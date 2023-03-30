U.S. markets open in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,073.50
    +16.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,041.00
    +138.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,007.50
    +42.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,793.80
    +9.50 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.62
    +0.65 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,984.60
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    +0.33 (+1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0870
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.00
    -0.97 (-4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2350
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7130
    -0.0320 (-0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,558.18
    +121.22 (+0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    619.97
    +18.99 (+3.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,612.63
    +48.36 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.93
    -100.85 (-0.36%)
     

TECNO PHANTOM X2 Pro Wins Platinum at MUSE Creative and Design Award

PR Newswire
·2 min read

LONDON, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO, an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 markets globally, has won the MUSE Platinum Award for its PHANTOM X2 Pro handset in the recently concluded MUSE Creative and Design Awards 2023. The MUSE Creative and Design Awards recognize creative and design professionals with exceptional skills in their respective fields. They honor excellence in various categories.

The International Awards Associate (IAA) hosted the competition, which received over 6,300 entries from countries worldwide. The IAA ensured that the competition was fair and accessible, and recognition went only to those who truly deserved the accolade. The competition had 51 jurors who are respected professionals in their respective industries.

They evaluated entries based on industry-relevant assessment criteria to identify companies or individuals whose works showcased excellence and pushed their respective industries forward. The blind judging method ensured impartiality, as entries were evaluated by multiple judges without being compared with other submissions.

PHANTOM X2 Series has a unibody curved-screen design that softens the phone's appearance and feel, while its 3.5D lunar crater back cover reduces the impact of the camera module, eliminating sharp corners and giving it a beautiful slimmer look.  An Eco-Friendly Edition is also available for PHANTOM X2 Pro series, featuring a microfiber back cover highlighting the brand's commitment to sustainable design.

PHANTOM X2 Pro Eco-friendly Edition
PHANTOM X2 Pro Eco-friendly Edition

PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G is the world's first smartphone to feature a retractable portrait lens comparable to a professional camera to create "studio-like" portrait photography, with a 65mm focal length, 2.5x optical zoom retractable portrait lens, rivaling professional camera shots.

"The industries have gone through significant changes through the years, yet to have these entrants showcase their ability to adapt and overcome, it is certainly surprising and encouraging to our team in IAA," Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA elaborated. He continued, "it is humbling to see the level of craft displayed in the submitted works. Our most sincere commendations go out to those behind said works and for setting such a high standard for excellence for all to follow."

TECNO emerged victorious with the award for the smartphone. TECNO's PHANTOM X2 Pro serves as a game-changing innovation that has catapulted the brand to success in the competitive smartphone industry. And the recent recognition from the prestigious MUSE Creative and Design Awards serves as a shining testament to TECNO's relentless pursuit of excellence in creating products that perfectly fit the needs of its customers. With its sights set high, TECNO is determined to keep pushing the boundaries of what's possible and keep delivering revolutionary products that exceed expectation.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tecno-phantom-x2-pro-wins-platinum-at-muse-creative-and-design-award-301785626.html

SOURCE TECNO

Recommended Stories

  • Intel says power-efficient Sierra Forest chip will be delivered in H1 2024

    U.S. chip giant Intel Corp said on Wednesday its first semiconductor for data center customers focused on power efficiency, Sierra Forest, would be delivered in the first half of next year, as it outlined a chip release schedule after prior delays. "It's been a challenging few years as we had introduced a lot of innovation but also a lot of complexity and our product release dates had pushed out," Intel Data Center and AI Group head Sandra Rivera told Reuters ahead of an investor event. Intel still dominates the markets for PC and server processing chips, with a market share greater than 70%, tech research firm IDC has calculated.

  • Intel Rallies After Saying New Server Chips Will Come Sooner Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., the biggest maker of computer processors, surged 7.6% after announcing that new products for the lucrative server market will come sooner than expected.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostThe company will

  • Microsoft is dominating the AI wars…for now

    Microsoft is winning the AI fight, but the competition is hot on its heels.

