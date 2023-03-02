Tecnoglass Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Tecnoglass Inc.

- Record Fourth Quarter Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA Up 60% to $211.1 Million and 107% to $87.2 Million, Respectively -

- Also Achieves Record Fourth Quarter Gross Margin, Operating Margin, Net Income, Adjusted Net Income1, Adjusted EPS and Operating & Free Cash Flows -

- Strong Results Driven by Organic Growth in Both Single-Family Residential and Multifamily/Commercial Businesses, Up 59% and 61%, Respectively -

- Backlog Expanded 24% Year-Over-Year to an All-Time High of $725.2 Million -

- Facility Investments Remain on Track to Increase Operational Capacity to ~$950 Million in Revenues in the Second Quarter of 2023 -

- Introduces Full Year 2023 Growth Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA1 of $300 Million to $320 Million on Total Revenues of $790 Million to $830 Million -

Record Full Year 2022 Highlights

Total revenues of $716.6 million, up 44% from $496.8 million in 2021

Gross margin of 48.8%, up 800 basis points

Net income of $156.4 million, or $3.28 per diluted share and adjusted net income 1 of $158.5 million, or $3.32 per diluted share, up from $1.44 per diluted share and $1.74 per diluted share, respectively

Adjusted EBITDA 1 up 76.8% to a record $265.7 million at a margin of 37.1%

Cash flow from operations of $141.9 million drives net leverage to a ratio of 0.2x at year end

Record Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Total revenues increased 60.2% year-over-year to $211.1 million, with 59% growth in single-family residential revenues and 61% growth in multifamily/commercial revenues

Gross margin improved 930 basis points year-over-year to 52.2%

Net income of $55.1 million, or $1.16 per diluted share and adjusted net income 1 of $52.1 million, or $1.09 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 106.8% year-over-year to $87.2 million, representing 41.3% of total revenues

Cash flow from operations and free cashflow of $49.8 million and $25.3, respectively

BARRANQUILLA, Colombia, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecnoglass, Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) (“Tecnoglass” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products serving the global residential and commercial end markets, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

José Manuel Daes, Chief Executive Officer of Tecnoglass, commented, "Our record fourth quarter results reflect an exceptional finish to another year of above market performance led by the focused execution of our dedicated team members and the resiliency of our vertically integrated business model. We continue to benefit substantially from our previously implemented high return automation and capacity enhancements, which contributed to record gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter and full year. Additionally, our prudent working capital management and market share gains in our shorter cash cycle single-family residential business helped generate our 12th consecutive quarter of robust cash flow. Our strong capital position has given us the flexibility to invest in further structural enhancements, increase our cash dividend, and improve our leverage profile with net debt to Adjusted EBITDA now at a record low 0.2x for full year 2022. As we look to 2023 and beyond, we remain confident in our ability to strengthen our existing customer relationships and expand our market share through geographical diversification, innovation, quality and stable lead times to produce another year of strong financial performance and returns for our shareholders.”

