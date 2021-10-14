U.S. markets open in 5 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.50
    +29.50 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,451.00
    +194.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,889.00
    +124.75 (+0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,255.30
    +16.80 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.31
    +0.87 (+1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.30
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1617
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.83
    -2.02 (-10.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3700
    +0.0040 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3600
    +0.1130 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,547.57
    +2,339.88 (+4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,370.45
    +36.05 (+2.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.53
    +50.71 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     

TECO 2030 Signs Supply Frame Agreement with Chemgas Shipping

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LYSAKER, NORWAY / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Norwegian maritime cleantech company TECO 2030 ASA (OTCQB:TECFF) has signed a supply frame agreement with the Dutch shipowner Chemgas Shipping BV. The deal could lead to the delivery of fuel cell modules with a combined capacity of up to 200 megawatts.

The modules are to be installed on Chemgas Shipping's new hydrogen-powered tugboats and transport barges which will operate on the Danube River, Europe's second longest river and the longest river in the EU. The fuel cells will enable these boats to sail emissions-free.

Chemgas Shipping plans to install fuel cell modules from TECO 2030 on up to 120 transport barges and between 40-60 tugboats. The exact number remains to be decided, and purchase orders outlining the price and delivery time for the fuel cells will be signed for each individual ship over the next few years.

"We are thrilled that Chemgas Shipping has chosen to cooperate with TECO 2030 on this ambitious and important project, and that we have now been able to progress from a letter of intent to a supply frame agreement," says Tore Enger, CEO of TECO 2030 ASA.

"The economic potential of this framework agreement is large for TECO 2030 and may lead to revenues of up to 150 million Euros over the next three to eight years," Enger adds.

Green Hydrogen @ Blue Danube

The vessels the fuel cell modules are planned to be installed on, will be used to transport green hydrogen produced from solar and wind energy in Romania emissions-free along the Danube to industrial buyers in Austria and Germany as part of the Green Hydrogen @ Blue Danube project.

The Green Hydrogen @ Blue Danube project is led by the Austrian energy utility Verbund, one of Europe's biggest hydropower producers. It is possibly Europe's most ambitious hydrogen project and is being developed within the framework of the European Commission's Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI) initiative.

The project's goal is to create a trans-European green hydrogen value chain - from production and transportation to purchase by industrial and mobility customers. The first phase of the project focuses on the production and use of green hydrogen in Austria and in the southern part Germany.

The second phase will focus on the production of green hydrogen from renewable electricity in south-eastern Europe. Here, wind, solar and hydropower will be converted into hydrogen which will then be transported along the Danube River to industrial users in Austria and Germany.

First delivery planned for 2023

TECO 2030 and Chemgas Shipping are among the partners involved in the project, and the letter of intent between the two companies for the delivery of fuel cells was signed in September 2020 .

The first fuel cell delivery is planned to take place in spring 2023, and this will be a pilot version. Deliveries will continue over the following years, with most of them planned to occur after 2025.

The fuel cells will be installed both on the transport barges that will be used to transport green hydrogen from Romania to Austria and Germany, and on the tugboats that will transport these barges on their journey along the Danube.

"The TECO 2030 marine fuel cell is the proper solution for inland waterway navigation. We have to deal with low water situations where heavy batteries are not acceptable," says Gunther Jaegers, managing partner of Chemgas Shipping.

The engine of tomorrow

Hydrogen fuel cells are the engines of tomorrow and convert hydrogen into electricity while emitting nothing but water vapour and warm air. By installing hydrogen fuel cells, ships can use hydrogen as fuel and become emissions-free.

Hydrogen fuel cells offer a zero-emission alternative for applications for which batteries are not a good option, for example due to weight issues. Fuel cells have a longer range, weigh less, and take up less space than batteries. They do not need to be recharged, and can instead be refuelled with hydrogen, almost in the same way as with traditional fossil fuels.

TECO 2030 is together with the Austrian powertrain technology company AVL currently developing the first fuel cell system in the world that is specifically designed for use onboard ships and on other heavy-duty applications.

The TECO 2030 Marine Fuel Cell System and Fuel Cell Module FCM400 TM have received an "Approval in Principle" (AiP) by DNV, one of the world's leading classification and certification bodies, confirming that these are safe to use onboard ships.

The TECO 2030 Marine Fuel Cell will be produced at the company's new combined innovation center and factory in Narvik in northern Norway, where production is due to start towards the end of 2022.

The EU is facing stricter environmental regulations

The EU aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels, and to become climate-neutral by 2050. All transport modes will have to contribute to the reduction efforts, including the maritime sector. One of the targets is that all barges operating on Europe's rivers and canals should become emissions-free by 2050 .

Many ship-owners will have to do something to make their vessels more climate-friendly, and TECO 2030 will help them with that.

TECO 2030 is delivering technology that helps ships reduce their emissions. In addition to hydrogen fuel cells, the company is developing carbon capture and exhaust gas cleaning systems for the maritime industry, which will enable ships running on fossil fuels to lower their environmental and climate footprints.

SOURCE: TECO 2030 ASA



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668118/TECO-2030-Signs-Supply-Frame-Agreement-with-Chemgas-Shipping

Recommended Stories

  • Stars Begin to Align for Hydrogen Stock Plug Power

    Plug Power has had some tailwinds that have helped to make it more attractive to investors of late.

  • Plug Power Stock Jumps for 2 Reasons. A Third Catalyst Is Coming.

    Stock in hydrogen technology company Plug Power rose in premarket trading Wednesday. A couple things have investors excited. Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd helped things get started Wednesday morning by upgrading shares to Buy from Hold.

