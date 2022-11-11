U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.25
    +20.25 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,861.00
    +149.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,718.50
    +86.25 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,881.60
    +11.20 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.42
    +2.95 (+3.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.50
    +14.80 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    21.80
    +0.09 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0271
    +0.0074 (+0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.74
    -2.35 (-9.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1745
    +0.0043 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.1550
    -2.5650 (-1.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,321.47
    +849.10 (+5.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.59
    +24.30 (+6.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,341.90
    -33.44 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,263.57
    +817.47 (+2.98%)
     

TECNO Mobile wins the 'Most Innovative Mobile Phone Manufacturing Brand, Asia' award at the 10th edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

·3 min read

TECNO Mobile won the 'Most Innovative Mobile Phone Manufacturing Brand, Asia' award for 2022. The felicitation ceremony will be held at the Palm Jumeirah – Waldorf Astoria, Dubai, on 10 December 2022.

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The Awards aim to recognise and reward companies and titans of the industry for their exceptional performances. TECNO Mobile was evaluated based on innovation, strategic relationships and new business development

GBM 2022 Logo
GBM 2022 Logo

Commenting on TECNO Mobile winning the award, ShivKumar (CEO of GBM) said, "This award was given in recognition of the brand's commitment to developing smart, super-intelligent devices. The award recognizes the brand's commitment to technological innovation and constant drive to offer its customers the finest products. We are very proud of TECNO Mobile and all the efforts that they have put in. Their innovative approach has earned them their spot as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Manufacturing brand in Asia."

Commenting on TECNO Mobile winning the award Jack Guo (General Manager of TECNO Mobile) said, "We are honoured to take home this brand trophy at the first anniversary of TECNO's brand refreshment as an innovative technology brand. As TECNO pushes to build a rich product ecology from smartphones to laptops and tablets to smart audio and smart home devices, TECNO strives to provide innovative technologies to enable consumers to build a fashionable and digitally connected lifestyle. Winning this award is a valuable recognition of our efforts, and we will continue to be committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies in artistic designs, showcasing its mastery of serving the youth-generation consumers, and inspiring them to never stop pursuing excellence."

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 markets globally, revolutionizing consumers' digital experience in emerging global markets. Industry statistics show that TECNO is quickly developing in target markets with its highly appreciated tech value and aesthetic value through its innovations with smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, and tablets, HiOS system and smart home products.

About Global Brands Magazine

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands' across the globe. Global Brand Awards honors brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies for the quality of their services.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology and several more. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition.

Check out our social media shout outs from the links below:

Facebook:  http://bit.ly/3A6GgTg
Linkedin: http://bit.ly/3NWAMQC
Twitter: http://bit.ly/3X4LbOy
Instagram: http://bit.ly/3WVzGZo

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1764747/GBM_2022_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tecno-mobile-wins-the-most-innovative-mobile-phone-manufacturing-brand-asia-award-at-the-10th-edition-of-global-brands-magazine-awards-301675403.html

SOURCE Global Brands Publications Limited

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I’m sorry, I f****d up.’ Sam Bankman-Fried needs $4 billion. Fast

    Bankman-Fried apologized to investors and said he would be “incredibly, unbelievably grateful” if they could help out.

  • 'They will come to a bad ending': A year since its $69K peak, Bitcoin has plummeted more than 70% — here's why Warren Buffett has hated cryptocurrency all along

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • Tesla bulls cut price target on EV developers, automaker cancels solar projects across U.S.

    Autos correspondent Pras Subramanian breaks down Wedbush analyst Dan Ives' decision to cut his price target on Tesla, as the EV developer reportedly cancels solar projects across the United States.

  • Global stock markets surge as US inflation drops to 7.7%

    Inflation eased last month to 7.7%, the lowest since January 2022.

  • These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy Stocks Have Crushed the Market in 2022 — And They Can Go Even Higher

    The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 Energy index up a whopping 65%. So the question for investors is, does the sector have more room to run? According to Wall Street pros, the answer to that is ‘yes.’ Selling an absolutely necessary product, energy companies are widely seen as hedges against inflation, frequently offering a combination of corporate profits and shareholder dividends. In the US, the price of crude oil has risen 15% so far this year, and the governmen

  • Bulls in Control of Nvidia Stock. Here's How High It Could Rally

    Nvidia stock is bursting higher on Thursday and hitting its highest level since August. Here's how to trade it from here.