Christian Daes, Chief Operating Officer of Tecnoglass, added, “Building on our solid momentum throughout 2022, we were pleased to produce record results for the fourth quarter and full year. This was largely attributable to our multi-year efforts to deepen our presence in the highly profitable single-family residential end markets in combination with capitalizing on rebounding commercial activity. Overall quoting and bidding activity in our markets remains strong and our record backlog position of $725 million puts us on solid footing with visibility on projects in our multifamily and commercial project pipeline into 2024. As we look forward, we remain committed to gaining additional share and expanding our geographic presence in single-family residential by advancing our product innovation, opening additional show rooms and doing our part to keep our customers on schedule with their projects. We believe these factors, along with our strong industry relationships and structural competitive advantages through our vertically integrated platform, collectively position us well to create additional shareholder value in 2023 and years ahead.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 60.2% to $211.1 million compared to $131.8 million in the prior year quarter, driven by an increase in the Company’s commercial activity, strong growth in single-family residential activity and market share gains. Single-family residential revenues increased approximately 59% year-over-year, representing 40.3% of total revenues for the fourth quarter, helped by market share gains and the continued positive demographic dynamics in our main markets. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates had an adverse impact of $0.6 million on both Colombia revenues and total revenues in the quarter.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 nearly doubled to $110.2 million, representing a 52.2% gross margin, compared to gross profit of $56.6 million, representing a 42.9% gross margin in the prior year quarter. The 930 basis point improvement in gross margin mainly reflected operating leverage on higher sales, favorable pricing dynamics, greater operating efficiencies related to automation and a favorable FX trend given the recent depreciation of the Colombian peso. Selling, general and administrative expense (“SG&A”) was $33.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $23.7 million in the prior year quarter, with the majority of the increase attributable to higher shipping expenses as a result of a higher sales volume, higher shipping rates and a higher mix of sales going into the more fragmented single-family residential market. As a percent of total revenues, SG&A was 15.8% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 18.0% in the prior year quarter with operating leverage more than offsetting higher transportation costs.

Net income was $55.1 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $19.8 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter, including a non-cash foreign exchange transaction gain of $2.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and a $4.6 million loss in the fourth quarter of 2021. As previously disclosed, these non-cash gains and losses are related to the accounting re-measurement of U.S. Dollar denominated assets and liabilities against the Colombian Peso as functional currency.

Adjusted net income1 was $52.1 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to adjusted net income of $24.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income1, as reconciled in the table below, excludes the impact of non-cash foreign exchange transaction gains or losses and other non-core items, along with the tax impact of adjustments at statutory rates, to better reflect core financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA1, as reconciled in the table below, more than doubled to $87.2 million, or 41.3% of total revenues, in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $42.2 million, or 32.0% of total revenues, in the prior year quarter. The improvement was driven by higher sales and a stronger gross and operating margins. Adjusted EBITDA1 included a $0.8 million contribution from the Company’s joint venture with Saint-Gobain, compared to $1.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Full Year 2022 Results

Total revenues for the full year 2022 increased 44.2% to a record $716.6 million compared to $496.8 million in the prior year. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates had a negligible impact on total revenues in the year.

Gross profit increased 72.5% year-over-year to a full year record of $349.5 million, representing a 48.8% gross margin, compared to $202.6 million, representing a 40.8% gross margin, in the prior year. Operating income for the full year 2022 was $226.4 million compared to $117.0 million in the prior year. Net income for the full year 2022 was $156.4 million, or a $3.28 per diluted share, compared to net income of $68.4 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted net income1 for the full year 2022 was $158.5 million, or $3.32 per diluted share, compared to $82.7 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA1 for the full year 2022 improved to a record $265.7 million, or 37.1% of sales, compared to $150.3 million, or 30.2% of sales, in the prior year.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

The Company ended 2022 with total liquidity of approximately $270 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $103.7 million and availability under its committed revolving credit facilities of $170 million. Given the Company’s continued growth in Adjusted EBITDA1 and strong cash generation, debt leverage continues to trend lower and now stands at 0.2 times net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA1, compared to 0.8 times in the prior year.

High-Return Capital Investments

During 2022, the Company initiated enhancements at its glass and aluminum facilities to increase production capacity and automate operations. The Company was successful in increasing installed production capacity to an amount equivalent to over $800 million of annual sales at the end of 2022, which is expected to be followed by a further expansion of installed production capacity to an amount equivalent to approximately $950 million of annual sales by the end of the second quarter of 2023.

Dividend

The Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, which was paid on January 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2022.

