Tecsys Announces Election of Directors, Appointment of Auditors and Approval of Unallocated Options

MONTREAL, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), (the "Corporation"), announces the results of the matters voted upon at the annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Corporation (the "Shareholders") held on September 9, 2021.

TECSYS (PRNewsfoto/TECSYS)
TECSYS (PRNewsfoto/TECSYS)

According to the scrutineers' report, shareholders holding 11,903,947 common shares (the "Common Shares") were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy, representing 82.07% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as of the record date on July 26, 2021.

The Shareholders elected the seven nominees listed in the management information circular dated July 26, 2021 (the "Circular") to be the directors of the Corporation (the "Directors"). Each nominee (all incumbent Directors) was elected by a majority of the votes cast. Each Director will hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until the election of his successor, unless the Director resigns or the Director's office becomes vacant. The matter was put to a vote by ballot and the report on proxies provided by the scrutineers at the Meeting was as follows:

Director Nominee

Number of
Votes FOR

Number of Votes
WITHHELD

Percentage of Total
Votes FOR

Percentage of Total
Votes WITHHELD

David Brereton

11,382,774

451,629

96.18%

3.82%

Peter Brereton

11,405,411

428,992

96.38%

3.62%

David Booth

10,159,429

1,674,974

85.85%

14.15%

Rani Hublou

11,487,108

347,295

97.07%

2.93%

Vernon Lobo

10,413,700

1,420,703

88.00%

12.00%

Kathleen Miller

11,803,443

30,960

99.74%

0.26%

Steve Sasser

11,409,951

424,452

96.41%

3.59%

The Shareholders also voted to re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation and to adopt a resolution approving unallocated options to purchase common shares to a maximum (when taken together with then issued and outstanding options) of no greater than 10% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation under the Corporation's stock option plan.

Additional information concerning the matters voted upon at the Meeting is available in the Circular, which was mailed to Shareholders in connection with the Meeting and is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will also be filed on SEDAR.

About Tecsys
Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

