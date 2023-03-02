U.S. markets open in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,945.25
    -11.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,781.00
    +88.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,909.50
    -52.25 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,892.00
    -7.80 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.09
    +0.40 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.10
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    20.90
    -0.06 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0633
    -0.0039 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.91
    +0.21 (+1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1983
    -0.0044 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5340
    +0.4170 (+0.31%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,407.19
    -344.22 (-1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    532.97
    -7.73 (-1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,904.83
    -10.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,498.87
    -17.66 (-0.06%)
     

Tecnoglass Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Tecnoglass Inc.
·22 min read
Tecnoglass Inc.
Tecnoglass Inc.

- Record Fourth Quarter Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA Up 60% to $211.1 Million and 107% to $87.2 Million, Respectively -

- Also Achieves Record Fourth Quarter Gross Margin, Operating Margin, Net Income, Adjusted Net Income1, Adjusted EPS and Operating & Free Cash Flows -

- Strong Results Driven by Organic Growth in Both Single-Family Residential and Multifamily/Commercial Businesses, Up 59% and 61%, Respectively -

- Backlog Expanded 24% Year-Over-Year to an All-Time High of $725.2 Million -

- Facility Investments Remain on Track to Increase Operational Capacity to ~$950 Million in Revenues in the Second Quarter of 2023 -

- Introduces Full Year 2023 Growth Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA1 of $300 Million to $320 Million on Total Revenues of $790 Million to $830 Million -

Record Full Year 2022 Highlights

  • Total revenues of $716.6 million, up 44% from $496.8 million in 2021

  • Gross margin of 48.8%, up 800 basis points

  • Net income of $156.4 million, or $3.28 per diluted share and adjusted net income1 of $158.5 million, or $3.32 per diluted share, up from $1.44 per diluted share and $1.74 per diluted share, respectively

  • Adjusted EBITDA1 up 76.8% to a record $265.7 million at a margin of 37.1%

  • Cash flow from operations of $141.9 million drives net leverage to a ratio of 0.2x at year end

Record Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Total revenues increased 60.2% year-over-year to $211.1 million, with 59% growth in single-family residential revenues and 61% growth in multifamily/commercial revenues

  • Gross margin improved 930 basis points year-over-year to 52.2%

  • Net income of $55.1 million, or $1.16 per diluted share and adjusted net income1 of $52.1 million, or $1.09 per diluted share

  • Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 106.8% year-over-year to $87.2 million, representing 41.3% of total revenues

  • Cash flow from operations and free cashflow of $49.8 million and $25.3, respectively

BARRANQUILLA, Colombia, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecnoglass, Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) (“Tecnoglass” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products serving the global residential and commercial end markets, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

José Manuel Daes, Chief Executive Officer of Tecnoglass, commented, "Our record fourth quarter results reflect an exceptional finish to another year of above market performance led by the focused execution of our dedicated team members and the resiliency of our vertically integrated business model. We continue to benefit substantially from our previously implemented high return automation and capacity enhancements, which contributed to record gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter and full year. Additionally, our prudent working capital management and market share gains in our shorter cash cycle single-family residential business helped generate our 12th consecutive quarter of robust cash flow. Our strong capital position has given us the flexibility to invest in further structural enhancements, increase our cash dividend, and improve our leverage profile with net debt to Adjusted EBITDA now at a record low 0.2x for full year 2022. As we look to 2023 and beyond, we remain confident in our ability to strengthen our existing customer relationships and expand our market share through geographical diversification, innovation, quality and stable lead times to produce another year of strong financial performance and returns for our shareholders.”

Christian Daes, Chief Operating Officer of Tecnoglass, added, “Building on our solid momentum throughout 2022, we were pleased to produce record results for the fourth quarter and full year. This was largely attributable to our multi-year efforts to deepen our presence in the highly profitable single-family residential end markets in combination with capitalizing on rebounding commercial activity. Overall quoting and bidding activity in our markets remains strong and our record backlog position of $725 million puts us on solid footing with visibility on projects in our multifamily and commercial project pipeline into 2024. As we look forward, we remain committed to gaining additional share and expanding our geographic presence in single-family residential by advancing our product innovation, opening additional show rooms and doing our part to keep our customers on schedule with their projects. We believe these factors, along with our strong industry relationships and structural competitive advantages through our vertically integrated platform, collectively position us well to create additional shareholder value in 2023 and years ahead.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 60.2% to $211.1 million compared to $131.8 million in the prior year quarter, driven by an increase in the Company’s commercial activity, strong growth in single-family residential activity and market share gains. Single-family residential revenues increased approximately 59% year-over-year, representing 40.3% of total revenues for the fourth quarter, helped by market share gains and the continued positive demographic dynamics in our main markets. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates had an adverse impact of $0.6 million on both Colombia revenues and total revenues in the quarter.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 nearly doubled to $110.2 million, representing a 52.2% gross margin, compared to gross profit of $56.6 million, representing a 42.9% gross margin in the prior year quarter. The 930 basis point improvement in gross margin mainly reflected operating leverage on higher sales, favorable pricing dynamics, greater operating efficiencies related to automation and a favorable FX trend given the recent depreciation of the Colombian peso. Selling, general and administrative expense (“SG&A”) was $33.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $23.7 million in the prior year quarter, with the majority of the increase attributable to higher shipping expenses as a result of a higher sales volume, higher shipping rates and a higher mix of sales going into the more fragmented single-family residential market. As a percent of total revenues, SG&A was 15.8% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 18.0% in the prior year quarter with operating leverage more than offsetting higher transportation costs.

Net income was $55.1 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $19.8 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter, including a non-cash foreign exchange transaction gain of $2.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and a $4.6 million loss in the fourth quarter of 2021. As previously disclosed, these non-cash gains and losses are related to the accounting re-measurement of U.S. Dollar denominated assets and liabilities against the Colombian Peso as functional currency.

Adjusted net income1 was $52.1 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to adjusted net income of $24.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income1, as reconciled in the table below, excludes the impact of non-cash foreign exchange transaction gains or losses and other non-core items, along with the tax impact of adjustments at statutory rates, to better reflect core financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA1, as reconciled in the table below, more than doubled to $87.2 million, or 41.3% of total revenues, in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $42.2 million, or 32.0% of total revenues, in the prior year quarter. The improvement was driven by higher sales and a stronger gross and operating margins. Adjusted EBITDA1 included a $0.8 million contribution from the Company’s joint venture with Saint-Gobain, compared to $1.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Full Year 2022 Results

Total revenues for the full year 2022 increased 44.2% to a record $716.6 million compared to $496.8 million in the prior year. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates had a negligible impact on total revenues in the year.

Gross profit increased 72.5% year-over-year to a full year record of $349.5 million, representing a 48.8% gross margin, compared to $202.6 million, representing a 40.8% gross margin, in the prior year. Operating income for the full year 2022 was $226.4 million compared to $117.0 million in the prior year. Net income for the full year 2022 was $156.4 million, or a $3.28 per diluted share, compared to net income of $68.4 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted net income1 for the full year 2022 was $158.5 million, or $3.32 per diluted share, compared to $82.7 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA1 for the full year 2022 improved to a record $265.7 million, or 37.1% of sales, compared to $150.3 million, or 30.2% of sales, in the prior year.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

The Company ended 2022 with total liquidity of approximately $270 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $103.7 million and availability under its committed revolving credit facilities of $170 million. Given the Company’s continued growth in Adjusted EBITDA1 and strong cash generation, debt leverage continues to trend lower and now stands at 0.2 times net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA1, compared to 0.8 times in the prior year.

High-Return Capital Investments

During 2022, the Company initiated enhancements at its glass and aluminum facilities to increase production capacity and automate operations. The Company was successful in increasing installed production capacity to an amount equivalent to over $800 million of annual sales at the end of 2022, which is expected to be followed by a further expansion of installed production capacity to an amount equivalent to approximately $950 million of annual sales by the end of the second quarter of 2023.

Dividend

The Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, which was paid on January 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2022.

Full Year 2023 Outlook

Santiago Giraldo, Chief Financial Officer of Tecnoglass, stated, “Based on our current invoicing schedule and strong demand for our architectural glass products, we are pleased to introduce our full year 2023 outlook for revenues to grow organically to a range of $790 million to $830 million (approximately 13% at the mid-point of guidance) and for Adjusted EBITDA1 to increase to a range of $300 million to $320 million. This implies Adjusted EBITDA growth of approximately 17% at the midpoint. We believe the investments we have made in our production capabilities and structural advantages stemming from our vertically integrated platform will continue to help us drive above market growth and exceptional profit performance, allowing for continued strong cash flow generation in the full year 2023. Based on the Board’s confidence in our projected performance and expected cashflow, we will continue to actively pursue effective ways to generate value for shareholders through growth investments, return of capital to shareholders and other value-enhancing actions.”

Webcast and Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on March 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Bogota, Colombia time) to review the Company’s results. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Additionally, a slide presentation will accompany the conference call. To listen to the call and view the slides, please visit the Investor Relations section of Tecnoglass' website at www.tecnoglass.com. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-877-269-7751 (domestic) or 1-201-389-0908 (international). Upon dialing in, please request to join the Tecnoglass Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

If you are unable to listen live, a replay of the webcast will be archived on the website. You may also access the conference call playback by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (Domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering passcode: 13735775.        

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc. is a leading producer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products serving the multi-family, single-family and commercial end markets. Tecnoglass is the second largest glass fabricator serving the U.S. and the #1 architectural glass transformation company in Latin America. Located in Barranquilla, Colombia, the Company’s 4.1 million square foot, vertically-integrated and state-of-the-art manufacturing complex provides efficient access to over 1,000 global customers, with the U.S. accounting for more than 90% of revenues. Tecnoglass' tailored, high-end products are found on some of the world's most distinctive properties, including One Thousand Museum (Miami), Paramount (Miami), Salesforce Tower (San Francisco), Via 57 West (NY), Hub50House (Boston), Aeropuerto Internacional El Dorado (Bogotá), One Plaza (Medellín), Pabellon de Cristal (Barranquilla). For more information, please visit www.tecnoglass.com or view our corporate video at https://vimeo.com/134429998.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future financial performance, future growth and future acquisitions. These statements are based on Tecnoglass’ current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Tecnoglass’ business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies are indicated from time to time in Tecnoglass’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that Tecnoglass’ financial results in any particular period may not be indicative of future results. Tecnoglass is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events and changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA in both periods are reconciled in the table below.

Investor Relations:

Santiago Giraldo
CFO
305-503-9062
investorrelations@tecnoglass.com

Tecnoglass Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)


 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

103,671

 

 

$

85,011

 

Investments

 

 

2,049

 

 

 

1,977

 

Trade accounts receivable, net

 

 

158,397

 

 

 

110,539

 

Due from related parties

 

 

1,447

 

 

 

2,252

 

Inventories

 

 

124,997

 

 

 

84,975

 

Contract assets – current portion

 

 

12,610

 

 

 

18,667

 

Other current assets

 

 

28,963

 

 

 

22,854

 

Total current assets

 

$

432,134

 

 

$

326,275

 

Long-term assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

$

202,865

 

 

$

166,629

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

558

 

 

 

596

 

Contract assets – non-current

 

 

8,875

 

 

 

11,853

 

Long-term trade accounts receivable

 

 

1,225

 

 

 

3,995

 

Intangible assets

 

 

2,706

 

 

 

3,337

 

Goodwill

 

 

23,561

 

 

 

23,561

 

Equity method investment

 

 

57,839

 

 

 

51,160

 

Other long-term assets

 

 

4,545

 

 

 

4,157

 

Total long-term assets

 

 

302,174

 

 

 

265,288

 

Total assets

 

$

734,308

 

 

$

591,563

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

 

$

504

 

 

$

10,700

 

Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

90,186

 

 

 

68,087

 

Due to related parties

 

 

5,323

 

 

 

3,857

 

Dividends payable

 

 

3,622

 

 

 

3,141

 

Contract liability – current portion

 

 

49,601

 

 

 

45,213

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

60,566

 

 

 

24,017

 

Total current liabilities

 

$

209,802

 

 

$

155,015

 

Long-term liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred income taxes

 

$

5,190

 

 

$

3,417

 

Contract liability – non-current

 

 

11

 

 

 

78

 

Long-term debt

 

 

168,980

 

 

 

188,355

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

 

174,181

 

 

 

191,850

 

Total liabilities

 

$

383,983

 

 

$

346,865

 

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred shares, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 47,674,773 and 47,674,773 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

5

 

 

 

5

 

Legal Reserves

 

 

1,458

 

 

 

2,273

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

219,290

 

 

 

219,290

 

Retained earnings

 

 

234,254

 

 

 

91,045

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

 

 

(106,187

)

 

 

(68,751

)

Shareholders’ equity attributable to controlling interest

 

 

348,820

 

 

 

243,862

 

Shareholders’ equity attributable to non-controlling interest

 

 

1,505

 

 

 

836

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

350,325

 

 

 

244,698

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

734,308

 

 

$

591,563

 


Tecnoglass Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)


 

 

Three months ended

 

 

Twelve months ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Operating revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

External customers

 

$

210,816

 

 

$

130,888

 

 

$

714,735

 

 

$

494,665

 

Related parties

 

 

302

 

 

 

931

 

 

 

1,835

 

 

 

2,120

 

Total operating revenues

 

 

211,118

 

 

 

131,819

 

 

 

716,570

 

 

 

496,785

 

Cost of sales

 

 

100,880

 

 

 

75,223

 

 

 

367,071

 

 

 

294,201

 

Gross profit

 

 

110,238

 

 

 

56,596

 

 

 

349,499

 

 

 

202,584

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling expense

 

 

(18,772

)

 

 

(13,345

)

 

 

(69,006

)

 

 

(49,768

)

General and administrative expense

 

 

(14,636

)

 

 

(10,355

)

 

 

(54,078

)

 

 

(35,831

)

Total operating expenses

 

 

(33,408

)

 

 

(23,700

)

 

 

(123,084

)

 

 

(85,599

)

Operating income

 

 

76,830

 

 

 

32,896

 

 

 

226,415

 

 

 

116,985

 

Non-operating income, net

 

 

3,081

 

 

 

539

 

 

 

4,218

 

 

 

608

 

Equity method income

 

 

1,610

 

 

 

1,007

 

 

 

6,680

 

 

 

4,177

 

Foreign currency transactions gains (losses)

 

 

2,869

 

 

 

(4,641

)

 

 

2,013

 

 

 

(4,308

)

Extinguishment of Debt

 

 

-

 

 

 

104

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(10,699

)

Interest expense and deferred cost of financing

 

 

(2,724

)

 

 

(1,730

)

 

 

(8,156

)

 

 

(9,850

)

Income before taxes

 

 

81,666

 

 

 

28,175

 

 

 

231,170

 

 

 

96,913

 

Income tax provision

 

 

(26,542

)

 

 

(8,330

)

 

 

(74,758

)

 

 

(28,485

)

Net income

 

$

55,124

 

 

$

19,845

 

 

$

156,412

 

 

$

68,428

 

(Income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest

 

 

(154

)

 

 

(117

)

 

 

(669

)

 

 

(277

)

Income attributable to parent

 

$

54,970

 

 

$

19,728

 

 

$

155,743

 

 

$

68,151

 

Comprehensive income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

55,124

 

 

$

19,845

 

 

$

156,412

 

 

$

68,428

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments

 

 

(14,584

)

 

 

(4,238

)

 

 

(46,623

)

 

 

(25,080

)

Change in fair value derivative contracts

 

 

(10

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

9,187

 

 

 

(159

)

Total comprehensive income

 

$

40,530

 

 

$

15,607

 

 

$

118,976

 

 

$

43,189

 

Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest

 

 

(154

)

 

 

(117

)

 

 

(669

)

 

 

(277

)

Total comprehensive income attributable to parent

 

$

40,376

 

 

$

15,490

 

 

$

118,307

 

 

$

42,912

 

Basic income (loss) per share

 

$

1.16

 

 

$

0.42

 

 

$

3.28

 

 

$

1.44

 

Diluted income (loss) per share

 

$

1.16

 

 

$

0.42

 

 

$

3.28

 

 

$

1.44

 

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

47,674,773

 

 

 

47,674,773

 

 

 

47,674,773

 

 

 

47,674,773

 

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

47,674,773

 

 

 

47,674,773

 

 

 

47,674,773

 

 

 

47,674,773

 


Tecnoglass Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)


 

 

Year ended December 31

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

156,412

 

 

$

68,428

 

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for bad debts

 

 

643

 

 

 

1,599

 

Provision for obsolete inventory

 

 

19

 

 

 

53

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

19,686

 

 

 

20,923

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

5,484

 

 

 

4,400

 

Equity method income

 

 

(6,680

)

 

 

(4,177

)

Deferred cost of financing

 

 

1,370

 

 

 

1,368

 

Other non-cash adjustments

 

 

(36

)

 

 

(91

)

Lost on debt extinguishment

 

 

-

 

 

 

2,333

 

Unrealized currency translation losses (gains)

 

 

15,385

 

 

 

14,175

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trade accounts receivables

 

 

(54,179

)

 

 

(38,515

)

Inventories

 

 

(63,937

)

 

 

(16,747

)

Prepaid expenses

 

 

(2,405

)

 

 

(3,293

)

Other assets

 

 

(483

)

 

 

(14,877

)

Other liabilities

 

 

(1,862

)

 

 

(435

)

Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

7,220

 

 

 

38,001

 

Accrued interest expense

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(7,173

)

Taxes payable

 

 

45,250

 

 

 

16,125

 

Labor liabilities

 

 

927

 

 

 

357

 

Contract assets and liabilities

 

 

16,174

 

 

 

28,593

 

Related parties

 

 

2,933

 

 

 

6,206

 

CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

$

141,920

 

 

$

117,253

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from sale of investments

 

 

-

 

 

 

685

 

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

 

-

 

 

 

130

 

Purchase of investments

 

 

(1,257

)

 

 

(63

)

Acquisition of property and equipment

 

 

(71,327

)

 

 

(51,513

)

CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

$

(72,584

)

 

$

(50,761

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividend

 

 

(12,869

)

 

 

(5,243

)

Loss on debt extinguishment - call premium

 

 

-

 

 

 

(8,610

)

Proceeds from debt

 

 

49

 

 

 

221,350

 

Debt discount and issuance costs

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,489

)

Repayments of debt

 

 

(31,981

)

 

 

(249,797

)

CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

$

(44,801

)

 

$

(43,789

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

$

(5,875

)

 

$

(5,360

)

NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH

 

 

18,660

 

 

 

17,343

 

CASH - Beginning of period

 

 

85,011

 

 

 

67,668

 

CASH - End of period

 

$

103,671

 

 

$

85,011

 

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid during the period for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest

 

$

6,421

 

 

$

15,531

 

Income Tax

 

$

27,191

 

 

$

15,296

 

NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets acquired under credit or debt

 

$

11,800

 

 

$

1,859

 

Revenues by Region
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

Twelve months ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

% Change

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

% Change

 

Revenues by Region

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

 

 

206,400

 

 

 

122,405

 

 

 

68.6

%

 

 

688,365

 

 

 

456,328

 

 

 

50.8

%

Colombia

 

 

2,343

 

 

 

5,310

 

 

 

(55.9

)%

 

 

16,000

 

 

 

26,375

 

 

 

(39.3

)%

Other Countries

 

 

2,374

 

 

 

4,103

 

 

 

(42.1

)%

 

 

12,204

 

 

 

14,082

 

 

 

(13.3

)%

Total Revenues by Region

 

 

211,118

 

 

 

131,819

 

 

 

60.2

%

 

 

716,570

 

 

 

496,785

 

 

 

44.2

%


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Performance Measures to GAAP Performance Measures
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

The Company believes that total revenues with foreign currency held neutral non-GAAP performance measures, which management uses in managing and evaluating the Company's business, may provide users of the Company's financial information with additional meaningful bases for comparing the Company's current results and results in a prior period, as these measures reflect factors that are unique to one period relative to the comparable period. However, these non‑GAAP performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

Twelve months ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

% Change

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Revenues with Foreign Currency Held Neutral

 

 

211,678

 

 

 

131,819

 

 

 

60.6

%

 

 

718,760

 

 

 

496,785

 

 

 

44.7

%

Impact of changes in foreign currency

 

 

(561

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,190

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

Total Revenues, As Reported

 

 

211,118

 

 

 

131,819

 

 

 

60.2

%

 

 

716,570

 

 

 

496,785

 

 

 

44.2

%


Currency impacts on total revenues for the current quarter have been derived by translating current quarter revenues at the prevailing average foreign currency rates during the prior year quarter, as applicable.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net (loss) income to net (loss) income
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss) income are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss) income, in addition to operating profit, net (loss) income and other GAAP measures, is useful to investors to evaluate the Company’s results because it excludes certain items that are not directly related to the Company’s core operating performance. Investors should recognize that Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss) income might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the tables attached to this press release, to the extent available without unreasonable effort. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP measures.

A reconciliation of Adjusted net (loss) income and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in accordance with SEC Regulation G follows, with amounts in thousands:
 

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

Twelve months ended

 

 

 

Dec 31,

 

 

Dec 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

 

 

55,124

 

 

 

19,788

 

 

 

156,412

 

 

 

68,428

 

Less: Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

 

 

(153

)

 

 

(117

)

 

 

(669

)

 

 

(277

)

(Loss) Income attributable to parent

 

 

54,971

 

 

 

19,671

 

 

 

155,743

 

 

 

68,151

 

Foreign currency transactions losses (gains)

 

 

(2,869

)

 

 

4,641

 

 

 

(2,013

)

 

 

4,308

 

Non Recurring expenses (extinguishment of debt, bond issuance costs, provision for bad debt, acquisition related costs and other)

 

 

510

 

 

 

1,671

 

 

 

2,455

 

 

 

5,933

 

Non Recurring professional fees

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

3,402

 

 

 

-

 

Extinguishment of debt - Call Option Premium

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

8,610

 

Extinguishment of debt - Deferred Costs

 

 

-

 

 

 

(104

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

2,089

 

Joint Venture VA (Saint Gobain) adjustments

 

 

(1,691

)

 

 

(45

)

 

 

52

 

 

 

57

 

Change in FV of Hedging Derivatives

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(176

)

Tax impact of adjustments at statutory rate

 

 

1,215

 

 

 

(1,849

)

 

 

(1,169

)

 

 

(6,246

)

Adjusted net (loss) income

 

 

52,136

 

 

 

23,985

 

 

 

158,470

 

 

 

82,726

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic income (loss) per share

 

 

1.16

 

 

 

0.42

 

 

 

3.28

 

 

 

1.44

 

Diluted income (loss) per share

 

 

1.16

 

 

 

0.42

 

 

 

3.28

 

 

 

1.44

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted Adjusted net income (loss) per share

 

 

1.09

 

 

 

0.50

 

 

 

3.32

 

 

 

1.74

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding in thousands

 

 

47,675

 

 

 

47,675

 

 

 

47,675

 

 

 

47,675

 

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding in thousands

 

 

47,675

 

 

 

47,675

 

 

 

47,675

 

 

 

47,675

 

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding in thousands

 

 

47,675

 

 

 

47,675

 

 

 

47,675

 

 

 

47,675

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

 

Twelve months ended

 

 

 

 

Dec 31,

 

 

 

Dec 31,

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

 

 

55,124

 

 

 

19,788

 

 

 

156,412

 

 

 

68,428

 

Less: Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

 

 

(153

)

 

 

(117

)

 

 

(669

)

 

 

(277

)

(Loss) Income attributable to parent

 

 

54,971

 

 

 

19,671

 

 

 

155,743

 

 

 

68,151

 

Interest expense and deferred cost of financing

 

 

2,724

 

 

 

1,730

 

 

 

8,156

 

 

 

9,850

 

Income tax (benefit) provision

 

 

26,542

 

 

 

8,330

 

 

 

74,758

 

 

 

28,485

 

Depreciation & amortization

 

 

4,597

 

 

 

5,318

 

 

 

19,686

 

 

 

20,923

 

Foreign currency transactions losses (gains)

 

 

(2,869

)

 

 

4,641

 

 

 

(2,013

)

 

 

4,308

 

Non Recurring expenses (extinguishment of debt, bond issuance costs, provision for bad debt, acquisition related costs and other)

 

 

510

 

 

 

1,297

 

 

 

2,455

 

 

 

4,564

 

Non Recurring professional fees

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

3,402

 

 

 

-

 

Extinguishment of debt - Call Option Premium

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

8,610

 

Extinguishment of debt - Deferred Costs

 

 

-

 

 

 

(104

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

2,089

 

Joint Venture VA (Saint Gobain) EBITDA adjustments

 

 

768

 

 

 

1,294

 

 

 

3,477

 

 

 

3,448

 

Change in FV of Hedging Derivatives

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(176

)

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

87,243

 

 

 

42,177

 

 

 

265,664

 

 

 

150,252

 


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals Why Berkshire Hathaway has an $88 Billion Pile of Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

    The headline numbers for Plug Power (PLUG) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended December 2022, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • ‘We are heading down’: Leon Cooperman warns that stocks could plunge 22% from here — he’s using these 2 stocks for protection

    For those pining for the year’s early bull run to pick up steam again, take heed. One well-known investing sage thinks that is completely unlikely to happen. Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman thinks the S&P 500 is about to slip by 22% from here while also anticipating the US economy gets dragged down into a recession. "I think QT, Fed tightening, the high price of oil, or maybe a strong dollar — some combination of these four things creates a recession, and the final bottom of the market will

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Plug Power (PLUG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -46.15% and 16.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Tesla Stock Could Take a Big Hit After Investor Day

    Tesla shareholders often react to the news that CEO Elon Musk reveals at its quarterly or annual meetings. The electric vehicle manufacturer's shares often decline after its meetings and today's 2023 investor meeting may yield the same result. Shares of Tesla are down by 1.4% today, but rose by 11.8% during the past month.

  • Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 10% and 10.54%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 180% and 1.04%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Top Defense Stocks for March 2023

    Early boost from Ukraine War eases as sector still outperforms. These are the defense stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and greatest momentum.

  • Zacks Market Edge Highlights: LNG, FCX, SCCO, CLF, WING

    LNG, FCX, SCCO, CLF, WING have been highlighted in this Market Edge article.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the most recent trading day at $23.95, moving +1.23% from the previous trading session.

  • Tesla Investor Day Disappoints With Sparse Detail on New Models

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s latest master plan for Tesla Inc. fell flat as the electric-car maker shared scant details about next-generation models that will underpin its next phase of growth.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersMusk Was Right About Tesla Rivals Losing BillionsThe almost four-hour presentation was long on cal

  • Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -20% and 63.60%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • US Futures Fall as Data Backs Higher Rate Messages: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US futures pointed to extended losses on Thursday, as US 10-year Treasury bonds topped 4% for the first time since November in a sign that the Federal Reserve’s warnings of higher-for-longer interest rates are finally sinking in.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersMusk Was Right About Tesla Rivals Losing Bill

  • Bank of America warns the Fed will hike rates to the ‘point of pain’ as experts say there’s no ‘serious signs’ the economy is under control

    An unexpected spike in inflation in January prompted questions to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen over whether a recession is inevitable.

  • Silvergate’s Big Crypto Losses Feed Watchdogs’ Worst Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- For months, US authorities have been racing to sever ties between banks and risky crypto ventures, worried the financial system could someday suffer serious losses. They may have been too late.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersMusk Was Right About Tesla Rivals Losing BillionsIn the starkest warning yet by a

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Tesla, Salesforce, Silvergate, Okta, Macy’s, and More

    Tesla plans to build its fifth assembly plant in Monterrey, Mexico, which will produce the company's next-generation vehicle, Salesforce issues a strong forecast, and Silvergate says it's evaluating its ability to continue as a going concern.

  • Pure Storage (PSTG) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Pure Storage (PSTG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 35.90% and 0.13%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Dell Technologies (DELL) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Dell Technologies' (DELL) fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 performance is expected to have suffered from a sluggish PC market and unfavorable forex.

  • Materials Sector is Showing Relative Strength: 3 Stocks to Buy

    All the major sector ETFs had a challenging performance over the last week as well. But one sector bucked the trend and outperformed...