Full Year 2023 Outlook

Santiago Giraldo, Chief Financial Officer of Tecnoglass, stated, “Based on our current invoicing schedule and strong demand for our architectural glass products, we are pleased to introduce our full year 2023 outlook for revenues to grow organically to a range of $790 million to $830 million (approximately 13% at the mid-point of guidance) and for Adjusted EBITDA1 to increase to a range of $300 million to $320 million. This implies Adjusted EBITDA growth of approximately 17% at the midpoint. We believe the investments we have made in our production capabilities and structural advantages stemming from our vertically integrated platform will continue to help us drive above market growth and exceptional profit performance, allowing for continued strong cash flow generation in the full year 2023. Based on the Board’s confidence in our projected performance and expected cashflow, we will continue to actively pursue effective ways to generate value for shareholders through growth investments, return of capital to shareholders and other value-enhancing actions.”

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc. is a leading producer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products serving the multi-family, single-family and commercial end markets. Tecnoglass is the second largest glass fabricator serving the U.S. and the #1 architectural glass transformation company in Latin America. Located in Barranquilla, Colombia, the Company’s 4.1 million square foot, vertically-integrated and state-of-the-art manufacturing complex provides efficient access to over 1,000 global customers, with the U.S. accounting for more than 90% of revenues. Tecnoglass' tailored, high-end products are found on some of the world's most distinctive properties, including One Thousand Museum (Miami), Paramount (Miami), Salesforce Tower (San Francisco), Via 57 West (NY), Hub50House (Boston), Aeropuerto Internacional El Dorado (Bogotá), One Plaza (Medellín), Pabellon de Cristal (Barranquilla). For more information, please visit www.tecnoglass.com or view our corporate video at https://vimeo.com/134429998.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future financial performance, future growth and future acquisitions. These statements are based on Tecnoglass’ current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Tecnoglass’ business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies are indicated from time to time in Tecnoglass’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that Tecnoglass’ financial results in any particular period may not be indicative of future results. Tecnoglass is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events and changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA in both periods are reconciled in the table below.

Tecnoglass Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)





December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 103,671 $ 85,011 Investments 2,049 1,977 Trade accounts receivable, net 158,397 110,539 Due from related parties 1,447 2,252 Inventories 124,997 84,975 Contract assets – current portion 12,610 18,667 Other current assets 28,963 22,854 Total current assets $ 432,134 $ 326,275 Long-term assets: Property, plant and equipment, net $ 202,865 $ 166,629 Deferred income taxes 558 596 Contract assets – non-current 8,875 11,853 Long-term trade accounts receivable 1,225 3,995 Intangible assets 2,706 3,337 Goodwill 23,561 23,561 Equity method investment 57,839 51,160 Other long-term assets 4,545 4,157 Total long-term assets 302,174 265,288 Total assets $ 734,308 $ 591,563 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 504 $ 10,700 Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses 90,186 68,087 Due to related parties 5,323 3,857 Dividends payable 3,622 3,141 Contract liability – current portion 49,601 45,213 Other current liabilities 60,566 24,017 Total current liabilities $ 209,802 $ 155,015 Long-term liabilities: Deferred income taxes $ 5,190 $ 3,417 Contract liability – non-current 11 78 Long-term debt 168,980 188,355 Total long-term liabilities 174,181 191,850 Total liabilities $ 383,983 $ 346,865 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred shares, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively $ - $ - Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 47,674,773 and 47,674,773 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 5 5 Legal Reserves 1,458 2,273 Additional paid-in capital 219,290 219,290 Retained earnings 234,254 91,045 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (106,187 ) (68,751 ) Shareholders’ equity attributable to controlling interest 348,820 243,862 Shareholders’ equity attributable to non-controlling interest 1,505 836 Total shareholders’ equity 350,325 244,698 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 734,308 $ 591,563





