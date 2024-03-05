Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE:TGLS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript March 1, 2024

Tecnoglass Inc. isn't one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Greetings. Welcome to the Tecnoglass, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Brad Cray, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Brad Cray: Thank you for joining us for Tecnoglass' fourth quarter and full year 2023 conference call. A copy of the slide presentation to accompany this call may be obtained in the Investors section of the Tecnoglass website. Our speakers for today's call are Chief Executive Officer, Jose Manuel Daes; Chief Operating Officer, Chris Daes; and Chief Financial Officer, Santiago Giraldo. I'd like to remind everyone that matters discussed in this call, except for historical information are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future financial performance, future growth, and future acquisitions. These statements are based on Tecnoglass' current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances.

A construction crew building a modern, energy-efficient skyscraper with a curtain wall of aluminum.

Actual results may differ in a material nature from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Tecnoglass' business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies are indicated from time-to-time in Tecnoglass' filings with the SEC. The information discussed during the call is presented in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that Tecnoglass' financial results in any particular period may not be indicative of future results. Tecnoglass is under no obligation to and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

Story continues

I will now turn the call over to Jose Manuel, beginning on Slide number 4.

Jose Manuel Daes: Thank you, Brad, and thank you, everyone for participating on today's call. We are proud to report another outstanding year, marked by strong operational accomplishments and record financial performance across many of our key financial metrics, the relentless dedication of excellence across our businesses. Our innovation domestically integrated business model are all reflected in our solid full year results. During 2023, we produced record total revenues of $833 million, achieving a record adjusted EBITDA of $304 million and produced record gross profit of $391 million. We are pleased to accomplish these results, while maintaining a resilient industry-leading margin profile. We more than doubled our addressable market with our strategic entrance into the High End Vinyl end market.

See also 13 Highest Paying Countries for Marine Biologists and 11 Highest Paying Countries for Aerospace Engineers.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.