoft's latest operating system is being offered as a free upgrade from Tuesday.

  • Facebook explains how its October 4th outage started

    Following Monday’s massive service outage that took out all of its services, Facebook has published a blog post detailing what happened yesterday.

  • App Store Likely Bright Spot For Apple's September Quarter

    Apple's App Store could provide upside to the consumer electronics giant's September-quarter results, a Wall Street analyst says.

  • Samsung Electronics likely to report best quarterly profit in 3 years

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is likely to turn in its best quarterly profit in three years and a record revenue, on rising memory chip prices and brisk sales of its new foldable smartphones, analysts' estimates show. Operating profit for the world's biggest memory chip and smartphone maker likely jumped to 16.1 trillion won ($14 billion) in the quarter ended September, according to a Refinitiv SmartEstimate from 16 analysts, weighted toward those who are more consistently accurate. An unprecedented global shortage in semiconductor chips amid the pandemic has underpinned Samsung's results and shares, which soared 45% last year and hit a record high at the start of 2021.

  • Indians had a glimpse of life without WhatsApp

    The 400 million users in India—the app's biggest market by far—were unable to connect for six hours.

  • Market Sell-Off: 1 Tech Stock That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Last week, all three major U.S. indices took a hit, though the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell further than the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average. For instance, Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock is now down about 70% from its all-time high. Its edge cloud platform accelerates and secures the delivery of content (e.g.

  • France's Thales partners with Google on secure cloud services

    Defence company Thales and Google are partnering to offer state-vetted cloud computing services for the storage of some of France's most sensitive data, the companies said on Wednesday. The alliance between Thales, Europe's largest defence electronics supplier, and the Alphabet unit fulfils a May government plan under which France acknowledged U.S. technological superiority in the field. The French government said then that cloud computing services developed by Google and Microsoft could be used to store France's most sensitive state and corporate data, provided the services were licensed to French companies.