  • Plug Power Teams Up With Airbus On Studying Hydrogen Powered Aircraft

    Plug Power announced Wednesday that it is working with Airbus on studying the viability of a hydrogen-powered plane. PLUG stock jumped.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Partners With Airbus On Hydrogen Project?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, teams up with Airbus to work on aircraft hydrogen project. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • No end in sight for shipping crisis, says Southampton and London ports boss

    The operator of the London Gateway and Southampton container ports has warned that there is no end in sight for the crisis in shipping amid fears that chaos in the run-up to Christmas will lead to empty shelves.

  • Billionaire Miner Sees Next Fortune in Rush for Clean Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- It took Andrew Forrest a little over a decade to build an iron ore empire to challenge the global majors. Now he’s set himself an equally ambitious timeline to create a global powerhouse in clean energy. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresThe Perth-based billionaire, widely known as “Twiggy” in Australia, has

  • This Company is Reinventing the Wheel and Ditching the Rubber Tire

    Global Air Cylinder Wheels (GACW), an Arizona-based startup, has literally reinvented the wheel. They developed a new type of wheel that ditches the need for pollutive rubber tires. Many companies have tried to create new tire solutions, such as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) possibly moving toward airless tires on its Model 3, but none have succeeded so far. The so-called Air Suspension Wheel (ASW) is the brainchild of serial inventor and structural dynamic engineer Dr. Zoltan Kemeny. The patented ASW is

  • Airbus and Phillips 66 Partner With Plug Power on Green Hydrogen Projects

    (Bloomberg) -- Plug Power Inc. is partnering with Airbus SE and Phillips 66 to find ways to harness hydrogen to power airplanes, vehicles and industry without emitting planet-warming greenhouse gases.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresThe partnerships, combined with an upgrade from Morgan Stanley, pushed Plug’s stock sharply

  • Trillion-Dollar ESG Boom Is Punishing Old-School Energy Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- The commodity rally may be the talk of Wall Street, but old-school energy producers are still lagging the oil price big time -- a tell-tale sign the era of green investing is in full swing. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresU.S. oil and gas compan

  • Canada’s Oil Stocks Are Trading At Bargain Basement Prices

    The dramatic recovery in oil and gas prices has led to some pretty impressive returns on energy stocks, but Canada’s crude sector is outshining the competition

  • Plug Power teams up with Texas oil and gas giant on hydrogen business growth

    Plug Power is building hydrogen production facilities in California, Georgia, New York and Tennessee that will produce 500 tons of liquid hydrogen per day by 2025.

  • Large African cat escapes owner, prowls Detroit suburb

    A large cat native to Africa is on the loose in a suburb north of Detroit after escaping from its owner. The caracal was reported missing around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in Royal Oak, authorities said. It was among four big cats held in cages that allowed them to go in and out of the owner’s garage.

  • 'Into the Wild' bus on display during preservation work

    A bus that people sometimes embarked on deadly pilgrimages to Alaska’s backcountry to visit can now safely be viewed at the University of Alaska Fairbanks while it undergoes preservation work. The abandoned Fairbanks city bus became a shelter for hunters and others using the backcountry near Denali National Park and Preserve, but it became a beacon for those wishing to retrace the steps of Christopher McCandless, who hiked to the bus in 1992. McCandless’ ordeal was chronicled in Jon Krakauer’s 1996 book “Into the Wild,” followed later by director Sean Penn’s movie of the same name.

  • Australian Miner Places $2 Billion Copper Bet on Green Energy Transition

    Australia’s South32 bet on copper being in hot demand in an accelerating global energy transition with an investment of up to $2.05 billion in a Chilean copper mine.

  • This snake did its best to hide in a tree at South Carolina park. It failed miserably

    Imagine getting hit in the head by a falling 5-pound snake.

  • Snow Builds Up at Cheyenne Hotel as Wintry Snap Hits Wyoming

    Wintry weather swept parts of Wyoming and impacted travel on October 13, with the National Weather Service forecasting possible snow accumulations of 3-6 inches.A winter weather advisory was in effect until noon on October 13. The National Weather Service warned of hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow-covered roads and reduced visibility.Video posted by Jermaud Jackson shows snow pelting down and covering cars at his hotel in Cheyenne. Credit: Jermaud Jackson via Storyful

  • Coal Swings as Traders Weigh China’s Vow to Keep the Lights On

    (Bloomberg) -- Coal futures in China swung back from losses to resume a record advance as traders weigh the prospects for rising winter energy demand and tight supply of the fuel. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresAn expanding electricity shortfall in regions including Shanxi is underscoring the challenge authorities face t

  • Snow Is Falling, Time To Prepare For Winter

    With Denver's first freeze and snow on the way, it's time to prepare for winter.

  • Cat Investigates Snow in Flagstaff, Arizona

    A cat investigated fresh snowfall in Flagstaff, Arizona, on October 12.The National Weather Service in Flagstaff reported snowfall in the early hours of October 12, and later issued a freeze warning for most areas in northern Arizona above 4,000 feet. The warning spans from Tuesday night until 9 am on Wednesday.This video taken by Twitter user @Az49erGirl shows a cat pawing at snowfall. “My sweet Oliver LOVES the fresh snow we have,” she wrote on the post. Credit: @Az49erGirl via Storyful

  • Major snowstorm brings wildfire relief, creates travel headaches

    The first big snowstorm of the season led to major travel issues in Wyoming, but also helped with the wildfire fight in parts of neighboring Montana.