Tecsys Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023

SaaS revenue up 42%

MONTREAL, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management SaaS company, today announced its results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended July 31, 2022. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

First Quarter Highlights:

SaaS revenue increased by 42% to $8.0 million, up from $5.7 million in Q1 2022.

SaaS subscription bookings i (measured on an ARR i basis) were $3.9 million, up 256% compared to $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.

SaaS Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO i ) increased by 58% to $102.5 million at July 31, 2022, up from $65.0 million at the same time last year.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR i ) at July 31, 2022 was up 21% to $65.1 million compared to $53.7 million at July 31, 2021.

Professional services revenue was up 4% to $13.6 million compared to $13.1 million in Q1 2022.

Total revenue excluding hardware revenue was $30.4 million, 11% higher than $27.5 million reported for Q1 2022.

Gross margin was 43% compared to 43% in the same period in fiscal 2022.

Total gross profit increased to $14.8 million, up 2% from $14.4 million in Q1 2022.

Operating expenses increased to $14.7 million, higher by $1.3 million or 10% compared to $13.3 million in Q1 2022.

Profit from operations was $0.1 million, down from $1.1 million in Q1 2022.

Net profit was $40 thousand or $0.00 per share on a fully diluted basis compared to a net profit of $0.2 million or $0.02 per share for the same period in fiscal 2022.

Adjusted EBITDAii was $1.5 million, down 40% compared to $2.5 million reported in Q1 2022.

"We are pleased to report a very strong start to Fiscal 2023. Our solid bookings for the quarter span our vertical markets and included three new hospital networks. We believe this serves as a testament that our SaaS solution suite is well-suited to the demands of a market ripe for transformation," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys, Inc. "Supply chain organizations around the world have been facing tough challenges when it comes to consumer expectations, labor shortages and legacy software unable to manage modern fulfillment complexity. With supply chain gaining so much mindshare as a strategic lever in organizations, we are seeing demand signals and buyer intent for more robust supply chain software. And we are fully prepared with the right software and the right market position to deliver customer and shareholder value."

Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys Inc., added, "With another record quarter of SaaS revenue representing a 42% increase over last year, solid revenue growth and substantial SaaS ARR bookings, we are pleased with our topline growth. Our SaaS ARR bookings are up 256% over last year, which translates into a positive impact on RPO up 58% year over year. As we continue to see rapid growth in bookings and RPO, we continue to invest in cloud infrastructure, R&D, and Sales and marketing to take advantage of this evolving market opportunity."

Results from operations

Three months

ended

Three months

ended

Trailing 12

months

ended

Trailing 12

months ended



July 31, 2022

July 31, 2021

July 31, 2022

July 31, 2021 Total Revenue $ 34,204 $ 33,232 $ 138,172 $ 128,242 Total Revenue Excluding

Hardware

30,359

27,456

117,376

108,604 SaaS, Maintenance and

Support Revenue

16,269

13,979

61,917

54,605 Gross Profit

14,758

14,429

60,639

61,569 Gross Margin %

43 %

43 %

44 %

48 % Operating Expenses

14,668

13,341

56,261

51,768 Op. Ex. As % of Revenue

43 %

40 %

41 %

40 % Profit from Operations

90

1,088

4,378

9,801 Adjusted EBITDA

1,484

2,456

9,158

15,167 EPS basic

0.00

0.02

0.29

0.43 EPS diluted

0.00

0.02

0.28

0.42 License Bookings

249

286

2,365

4,114 SAAS ARR Bookings

3,908

1,099

14,730

8,277 SAAS RPO









102,540

64,997 Annual Recurring Revenue









65,074

53,656 Professional Services Backlog









30,674

35,124

On September 8, 2022, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share payable on October 7, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 23, 2022.

Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results Conference Call

Date: September 9, 2022

Time: 8:30am EDT

Phone number: (800) 768-6727 or (416) 620-9188

The call can be replayed until September 16, 2022 by calling:

(800) 558-5253 or (416) 626-4100 (access code:22020336)

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of cloud-based supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth and competitive advantage. Serving healthcare, distribution and converging commerce industries, and spanning multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and the most recently filed annual information form. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2022. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before stock-based compensation, gain on remeasurement of lease liability and recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods. The exclusion of interest expense, interest income and income taxes eliminates the impact on earnings derived from non-operational activities, and the exclusion of depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, gain on remeasurement of lease liability and recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods eliminates the non-cash impact of these items.

The Company believes that these measures are useful measures of financial performance without the variation caused by the impacts of the items described above and that could potentially distort the analysis of trends in our operating performance. In addition, they are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement. Excluding these items does not imply that they are necessarily non-recurring. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, enable investors to evaluate the Company's operating results, underlying performance and future prospects in a manner similar to management. Although EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, they have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under IFRS.

The reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure is provided below.

(in thousands of CAD) Three months ended July 31

Trailing 12 months ended July 31





2022

2021



2022

2021





















Profit for the period $ 40 $ 244



4,274

6,197 Adjustments for:



















Depreciation of property and equipment

and right-of-use assets

430

543



2,049

2,190

Amortization of deferred development costs

102

54



338

220

Amortization of other intangible assets

396

411



1,597

1,666

Interest expense

119

161



580

672

Interest income

(104)

(40)



(538)

(164)

Income taxes

25

729



242

3,163 EBITDA $ 1,008 $ 2,102



8,542

13,944 Adjustments for:



















Stock based compensation

476

354



1,806

1,223

Gain on remeasurement of lease liability

-

-



(573)

-

Recognition of tax credits generated in prior

periods

-

-



(617)

- Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,484 $ 2,456



9,158

15,167

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at July 31, 2022 and April 30, 2022 (Unaudited)