  • Friday’s Inflation Data May Have More of a Rates Impact Than CPI

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are laser focused on Thursday’s key US consumer price figures, but inflation data a day later may be even more important in determining the near-term outlook for global markets.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysFTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’US Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, G

  • Dow Jones Soars 1,200 Points On Inflation Report: Why The Market Rally Has Room To Run

    The major indexes soared on the October inflation report. Here's why the market rally may have room to run.

  • Trump Lawyers Sanctioned for Filing ‘Frivolous’ Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton

    A federal judge in Florida has imposed monetary sanctions on a team of former President Donald Trump’s lawyers, castigating them for filing a “frivolous” lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and other Democrats earlier this year. In a scathing 19-page decision, U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks said a group of lawyers for Mr. Trump, led by Alina Habba and Peter Ticktin, showed a “cavalier attitude towards facts” throughout the brief history of the case. The judge, who dismissed the case in September, ordered the Trump lawyers to pay a combined $50,000 monetary penalty to the court and to reimburse a public-relations executive, Charles Dolan, for approximately $16,200 he spent defending himself in the litigation.

  • Bankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in Days

    (Bloomberg) -- The entire $16 billion fortune of FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has now been wiped out, one of history’s greatest-ever destructions of wealth.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomThe downfall of

  • Why Unity Software Was Soaring Today

    Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) were up 27% as of 12:24 p.m. ET on Thursday after the company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter. The stock has fallen sharply this year after an internal performance problem caused revenue growth to slow with one of its advertising products and the stock is down about 80% year to date. Revenue growth accelerated over the second quarter's 9%, despite a 7% year-over-year decline in the "operate solutions" segment, where Unity offers advertising tools to help game companies monetize their games.

  • The Bank of England just warned that the UK faces its longest recession in 100 years — is the US next? Here are 3 reasons why a 2023 downturn would be like no other

    You’d think they’d be used to gloomy forecasts by now.

  • Apple’s $191 Billion Single-Day Surge Sets Stock-Market Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s surge Thursday was one for the record books.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomThe world’s most valuable company added $190.9 billion in market value, the most ever by a US-listed co

  • Warren Buffett's Latest $1 Billion Buy Brings His Total Investment in This Stock to $63 Billion in 4 Years

    There's little argument within the investment community that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is an all-time great. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's helped create more than $630 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and overseen a greater than 3,600,000% return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A). Because of Buffett's highly successful track record, new and tenured investors wisely follow his lead and use his investment portfolio as inspiration when looking for new ideas.

  • 15 Stocks That Will Double In 2023

    In this article, we will discuss 15 stocks that will double in 2023. If you are short on time, you can skip our discussion and go straight to 5 Stocks That Will Double In 2023. We are almost through the nerve-racking year that 2022 was for equities. Inflation reached record highs, interest rates followed suit, […]

  • Should Investors Buy the Recent Dip in Tesla (TSLA) Stock?

    With TSLA 52% from its highs, investors may be contemplating adding Tesla shares to their portfolio. Let's take a look at the company's outlook and valuation to see if it is indeed a good time to buy TSLA.

  • Devon Energy's Dividend Is Down. Here's Why Investors Shouldn't Count It Out.

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) tumbled after the oil and gas producer reported its third-quarter results. While Devon's combined fixed-plus-variable dividend payment of $1.35 per share for the third quarter was up 61% year over year, it was down 14.8% from the record $1.55 per share it paid in the second quarter. Devon Energy's fixed-plus-variable dividend framework sees it pay a fixed-rate base quarterly dividend (currently set at $0.18 per share) and a variable dividend of up to 50% of its excess free cash flow each quarter.

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers warns not to get too excited over the market's recent bump — here are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • 12 Best Alternative Energy Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 best alternative energy stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Alternative Energy Stocks To Buy Now. Mark Carney, the former Bank of England governor, told Bloomberg on November 8 that renewable energy assets are set for explosive growth, […]

  • Equity Rally Deepens as China Adds to US Euphoria: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US index futures and European stocks rallied as the euphoria over falling inflation in the world’s largest economy extended into a second day and China relaxed some Covid restrictions.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast,