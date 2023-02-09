U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,138.75
    +8.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,076.00
    +81.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,582.25
    +37.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,954.30
    +4.40 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.43
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.90
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.41
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0733
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6530
    -0.0210 (-0.57%)
     

  • Vix

    19.63
    +0.97 (+5.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2082
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3720
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,549.60
    -729.28 (-3.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    518.62
    -18.27 (-3.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,885.17
    +20.46 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,500.95
    -105.51 (-0.38%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Disney's earnings call

TECNO's Trailblazing PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G Wins Gold at the International Design Awards 2022

·3 min read

The recently showcased flagship product of TECNO PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G, astonished at the International Design Awards 2022, winning a Gold and a Bronze for its sustainable design.

LONDON, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO, an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 markets globally, continues to rack up more accolades as the 16th annual International Design Awards (IDA for short) recently unveiled its full list of winners, where among those celebrated is the impeccable design team behind TECNO's newest flagship product under its premium sub-brand, the PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G Eco-Friendly Edition, winning the Gold Award in Media And Home Electronics-Phone and Other Communications Technology, and the Bronze Award in Design for Society-Eco-Sustainable-Design.

Founded in 2007, the IDA was created to appreciate, celebrate and promote the work of visionaries in the field of design. As one of the most prestigious and authoritative design awards in the world, this award means that TECNO PHANTOM X2 Pro Eco-friendly edition has been recognized by international professional judges and the industry in terms of sustainability, technological and innovative design concept. It is the world's first smartphone to feature a retractable portrait lens comparable to a professional camera to create "studio-like" portrait photography. With a 65mm focal length, 2.5x optical zoom retractable portrait lens, the PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G revolutionizes image-making in the smartphone industry. The trailblazing smartphone also packs a powerful flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G chip, which delivering both outstanding performance and advanced power efficiency.

On top of its exceptional processing power, the PHANTOM X2 Series also have a unibody curved-screen design that softens the phone's appearance and feel, while its 3.5D lunar crater back cover reduces the impact of the camera module, eliminating sharp corners and giving it a beautiful slimmer look.

Aimed to celebrate sustainable and smart designs from a variety of disciplines, the IDA serves as an important spotlight for not just the winning designers, but also the environmental impact their products have on the world. Committed to the cause, the PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G Eco-Friendly Edition was built with sustainability in mind, featuring an ultra-thin eco-friendly back cover that's constructed using recycled materials recovered from oceans. In total, each back cover contains 14.4% recycled material which can reduce carbon emissions by approximately 38%, with each individual cover producing an estimated 2.4g fewer emissions on average.  This significant reduction in carbon emissions have just been why it won the IDA Award in Sustainable Design at first attempt. However, the work isn't done yet. The PHANTOM X2 design team hopes to encourage consumers worldwide to continue embracing sustainable lifestyles.

TECNO has always been committed to bringing outstanding products with both technology and design to consumers through innovation that constantly breaks boundaries. From winning the Sustainable Product Design award at the Loop Design Awards in September 2022, to now winning gold at the IDA, TECNO has more certainly proven itself to be an impeccable force in the premium smartphone market. With "Stop At Nothing" brand essence, TECNO will continue to design the best contemporary technologies for global users, giving them stylishly designed intelligent products that inspire them to never stop perusing their best selves and best futures.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tecnos-trailblazing-phantom-x2-pro-5g-wins-gold-at-the-international-design-awards-2022-301741996.html

SOURCE TECNO

Recommended Stories

  • Battery Catches Fire on United Airlines Plane, Sending Four Flight Attendants to Hospital

    The airline said that after the battery pack ignited, the flight crew on the New Jersey-bound plane acted quickly to contain the device.

  • BP CEO Hits Back at Critics of His Shift to More Oil Drilling

    In an interview with Barron's, Bernard Looney says the new strategy 'fits with giving the world what it wants and needs.'

  • Why a break-up looks increasingly likely for BP

    One would imagine that BP has had enough of Bernard Looney’s clumsy metaphors. But if it was a “cash machine” before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, to borrow Looney’s unfortunate words, then how might the Irishman characterise his employer on current form – “a money-printing service to rival the Royal Mint” perhaps?

  • A Tesla Costs Less Than $30,000 in This State

    This northwestern state is offering the most generous incentives on the purchase of a green vehicle.

  • You'll Never Guess the Top-Performing Stock of the Last Five Years

    The top-performing stock on the S&P 500 over the last five years isn’t Tesla Inc. It’s not a meme stock soaring thanks to an army of Redditors or a semiconductor chip household name like NVIDIA Corp. Instead, it’s a company called Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH). Enphase is a developer and supplier of solar power systems that pioneered its own microinverter technology. And over the last five years, Enphase has returned 10,600% — enough to turn every $1,000 invested into $107,000. In case you’

  • Bigger utilities to benefit most from Biden's clean-energy funds

    Large U.S. electric utilities with renewable power projects in the works will benefit most in the sector from new federal clean energy funding, analysts and researchers said, with those already at the forefront of developing solar and wind cleaning up. The Biden administration's $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act devotes billions of dollars for tax credits and direct payments for solar, wind, battery and other energy sources to move electric power supplies from fossil fuels. Regulated utilities including Duke Energy Corp and Dominion Energy Inc begin reporting fourth-quarter results this week and analysts expect them to lay out plans for capitalizing on the IRA.

  • General Electric to demolish former lamp plant in Goodrich-Kirtland Park neighborhood

    GE's plans to raze the former incandescent light bulb factory were approved. Now, the Boston-based conglomerate can begin the months-long process of demolishing the 425,000-square-foot building.

  • Institutional investors back Shell board lawsuit over climate risk

    A group of European institutional investors is backing a novel London lawsuit against energy giant Shell's board over alleged climate mismanagement in a case that could have far-reaching implications for how companies tackle emissions. ClientEarth, an environmental law charity turned activist Shell investor, said it had filed a High Court claim on Wednesday, alleging Shell's 11 directors have failed to manage the "material and foreseeable" risks posed to the company by climate change - and that they are breaking company law. It is the first, notable lawsuit by a shareholder against a board over the alleged failure to properly prepare for a shift away from fossil fuels - and comes one week after Shell posted a record $40 billion profit for 2022, partly fuelled by the energy crunch after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Rivian and Polestar Agree With Bill Gates. We’re Falling Behind on Climate Goal.

    The companies say far faster adoption of electric vehicles is needed to limi the increase in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2050.

  • Inside Germany’s industrial-sized effort to wean itself off Putin and Russian natural gas

    While the war in Ukraine rages on, the front lines for Europe’s biggest economy can be found in cities like Leuna and just offshore in the North Sea.

  • Anglo CEO Warns Extreme Weather Threatens Global Mine Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Anglo American Plc warned that global commodity supplies will remain vulnerable to severe disruptions, including from extreme weather that’s having a growing impact on operations around the world.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChinese Balloons Were Spotted Near US Bases During Trump’s EraRon DeSantis to Take C

  • Turkey earthquake causes massive shipping container fire caught on video, Maersk says

    A fire is raging Tuesday at the Port of Iskenderun in southern Turkey following a devastating earthquake there Monday, shipping giant Maersk says.

  • Solar Panels Are the Midwest’s New Cash Crop as Green Energy Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- The greening of red-state America, well underway in the Sun Belt, is now accelerating in the Midwest. Ohio and Indiana — two Republican-led US states long dependent on coal power — are on the verge of solar-farm booms so staggering that their respective buildouts between now and 2027 may vie with Nevada’s and trail only those of California and Texas. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney

  • Nevada lithium mine wins ruling; green energy fights rage on

    A U.S. judge has ordered the government to revisit part of its environmental review of a lithium mine planned in Nevada, but denied opponents’ efforts to block it in a ruling the developer says clears the way for construction at the nation's largest known deposit of the rare metal widely used in rechargeable batteries. The ruling marks a significant victory for Canada-based Lithium Americas Corp. at its subsidiary’s project near Nevada's border with Oregon, and a setback — at least for now — for conservationists, tribes and a Nevada rancher who have all been fighting it for two years. The opponents said they are considering an appeal based in part on growing questions raised about the reach of an 150-year-old mining law.

  • BP makes record profit in 2022, slows shift from oil

    BP reported on Tuesday a record profit of $28 billion for 2022 and hiked its dividend, but infuriated climate activists by rowing back on plans to slash oil and gas output and reduce carbon emissions by 2030. The blockbuster profit follows similar reports from rivals Shell, Exxon Mobil and Chevron last week after energy prices surged in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, prompting new calls to further tax the sector as households struggle to pay energy bills. Three years after CEO Bernard Looney took the helm with an ambitious plan to pivot BP away from oil and gas towards renewables and low-carbon energy, the company said it will increase annual spending in both sectors by $1 billion with a sharper focus on developing low-carbon biofuels and hydrogen.

  • Waste Management proposes $70M recycling facility in Broward County

    Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could construct a $70 million advanced recycling facility in western Pembroke Pines to serve all of Broward County. The Houston-based company stated in the application that this would be the most technically advanced material recovery facility in the Southeast U.S. It would boost its production of recycled materials at this location by 75%, with the capability to process up to 60 tons of material per hour thanks to robotic systems and artificial intelligence. The city’s Planning and Zoning Board will consider Waste Management’s site plan for the 21-acre property at 20701 Pembroke Road on Feb. 9.

  • What Is Electrochemistry, and Why Is It So Important to a Green-Energy Future?

    A host of startups are scrambling to hire electrochemists who they hope will usher in a new era of cleaner energy.

  • L.A. is shutting down its largest gas plant — and replacing it with an unproven hydrogen project

    Critics said the $800-million green hydrogen plan could end up making the climate crisis worse, not better.

  • Minn. governor trusts energy law will survive ND suit threat

    Democratic Gov Tim Walz signed a bill Tuesday that requires Minnesota utilities to get 100% of their electricity from carbon-free sources by 2040, saying he's confident it will stand up against a threatened lawsuit from coal and gas producing North Dakota. Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum this week renewed his threat to sue his neighboring state over the requirements.

  • Residents Not Yet Permitted to Return Home After Ohio Derailment

    Officials continue to monitor the air and water in East Palestine after chemicals were released in a controlled burn.