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)



July 31, 2022 April 30, 2022 Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 17,215 $ 23,004 Short-term investments



20,331

20,239 Accounts receivable



17,447

16,962 Work in progress



2,526

1,579 Other receivables



622

234 Tax credits



6,542

5,224 Inventory



1,059

806 Prepaid expenses



6,949

6,392 Total current assets



72,691

74,440 Non-current assets









Other long-term receivables



165

192 Tax credits



3,933

3,782 Property and equipment



1,864

2,064 Right-of-use assets



4,568

4,547 Contract acquisition costs



3,430

3,177 Deferred development costs



1,977

1,870 Other intangible assets



9,710

10,301 Goodwill



16,651

16,863 Deferred tax assets



8,605

8,608 Total non-current assets



50,903

51,404 Total assets

$ 123,594 $ 125,844 Liabilities









Current liabilities









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 14,490 $ 16,971 Deferred revenue



25,909

24,689 Current portion of long-term debt



1,200

1,200 Lease obligations



675

662 Total current liabilities



42,274

43,522 Non-current liabilities









Long-term debt



6,900

7,200 Deferred tax liabilities



1,215

1,258 Lease obligations



5,114

5,181 Total non-current liabilities



13,229

13,639 Total liabilities

$ 55,503 $ 57,161 Equity









Share capital

$ 44,049 $ 43,973 Contributed surplus



13,638

13,176 Retained earnings



11,988

12,968 Accumulated other comprehensive income



(1,584)

(1,434) Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company



68,091

68,683 Total liabilities and equity

$ 123,594 $ 125,844













Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Three-month periods ended July 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)



July 31, 2022 July 31, 2021 Revenue:









SaaS

$ 8,001 $ 5,653 Maintenance and Support



8,268

8,326 Professional Services



13,631

13,126 License



459

351 Hardware



3,845

5,776 Total revenue



34,204

33,232 Cost of revenue



19,446

18,803 Gross profit



14,758

14,429 Operating expenses:









Sales and marketing



6,250

5,682 General and administration



2,734

2,859 Research and development, net of tax credits



5,684

4,800 Total operating expenses



14,668

13,341 Profit from operations



90

1,088 Financing Costs



25

115 Profit before income taxes



65

973 Income tax expense



25

729 Net profit, attributable to the owners of the Company

$ 40 $ 244 Other comprehensive income (loss):









Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue

hedges



154

(358) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations



(304)

(33) Comprehensive loss, attributable to the owners of the Company

$ (110) $ (147) Basic and Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.00 $ 0.02













Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three-month periods ended July 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)



July 31, 2022 July 31, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities:









Net profit

$ 40 $ 244 Adjustments for:









Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use-assets



430

543 Amortization of deferred development costs



102

54 Amortization of other intangible assets



396

411 Interest expense (income) and foreign exchange (gain) loss



25

115 Unrealized foreign exchange and other



(372)

1,261 Non-refundable tax credits



(421)

(366) Stock-based compensation



476

354 Income taxes



25

693 Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash

working capital items related to operations



701

3,309 Accounts receivable



(543)

(2,492) Work in progress



(954)

(547) Other receivables



(335)

(34) Tax credits



(1,048)

(910) Inventory



(255)

(12) Prepaid expenses



(562)

(465) Contract acquisition costs



(253)

128 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(3,012)

(3,933) Deferred revenue



1,238

(59) Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations



(5,724)

(8,324) Net cash used in operating activities



(5,023)

(5,015) Cash flows from financing activities:









Repayment of long-term debt



(300)

(312) Payment of lease obligations



(244)

(231) Interest paid



(119)

(161) Issuance of common shares on exercise of stock options



62

- Net cash used in financing activities



(601)

(704) Cash flows from investing activities:









Interest received



104

40 Acquisitions of property and equipment



(60)

(230) Acquisitions of other intangible assets



-

(15) Deferred development costs



(209)

(486) Net cash used in investing activities



(165)

(691) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period



(5,789)

(6,410) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period



23,004

25,752 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$ 17,215 $ 19,342

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity Three-month periods ended July 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)





Share capital Contributed surplus Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss) Retained

earnings Total



Number

Amount Balance, May 1, 2022

14,562,895 $ 43,973 $ 13,176 $ (1,434) $ 12,968 $ 68,683 Net profit

-

-

-

-

40

40 Other comprehensive income:























Effective portion of changes in fair

value on designated revenue

hedges

-

-

-

154

-

154 Exchange difference on translation

of foreign operations

-

-

-

(304)

-

(304) Total comprehensive income













(150)

40

(110) Stock-based Compensation

-

-

476

-

-

476 Dividends to equity owners

-

-

-

-

(1,020)

(1,020) Share options exercised

3,994

76

(14)

-

-

62 Total transactions with owners of

the Company

3,994

76

462

-

(1,020)

(482) Balance, July 31, 2022

14,566,889 $ 44,049 $ 13,638 $ (1,584) $ 11,988 $ 68,091

























Balance, May 1, 2021

14,505,095 $ 42,700 $ 11,745 $ 226 $ 12,419 $ 67,090 Net profit

-

-

-

-

244

244 Other comprehensive income:

-

-

-

-

-



Effective portion of changes in fair

value on designated revenue

hedges

-

-

-

(358)

-

(358) Exchange difference on translation

of foreign operations

-

-

-

(33)

-

(33) Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

(391)

244

(147) Stock-based Compensation





-

354

-

-

354 Dividends to equity owners

-

-

-

-

(943)

(943) Total transactions with owners of

the Company

-

-

354

-

(943)

(589) Balance, July 31, 2021

14,505,095 $ 42,700 $ 12,099 $ (165) $ 11,720 $ 66,354