  • Epic and Apple Make Metaverse Advances. That’s Bad News for Meta.

    Fortnite maker Epic just launched new software tools to help build the metaverse, while a likely new headset from Apple could one day dominate the market. That leaves Meta Platforms in a tough spot.

  • Nvidia moves into A.I. services and ChatGPT can now use your credit card

    Giving language models the ability to take actions on the internet is risky, some experts say.

  • Apple Sets June Dates for Developer Conference

    The iPhone maker said it's a chance to learn the latest about its platforms and technologies, as some look ahead to the reveal of a VR headset.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Synopsys spreads AI throughout its chip design tools

    (Reuters) -Synopsys Inc on Wednesday rolled out new artificial intelligence tools designed to get better results faster in the various stages of designing computing chips. Synopsys makes software that companies use to design computing chips. Modern chips have tens of billions of tiny on-off switches called transistors, and their precise arrangement on the chip has a big impact on the chip's cost and performance, so designers use software from companies like Synopsys to help.

  • How Microsoft And Google Beat Apple And Amazon To The Top In Generative AI

    Amid the rise of generative artificial intelligence, investors focus on a Google-Microsoft rivalry while Apple and Amazon appear to lag.

  • AI News: Artificial Intelligence Trends And Leading Stocks

    Investors beware: there's plenty of buzz around artificial intelligence (AI) as more and more companies say they're using it. In some cases, companies are using older data analytics tools and labeling it as AI for a public relations boost.

  • Microsoft (MSFT) Introduces ChatGPT-4-Powered Security Copilot

    Microsoft (MSFT) announces the release of Microsoft Security Copilot, a generative AI solution based on GPT-4 and its proprietary security models.

  • Verizon (VZ) Unveils Twin Mission-Critical Asset Prototypes

    Verizon (VZ) recently unveiled two new prototypes, which are highly portable and designed to rapidly establish communication in extreme conditions and support public safety organizations.

  • Intel's AI, Data Center Webinar on Wednesday: Here's What to Expect

    Intel (INTC) investors will get a look at the company's artificial intelligence and data center plans at an investor event on Wednesday. The computing company will host a webinar as investors buzz over the company's potential for AI technology. The chipmaker will also give an update on its plans for its data center segment.

  • Generative AI Tools Use Custom Data to Power More Business Functions

    Tapping industry-specific data in areas such as financial management or marketing provides an edge in a crowded AI market, analysts say.

  • Apple Sets June 5 WWDC Where It Plans Mixed-Reality Headset Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. set a June 5 date for the event where it plans to unveil a mixed-reality headset, the first major new product since its smartwatch debuted eight years ago. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostThe company sc

  • Alphabet (GOOGL) Boosts Google Meet Efforts With New Feature

    Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google adds an AI-powered hand-raising gesture feature to the Google Meet application.

  • Apple Goes Offensive In Samsung's Turf, Taps NewJeans K-Pop For Latest Store In Korea's Popular Gangnam District

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) celebrates the dynamic Gangnam District with a special Today at Apple session featuring K-pop group NewJeans on March 28. Apple previewed Apple Gangnam in Seoul's famous Gangnam District. Apple Gangnam will offer an exciting space for customers to discover Apple's incredible lineup of products and services. Apple Gangnam has nearly 150 highly skilled retail team members who speak over a dozen languages, helping customers explore the latest Apple products, including the n

  • Apple's M2 Pro Mac mini is back to a record-low price at Amazon

    Apple's M2 Pro-powered Mac mini is back down to its lowest price at Amazon.

  • Microsoft Unveils OpenAI-Based Chat Tools for Fighting Cyberattacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp., extending a frenzy of artificial intelligence software releases, is introducing new chat tools that can help cybersecurity teams ward off hacks and clean up after an attack.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spend

  • Sony's 12-megapixel full-frame ZV-E1 is a low-light vlogging beast

    Sony has unveiled its latest, and by far greatest vlogging camera to date, the full-frame 12-megapixel ZV-E1.