Tecnoglass Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating revenues: External customers $ 210,816 $ 130,888 $ 714,735 $ 494,665 Related parties 302 931 1,835 2,120 Total operating revenues 211,118 131,819 716,570 496,785 Cost of sales 100,880 75,223 367,071 294,201 Gross profit 110,238 56,596 349,499 202,584 Operating expenses: Selling expense (18,772 ) (13,345 ) (69,006 ) (49,768 ) General and administrative expense (14,636 ) (10,355 ) (54,078 ) (35,831 ) Total operating expenses (33,408 ) (23,700 ) (123,084 ) (85,599 ) Operating income 76,830 32,896 226,415 116,985 Non-operating income, net 3,081 539 4,218 608 Equity method income 1,610 1,007 6,680 4,177 Foreign currency transactions gains (losses) 2,869 (4,641 ) 2,013 (4,308 ) Extinguishment of Debt - 104 - (10,699 ) Interest expense and deferred cost of financing (2,724 ) (1,730 ) (8,156 ) (9,850 ) Income before taxes 81,666 28,175 231,170 96,913 Income tax provision (26,542 ) (8,330 ) (74,758 ) (28,485 ) Net income $ 55,124 $ 19,845 $ 156,412 $ 68,428 (Income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest (154 ) (117 ) (669 ) (277 ) Income attributable to parent $ 54,970 $ 19,728 $ 155,743 $ 68,151 Comprehensive income: Net income $ 55,124 $ 19,845 $ 156,412 $ 68,428 Foreign currency translation adjustments (14,584 ) (4,238 ) (46,623 ) (25,080 ) Change in fair value derivative contracts (10 ) - 9,187 (159 ) Total comprehensive income $ 40,530 $ 15,607 $ 118,976 $ 43,189 Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest (154 ) (117 ) (669 ) (277 ) Total comprehensive income attributable to parent $ 40,376 $ 15,490 $ 118,307 $ 42,912 Basic income (loss) per share $ 1.16 $ 0.42 $ 3.28 $ 1.44 Diluted income (loss) per share $ 1.16 $ 0.42 $ 3.28 $ 1.44 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 47,674,773 47,674,773 47,674,773 47,674,773 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 47,674,773 47,674,773 47,674,773 47,674,773





Tecnoglass Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





Year ended December 31 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 156,412 $ 68,428 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Provision for bad debts 643 1,599 Provision for obsolete inventory 19 53 Depreciation and amortization 19,686 20,923 Deferred income taxes 5,484 4,400 Equity method income (6,680 ) (4,177 ) Deferred cost of financing 1,370 1,368 Other non-cash adjustments (36 ) (91 ) Lost on debt extinguishment - 2,333 Unrealized currency translation losses (gains) 15,385 14,175 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivables (54,179 ) (38,515 ) Inventories (63,937 ) (16,747 ) Prepaid expenses (2,405 ) (3,293 ) Other assets (483 ) (14,877 ) Other liabilities (1,862 ) (435 ) Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses 7,220 38,001 Accrued interest expense (1 ) (7,173 ) Taxes payable 45,250 16,125 Labor liabilities 927 357 Contract assets and liabilities 16,174 28,593 Related parties 2,933 6,206 CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ 141,920 $ 117,253 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sale of investments - 685 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - 130 Purchase of investments (1,257 ) (63 ) Acquisition of property and equipment (71,327 ) (51,513 ) CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES $ (72,584 ) $ (50,761 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Cash dividend (12,869 ) (5,243 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - call premium - (8,610 ) Proceeds from debt 49 221,350 Debt discount and issuance costs - (1,489 ) Repayments of debt (31,981 ) (249,797 ) CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES $ (44,801 ) $ (43,789 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents $ (5,875 ) $ (5,360 ) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH 18,660 17,343 CASH - Beginning of period 85,011 67,668 CASH - End of period $ 103,671 $ 85,011 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 6,421 $ 15,531 Income Tax $ 27,191 $ 15,296 NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITES: Assets acquired under credit or debt $ 11,800 $ 1,859

Revenues by Region

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Revenues by Region United States 206,400 122,405 68.6 % 688,365 456,328 50.8 % Colombia 2,343 5,310 (55.9 )% 16,000 26,375 (39.3 )% Other Countries 2,374 4,103 (42.1 )% 12,204 14,082 (13.3 )% Total Revenues by Region 211,118 131,819 60.2 % 716,570 496,785 44.2 %





