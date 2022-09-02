U.S. markets open in 5 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,961.00
    -7.75 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,590.00
    -73.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,273.50
    -18.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,820.20
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.45
    +1.84 (+2.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.90
    +5.60 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    17.81
    +0.14 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9988
    +0.0040 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.51
    -0.36 (-1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1560
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.2900
    +0.0720 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,120.01
    +213.08 (+1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    479.06
    +6.40 (+1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,182.08
    +33.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

TECNO LAUNCHES FIRST LAPTOP MEGABOOK T1 AT IFA, BERLIN

·3 min read

Specially designed for generation Z users, TECNO MEGABOOK T1 offers stunning features with stylish designs, making it thinner and better in every aspect with a very competitive price.

BERLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO, the global premium smartphone and smart device brand, debuts its first laptop product MEGABOOK T1 at the IFA in Berlin today. TECNO MEGABOOK T1 is designed for the young generation Z with a lighter but better MEGA performance laptop in a cost-effective price of this range. Designed for their carry-by usage, MEGABOOK T1 features the ultra-thinner up to 14.8mm, featherweight 1.48kg of 15.6 inches with a shining design. It also provides a 17.5 hours long-lasting battery satisfying up to 3 days of work, plus the 65W smallest size with gallium nitride (GaN) charger to carry-free. The MEGABOOK T1 will be available at retail in Q3, 2022.

TECNO presents the MEGABOOK series laptop in HALL 11.2, STAND 110 at IFA, Berlin from Sep 2nd to Sep 6th. (PRNewsfoto/TECNO MOBILE)
TECNO presents the MEGABOOK series laptop in HALL 11.2, STAND 110 at IFA, Berlin from Sep 2nd to Sep 6th. (PRNewsfoto/TECNO MOBILE)

Designed for GEN Z

TECNO MEGABOOK T1 has a unique look with Startrail Phantom that breaks the normal design by adding the expose linear at the surface. The Startrail Phantom features a dual tone with multiple shiny strips running across, which acts like the trajectory of the universe plants. The indistinct "MEGABOOK" bounce on the linear, like the young generation Z who are young and wild. Meanwhile, the whole body of MEGABOOK T1 is made with premium aluminum metal to improve the texture with more silky and glassy. The laptop provides 7 colors catering to the young generation's desire of self-expression. As the Windows 11 slogan "make the everyday easier", As the Windows 11 slogan "make the everyday easier", which can help GEN Z use smoothly in daily work, creative, and watch YouTube movies. MEGABOOK T1 provides a 15.6 Inch IPS FHD screen of 100% sRGB and brightness in 350nits, plus the TÜV Eye Comfort Certification for their all-day for work and watching movies without worry. The self-developed TECNO VOC sound system cooperates with DTS sound and AI-powered technology to give an immersed experience in audio and meeting for daily scenarios. The keyboard comes with a starry backlit is fully matched the stylish of the young generation's needs.

(PRNewsfoto/TECNO MOBILE)
(PRNewsfoto/TECNO MOBILE)

Since launching its AIoT strategy in 2019, TECNO keeps consistent investment to build its smart device ecosystem. "To deliver convenience for every person, home and business to create an intelligent connection of life moments," said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO. Meanwhile, while TECNO continues strengthening its advantages as a premium smartphone brand, the launch of TECNO MEGABOOK series laptop will deliver the TECNO LINK that gives an intelligent connection for users to connect their daily work and life by wireless transmission.

MEGA performance for GEN Z

With the expectation to hit the MEGA experience, TECNO MEGABOOK T1 is powered by the Intel® Core i5-1155G7 processor. And it comes with two options of 12GB RAM/512GB and 16GB RAM/1TB SSD storage. Meanwhile, it provides Intel® Core i7 version for professional designers. MEGABOOK T1 understands the high-frequency usage and scenarios, it comes with 9 ports. There are two Type-C ports, an HDMI port, a USB 3.1, and two USB 3.0, as well as a headset jack and a TF card reader. In short, TECNO MEGABOOK T1 will highlight a cost-efficient laptop for GEN Z in their workplace.

For more information, visit MEGABOOK T1 or follow on Instagram & Facebook @TECNOMOBILE and@TECNOAIoT.

About TECNO

TECNO is a leading international smart device brand with operations in over 70 counties globally. With "Stop At Nothing" as its brand essence, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals globally, giving them stylishly designed intelligent products that inspire consumers to never stop perusing their best selves. TECNO not only offers a wide range of smartphones spearheaded by sub-brand PHANTOM and CAMON Series, the company also has built its AIoT ecosystem since 2019 from laptops, tablets, smart wearables and to smart home devices, changing the way how daily tasks are done and how consumers interact between multiple devices. For more information, please visit TECNO's official site: www.tecno-mobile.com.

SOURCE TECNO MOBILE

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum’s Big Moment Is Coming With ‘The Merge.’ What It Means for Crypto.

    The Ethereum network is heading for a risky, major upgrade that could propel crypto to the next level. Will it revive an ailing market?

  • UK regulators concerned about Microsoft-Activision Blizzard deal, more parents buying Apple Watches

    Tech editor Dan Howley details the antitrust probe into Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard by UK regulators, in addition to how more parents are buying Apple Watches for their children.

