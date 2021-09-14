U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

Tecogen Receives 1,200-Ton Clean Cooling Chiller Order for Cannabis Cultivation Facility

Tecogen, Inc.
·3 min read
WALTHAM, MA, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating, and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce an order for three 400-ton Tecochill® chillers for an indoor cannabis cultivation facility in Massachusetts. This is the 23rd cannabis cultivation facility to select the Tecochill solution and will eliminate the need for approximately 750 kW of electric capacity if electric chillers were used. The chillers are expected be serviced out of Tecogen’s Waltham service headquarters.

“We worked with the customer and their design team to ensure they could meet their cooling requirements given the limited electrical capacity at the location,” noted Stephen Lafaille, Vice President of Business Development. “Since they are a vertically integrated provider, additional power and cooling was needed for the post-cultivation processing and extraction. By eliminating the additional electrical capacity needed for cooling and dehumidifying the facility, they can use their limited capacity for other operations.”

Many cannabis cultivation companies integrate cultivation, processing, packaging, delivery, and sales at one location, but have limited electrical capacity for all process operations. By selecting clean gas cooling with Tecochill, these customers can avoid expensive or prolonged electrical infrastructure upgrades needed to meet the added power requirements, thus saving them from making significant investments in additional capacity or facing lost revenue as they await electrical upgrades.

“To date, the amount of clean cooling we have sold to indoor cannabis cultivation facilities represents approximately 7.5 megawatts of electric capacity generated cleaner and more economically than the grid,” stated Benjamin Locke, Tecogen’s CEO. “This allows grow facilities to focus their available electric service on other critical processes and reduces the amount of backup generation needed to keep the facility operational during an outage; cleaner, more economical, and resilient -- that is Tecogen’s recipe for growth.

About Tecogen
Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains high efficiency and ultra-clean cogeneration products, including combined heat and power systems, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial applications. The company’s cost efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly products for energy production nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce customers’ carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel throughout North America. Aggregate run hours on Tecogen’s InVerde cogeneration systems exceeds 5 million hours. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopack, Tecopower, and Ultera are pending or registered trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "likely" or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to the Risk Factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under “Risk Factors,” factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results include the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on demand for our products and services, the availability of incentives, rebates and tax benefits relating to our products, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products, competing technological developments, and the availability of financing to fund our operations and growth.

Tecogen Media & Investor Relations Contact Information:

Benjamin Locke, CEO

P: (781) 466-6402

E: Benjamin.Locke@Tecogen.com