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Performance Measures to GAAP Performance Measures

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The Company believes that total revenues with foreign currency held neutral non-GAAP performance measures, which management uses in managing and evaluating the Company's business, may provide users of the Company's financial information with additional meaningful bases for comparing the Company's current results and results in a prior period, as these measures reflect factors that are unique to one period relative to the comparable period. However, these non‑GAAP performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Total Revenues with Foreign Currency Held Neutral 211,678 131,819 60.6 % 718,760 496,785 44.7 % Impact of changes in foreign currency (561 ) - (2,190 ) - Total Revenues, As Reported 211,118 131,819 60.2 % 716,570 496,785 44.2 %





Currency impacts on total revenues for the current quarter have been derived by translating current quarter revenues at the prevailing average foreign currency rates during the prior year quarter, as applicable.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net (loss) income to net (loss) income

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss) income are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss) income, in addition to operating profit, net (loss) income and other GAAP measures, is useful to investors to evaluate the Company’s results because it excludes certain items that are not directly related to the Company’s core operating performance. Investors should recognize that Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss) income might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the tables attached to this press release, to the extent available without unreasonable effort. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP measures.

A reconciliation of Adjusted net (loss) income and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in accordance with SEC Regulation G follows, with amounts in thousands:





Three months ended Twelve months ended Dec 31, Dec 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income 55,124 19,788 156,412 68,428 Less: Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (153 ) (117 ) (669 ) (277 ) (Loss) Income attributable to parent 54,971 19,671 155,743 68,151 Foreign currency transactions losses (gains) (2,869 ) 4,641 (2,013 ) 4,308 Non Recurring expenses (extinguishment of debt, bond issuance costs, provision for bad debt, acquisition related costs and other) 510 1,671 2,455 5,933 Non Recurring professional fees - - 3,402 - Extinguishment of debt - Call Option Premium - - - 8,610 Extinguishment of debt - Deferred Costs - (104 ) - 2,089 Joint Venture VA (Saint Gobain) adjustments (1,691 ) (45 ) 52 57 Change in FV of Hedging Derivatives - - - (176 ) Tax impact of adjustments at statutory rate 1,215 (1,849 ) (1,169 ) (6,246 ) Adjusted net (loss) income 52,136 23,985 158,470 82,726 Basic income (loss) per share 1.16 0.42 3.28 1.44 Diluted income (loss) per share 1.16 0.42 3.28 1.44 Diluted Adjusted net income (loss) per share 1.09 0.50 3.32 1.74 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding in thousands 47,675 47,675 47,675 47,675 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding in thousands 47,675 47,675 47,675 47,675 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding in thousands 47,675 47,675 47,675 47,675 Three months ended Twelve months ended Dec 31, Dec 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income 55,124 19,788 156,412 68,428 Less: Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (153 ) (117 ) (669 ) (277 ) (Loss) Income attributable to parent 54,971 19,671 155,743 68,151 Interest expense and deferred cost of financing 2,724 1,730 8,156 9,850 Income tax (benefit) provision 26,542 8,330 74,758 28,485 Depreciation & amortization 4,597 5,318 19,686 20,923 Foreign currency transactions losses (gains) (2,869 ) 4,641 (2,013 ) 4,308 Non Recurring expenses (extinguishment of debt, bond issuance costs, provision for bad debt, acquisition related costs and other) 510 1,297 2,455 4,564 Non Recurring professional fees - - 3,402 - Extinguishment of debt - Call Option Premium - - - 8,610 Extinguishment of debt - Deferred Costs - (104 ) - 2,089 Joint Venture VA (Saint Gobain) EBITDA adjustments 768 1,294 3,477 3,448 Change in FV of Hedging Derivatives - - - (176 ) Adjusted EBITDA 87,243 42,177 265,664 150,252