  • iPhone 14 Pro: Late rumour could explain how Apple intends to use odd new display design

    Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro display could include parts that are blacked out, according to a late rumour. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are said to lose the “notch” that has defined the top of Apple’s handsets for years. The bits of display that are between the two will be blacked out, making it look as if they are joined up.

  • Explainer-Biden's curbs on chips to China part of broader effort

    Chip designer Nvidia Corp this week said the United States told it to restrict exports to China of two computing chips for artificial intelligence work, the latest move in a broader government effort to hamper China's access to the most sophisticated semiconductors. News of the letter to Nvidia, and a similar one to rival AMD, follows an August announcement from the Commerce Department curbing exports of materials and software used to make next generation chips, as well as recent reporting from Reuters on other actions under consideration that would make it much harder for the Chinese semiconductor sector to compete on a global scale. The U.S. notice to chipmakers could cripple Chinese firms' ability to carry out advanced work like image recognition and hamper Nvidia's business in the country.

  • Arm, Qualcomm Engage In Legal Fight Over The Latter's Nuvia Acquisition

    Chip technology firm Softbank Group Corp's (OTC: SFTBY) Arm Ltd sued Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) for the breach of license and trademark agreements by its chip design firm Nuvia Inc, Reuters reports. Arm sought an injunction requiring Qualcomm to destroy designs developed under Nuvia's license agreements with Arm. "Arm's complaint ignores the fact that Qualcomm has broad, well-established license rights covering its custom-designed CPU's, and we are confident those rights will be affirmed," the

  • Analyst: Apple stock is a Buy ahead of the inflationary iPhone 14 release

    Apple could see a huge profit tailwind if it jacks up the price of its coming iPhone, reasons one top analyst.

  • T-Mobile Really Wants You To Switch Carriers

    Is T-Mobile, as a corporate entity, lonely or something? Because the company is acting like it really, really needs new friends at the moment. The competition for new cell-phone and smartphone users has been escalating lately, as the base of potential new customers has seen an uptick in the past few years, and that's largely thanks to T-Mobile .

  • When is the Apple event 2022? The iPhone 14 and new Watch release date has been revealed

    Apple is holding perhaps its biggest event of the year, revealing the iPhone 14, new Watches and more. Apple has now confirmed when exactly the reveal will take place. The release dates will not be revealed until later, but there is plenty of information to make a good guess about when the new iPhones will be released.

  • The next USB standard will double existing speeds even with an older cable

    There’s a new, super-fast, version of USB 4 on the horizon and you won’t even have to buy a brand new cable to take advantage of it.

  • Watch: Southwest pilot warns passengers to ‘quit sending naked pictures’ over AirDrop, or it’s everyone off the plane!

    The woman who posted the viral TikTok video says another passenger received an explicit image over AirDrop and complained to a flight attendant

  • Latest U.S. Chip Curbs Deliver Setback to China’s AI Ambitions

    Restrictions on sales of Nvidia’s high-end processors to China throw a wrench the country’s hopes to lead in artificial intelligence and supercomputing.

  • Google blocks Truth Social from the Play Store — Will Apple be next?

    Google's decision to block the Truth Social app's launch on the Play Store over content moderation issues raises the question as to why Apple hasn't taken similar action over the iOS version of the app that's been live on the App Store since February. According to a report by Axios, Google found numerous posts that violated its Play Store content policies, blocking the app's path to go live on its platform. This could trigger a re-review of Truth Social's iOS app at some point, as both Apple's and Google's policies are largely aligned in terms of how apps with user-generated content must moderate their content.

  • Qualcomm and Meta teaming to build future VR headsets

    Qualcomm and Meta have entered into a years-long agreement that will see the chipmaker provide chips for Meta's VR headsets.

  • Apple may have given us a hint at its AR/VR headset's name

    Apple's highly anticipated mixed reality headset may now have a name, according to a Bloomberg report earlier this week. The outlet spotted trademarks in the U.S. and global markets related to the device that were filed by Apple-affiliated firms. Names like "Reality One," "Reality Pro" and "Reality Processor" were filed by a supposed shell corporation — Immersive Health Solutions LLC — with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

  • Amazon, Google Oppose Microsoft's Cloud Computing Updates

    Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) unit Google slammed Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) cloud computing changes, Reuters reports. The companies argued that Microsoft's updates limit competition and discourage customers from switching to rival cloud service providers. Microsoft amended licensing deals effective October 1, likely to make it easier for cloud service providers to compete. Microsoft excluded Amazon, Google, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE

  • Nokia users offered eco-friendly rewards for keeping phones for longer

    The new service offers those who keep their devices for longer tokens that can be used to support sustainability efforts around the world.

  • Samsung, Sony voted most respected consumer tech companies: survey

    Apple came in at No. 10, while China's Huawei was at the bottom of the list.

  • Top Tech Stocks for September 2022

    These are the tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2022.

  • U.S. export ban on some advanced AI chips to hit almost all China tech majors - analysts

    A U.S. order to ban exports of some advanced chips to China is likely to hit almost any major tech company running public clouds or advanced artificial intelligence training modules in the country, experts said. Chip designer Nvidia Corp said on Wednesday that U.S. officials told it to stop exporting two top computing chips for AI work to China. Advanced Micro Devices also said it had received new license requirements that will stop its advanced AI chip called MI250 from being exported to China.

  • Trump's Truth Social app currently not allowed on Google's app store

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Allie Garfinkle explains why Donald Trump's "Truth Social" app is barred from Google's app store.&nbsp;