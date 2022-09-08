Tecsys Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023
SaaS revenue up 42%
MONTREAL, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management SaaS company, today announced its results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended July 31, 2022. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
First Quarter Highlights:
SaaS revenue increased by 42% to $8.0 million, up from $5.7 million in Q1 2022.
SaaS subscription bookingsi (measured on an ARRi basis) were $3.9 million, up 256% compared to $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.
SaaS Remaining Performance Obligation (RPOi) increased by 58% to $102.5 million at July 31, 2022, up from $65.0 million at the same time last year.
Annual Recurring Revenue (ARRi) at July 31, 2022 was up 21% to $65.1 million compared to $53.7 million at July 31, 2021.
Professional services revenue was up 4% to $13.6 million compared to $13.1 million in Q1 2022.
Total revenue excluding hardware revenue was $30.4 million, 11% higher than $27.5 million reported for Q1 2022.
Gross margin was 43% compared to 43% in the same period in fiscal 2022.
Total gross profit increased to $14.8 million, up 2% from $14.4 million in Q1 2022.
Operating expenses increased to $14.7 million, higher by $1.3 million or 10% compared to $13.3 million in Q1 2022.
Profit from operations was $0.1 million, down from $1.1 million in Q1 2022.
Net profit was $40 thousand or $0.00 per share on a fully diluted basis compared to a net profit of $0.2 million or $0.02 per share for the same period in fiscal 2022.
Adjusted EBITDAii was $1.5 million, down 40% compared to $2.5 million reported in Q1 2022.
"We are pleased to report a very strong start to Fiscal 2023. Our solid bookings for the quarter span our vertical markets and included three new hospital networks. We believe this serves as a testament that our SaaS solution suite is well-suited to the demands of a market ripe for transformation," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys, Inc. "Supply chain organizations around the world have been facing tough challenges when it comes to consumer expectations, labor shortages and legacy software unable to manage modern fulfillment complexity. With supply chain gaining so much mindshare as a strategic lever in organizations, we are seeing demand signals and buyer intent for more robust supply chain software. And we are fully prepared with the right software and the right market position to deliver customer and shareholder value."
Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys Inc., added, "With another record quarter of SaaS revenue representing a 42% increase over last year, solid revenue growth and substantial SaaS ARR bookings, we are pleased with our topline growth. Our SaaS ARR bookings are up 256% over last year, which translates into a positive impact on RPO up 58% year over year. As we continue to see rapid growth in bookings and RPO, we continue to invest in cloud infrastructure, R&D, and Sales and marketing to take advantage of this evolving market opportunity."
Results from operations
Three months
Three months
Trailing 12
Trailing 12
July 31, 2022
July 31, 2021
July 31, 2022
July 31, 2021
Total Revenue
$
34,204
$
33,232
$
138,172
$
128,242
Total Revenue Excluding
30,359
27,456
117,376
108,604
SaaS, Maintenance and
16,269
13,979
61,917
54,605
Gross Profit
14,758
14,429
60,639
61,569
Gross Margin %
43 %
43 %
44 %
48 %
Operating Expenses
14,668
13,341
56,261
51,768
Op. Ex. As % of Revenue
43 %
40 %
41 %
40 %
Profit from Operations
90
1,088
4,378
9,801
Adjusted EBITDA
1,484
2,456
9,158
15,167
EPS basic
0.00
0.02
0.29
0.43
EPS diluted
0.00
0.02
0.28
0.42
License Bookings
249
286
2,365
4,114
SAAS ARR Bookings
3,908
1,099
14,730
8,277
SAAS RPO
102,540
64,997
Annual Recurring Revenue
65,074
53,656
Professional Services Backlog
30,674
35,124
On September 8, 2022, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share payable on October 7, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 23, 2022.
Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.
i See Key Performance Indicators in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q1 2023 Financial Statements.
ii See Non-IFRS Performance Measures in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q1 2023 Financial Statements
First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results Conference Call
Date: September 9, 2022
Time: 8:30am EDT
Phone number: (800) 768-6727 or (416) 620-9188
The call can be replayed until September 16, 2022 by calling:
(800) 558-5253 or (416) 626-4100 (access code:22020336)
About Tecsys
Tecsys is a global provider of cloud-based supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth and competitive advantage. Serving healthcare, distribution and converging commerce industries, and spanning multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.
Forward Looking Statements
The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and the most recently filed annual information form. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2022. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.
Non-IFRS Measures
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before stock-based compensation, gain on remeasurement of lease liability and recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods. The exclusion of interest expense, interest income and income taxes eliminates the impact on earnings derived from non-operational activities, and the exclusion of depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, gain on remeasurement of lease liability and recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods eliminates the non-cash impact of these items.
The Company believes that these measures are useful measures of financial performance without the variation caused by the impacts of the items described above and that could potentially distort the analysis of trends in our operating performance. In addition, they are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement. Excluding these items does not imply that they are necessarily non-recurring. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, enable investors to evaluate the Company's operating results, underlying performance and future prospects in a manner similar to management. Although EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, they have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under IFRS.
The reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure is provided below.
(in thousands of CAD)
Three months ended
July 31
Trailing 12 months ended
July 31
2022
2021
2022
2021
Profit for the period
$
40
$
244
4,274
6,197
Adjustments for:
Depreciation of property and equipment
430
543
2,049
2,190
Amortization of deferred development costs
102
54
338
220
Amortization of other intangible assets
396
411
1,597
1,666
Interest expense
119
161
580
672
Interest income
(104)
(40)
(538)
(164)
Income taxes
25
729
242
3,163
EBITDA
$
1,008
$
2,102
8,542
13,944
Adjustments for:
Stock based compensation
476
354
1,806
1,223
Gain on remeasurement of lease liability
-
-
(573)
-
Recognition of tax credits generated in prior
-
-
(617)
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,484
$
2,456
9,158
15,167
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited)
July 31, 2022
April 30, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
17,215
$
23,004
Short-term investments
20,331
20,239
Accounts receivable
17,447
16,962
Work in progress
2,526
1,579
Other receivables
622
234
Tax credits
6,542
5,224
Inventory
1,059
806
Prepaid expenses
6,949
6,392
Total current assets
72,691
74,440
Non-current assets
Other long-term receivables
165
192
Tax credits
3,933
3,782
Property and equipment
1,864
2,064
Right-of-use assets
4,568
4,547
Contract acquisition costs
3,430
3,177
Deferred development costs
1,977
1,870
Other intangible assets
9,710
10,301
Goodwill
16,651
16,863
Deferred tax assets
8,605
8,608
Total non-current assets
50,903
51,404
Total assets
$
123,594
$
125,844
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
14,490
$
16,971
Deferred revenue
25,909
24,689
Current portion of long-term debt
1,200
1,200
Lease obligations
675
662
Total current liabilities
42,274
43,522
Non-current liabilities
Long-term debt
6,900
7,200
Deferred tax liabilities
1,215
1,258
Lease obligations
5,114
5,181
Total non-current liabilities
13,229
13,639
Total liabilities
$
55,503
$
57,161
Equity
Share capital
$
44,049
$
43,973
Contributed surplus
13,638
13,176
Retained earnings
11,988
12,968
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(1,584)
(1,434)
Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company
68,091
68,683
Total liabilities and equity
$
123,594
$
125,844
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)
July 31, 2022
July 31, 2021
Revenue:
SaaS
$
8,001
$
5,653
Maintenance and Support
8,268
8,326
Professional Services
13,631
13,126
License
459
351
Hardware
3,845
5,776
Total revenue
34,204
33,232
Cost of revenue
19,446
18,803
Gross profit
14,758
14,429
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
6,250
5,682
General and administration
2,734
2,859
Research and development, net of tax credits
5,684
4,800
Total operating expenses
14,668
13,341
Profit from operations
90
1,088
Financing Costs
25
115
Profit before income taxes
65
973
Income tax expense
25
729
Net profit, attributable to the owners of the Company
$
40
$
244
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue
154
(358)
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
(304)
(33)
Comprehensive loss, attributable to the owners of the Company
$
(110)
$
(147)
Basic and Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.00
$
0.02
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
July 31, 2022
July 31, 2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net profit
$
40
$
244
Adjustments for:
Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use-assets
430
543
Amortization of deferred development costs
102
54
Amortization of other intangible assets
396
411
Interest expense (income) and foreign exchange (gain) loss
25
115
Unrealized foreign exchange and other
(372)
1,261
Non-refundable tax credits
(421)
(366)
Stock-based compensation
476
354
Income taxes
25
693
Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash
701
3,309
Accounts receivable
(543)
(2,492)
Work in progress
(954)
(547)
Other receivables
(335)
(34)
Tax credits
(1,048)
(910)
Inventory
(255)
(12)
Prepaid expenses
(562)
(465)
Contract acquisition costs
(253)
128
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(3,012)
(3,933)
Deferred revenue
1,238
(59)
Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations
(5,724)
(8,324)
Net cash used in operating activities
(5,023)
(5,015)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayment of long-term debt
(300)
(312)
Payment of lease obligations
(244)
(231)
Interest paid
(119)
(161)
Issuance of common shares on exercise of stock options
62
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(601)
(704)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Interest received
104
40
Acquisitions of property and equipment
(60)
(230)
Acquisitions of other intangible assets
-
(15)
Deferred development costs
(209)
(486)
Net cash used in investing activities
(165)
(691)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period
(5,789)
(6,410)
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
23,004
25,752
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
$
17,215
$
19,342
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
Three-month periods ended July 31, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
Share capital
Contributed
surplus
Accumulated
Retained
Total
Number
Amount
Balance, May 1, 2022
14,562,895
$
43,973
$
13,176
$
(1,434)
$
12,968
$
68,683
Net profit
-
-
-
-
40
40
Other comprehensive income:
Effective portion of changes in fair
-
-
-
154
-
154
Exchange difference on translation
-
-
-
(304)
-
(304)
Total comprehensive income
(150)
40
(110)
Stock-based Compensation
-
-
476
-
-
476
Dividends to equity owners
-
-
-
-
(1,020)
(1,020)
Share options exercised
3,994
76
(14)
-
-
62
Total transactions with owners of
3,994
76
462
-
(1,020)
(482)
Balance, July 31, 2022
14,566,889
$
44,049
$
13,638
$
(1,584)
$
11,988
$
68,091
Balance, May 1, 2021
14,505,095
$
42,700
$
11,745
$
226
$
12,419
$
67,090
Net profit
-
-
-
-
244
244
Other comprehensive income:
-
-
-
-
-
Effective portion of changes in fair
-
-
-
(358)
-
(358)
Exchange difference on translation
-
-
-
(33)
-
(33)
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
(391)
244
(147)
Stock-based Compensation
-
354
-
-
354
Dividends to equity owners
-
-
-
-
(943)
(943)
Total transactions with owners of
-
-
354
-
(943)
(589)
Balance, July 31, 2021
14,505,095
$
42,700
$
12,099
$
(165)
$
11,720
$
66,354
SOURCE Tecsys Inc.