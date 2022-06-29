Tecsys Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022

SaaS revenue up 41% for the full year

MONTREAL, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management SaaS company, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal year 2022, ended April 30, 2022. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

SaaS revenue increased by 40% to $7.7 million, up from $5.5 million in Q4 2021.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR i ) at April 30, 2022 was up 20% to $62.7 million compared to $52.5 million at April 30, 2021.

SaaS subscription bookings i (measured on an ARR i basis) were $4.5 million, up 29% compared to $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Professional services revenue was up 6% to $12.9 million compared to $12.2 million in Q4 2021.

Total revenue was $34.3 million, 6% higher than $32.4 million reported for Q4 2021.

Gross margin was 44% compared to 49% in the prior year quarter.

Total gross profit decreased to $15.1 million, down 4% from $15.7 million in Q4 2021.

Operating expenses increased to $13.8 million, higher by $0.7 million or 6% compared to $13.1 million in Q4 fiscal 2021, with continued investment in sales and marketing.

Profit from operations was $1.3 million, down 50% from $2.6 million in Q4 2021.

Net profit was $2.6 million or $0.17 per share on a fully diluted basis compared to a net profit of $2.0 million or $0.14 per share for the same period in fiscal 2021. Net Profit was positively impacted in the three and twelve months ended April 30, 2022 as a result of the recognition of approximately $1.9 million net deferred tax assets and the recognition of approximately $0.6 million gain on remeasurement of lease liability.

Adjusted EBITDA ii was $1.7 million, down 56% compared to $3.9 million reported in Q4 2021.

A weaker USD to CAD exchange rate negatively impacted revenue and Profit from operations and Adjusted AEBITDA by approximately $0.7 million compared to the same quarter last year.

"Our solid fourth quarter results cap off a compelling year of top-line growth. SaaS bookings drove our double digit Annual Recurring Revenue growth for the year and resulted in SaaS revenue growth of 47% on a constant currency basis. We are proud of our performance as the pandemic headwinds begin to subside and the potential emergence of tailwinds position us for continued growth well into the future." said Peter Brereton, president and Chief Executive Officer of Tecsys Inc. "Healthcare continues to be a significant contributor as we added another two networks in the quarter for a total of eight in the fiscal year. The rising adoption of our agile end-to-end SaaS supply chain solutions by leading companies as the vendor of choice cements the important role we play in their digital transformation journeys and validates our strategy as well poised for continued success."

Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys Inc., added, "Looking ahead, we believe our evolution as a SaaS company and our drive to expand our partner ecosystem will continue to have an impact on our revenue mix. From an investment standpoint, we believe our existing professional services capacity is adequate for the near term. We believe that our prior investments in sales and marketing put us in a solid position to grow as productivity continues to improve. Our investment in research and development during the fourth quarter will impact Q1 of fiscal 2023, but we expect investment to moderate beyond that point."

Results from operations

















3 months ended

3 months ended

Fiscal Year

ended

Fiscal Year

ended

April 30, 2022

April 30, 2021

April 30, 2022

April 30, 2021

















Total Revenue $ 34,288 $ 32,374 $ 137,200 $ 123,101 Cloud, Maintenance and Subscription Revenue

15,716

13,836

59,627

52,879 Gross Profit

15,130

15,723

60,310

60,630 Gross Margin %

44 %

49 %

44 %

49 % Operating Expenses

13,819

13,092

54,934

49,949 Op. Ex. As % of Revenue

40 %

40 %

40 %

41 % Profit from Operations

1,311

2,631

5,376

10,681 Adjusted EBITDAii

1,730

3,917

10,130

16,220 EPS basic

0.18

0.14

0.31

0.50 EPS diluted

0.17

0.14

0.30

0.49

















License Bookings

540

752

2,402

4,288 SAAS ARR Bookings

4,457

3,493

11,920

9,548

















Annual Recurring Revenue









62,737

52,485 Professional Services Backlog









33,427

33,639

Fiscal 2022 Highlights:

SaaS revenue increased 41% to $26.9 million, up from $19.2 million in fiscal 2021.

SaaS subscription bookings i increased 25% to $11.9 million compared to $9.5 million in fiscal 2021.

Professional services revenue was up 9% to $52.0 million compared to $47.5 million in fiscal 2021.

Total revenue was $137.2 million, up 11% from $123.1 million reported in fiscal 2021.

Gross margin was 44% compared to 49% for fiscal 2021.

Total gross profit decreased to $60.3 million, down $0.3 million or 1% compared to $60.6 million in the same period last year.

Operating expenses increased to $54.9 million, higher by $5.0 million or 10% compared to $49.9 million in the same period of fiscal 2021.

Profit from operations was $5.4 million, down from $10.7 million in the same period of fiscal 2021.

Net profit was $4.5 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to a profit $7.2 million or $0.49 per share, for fiscal 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA ii was $10.1 million, down 38% compared to $16.2 million for fiscal 2021.

A weaker USD to CAD exchange rate negatively impacted revenue by $6.6 million and Profit from operations and Adjusted AEBITDA by $5.2 million compared to the same period last year.

On June 29, 2022, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share payable on August 5, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2022.

Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

i See Key Performance Indicators in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the 2022 Financial Statements.

ii See Non-IFRS Performance Measures in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the 2022 Financial Statements.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results Conference Call

Date: June 30, 2022

Time: 8:30am EDT

Phone number: (800) 758-5606 or (416) 641-6662

The call can be replayed until July 7, 2022 by calling:

(800) 558-5253 or (416) 626-4100 (access code: 22019359)

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA



EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before stock-based compensation, fair value adjustment on contingent consideration earnout, restructuring costs, gain on remeasurement of lease liability and recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods. The exclusion of interest expense, interest income, income taxes and restructuring costs eliminates the impact on earnings derived from non-operational activities, and the exclusion of depreciation, amortization, and share-based compensation, fair value adjustments, gains and losses on remeasurement of lease liabilities and recognition of tax credits generated in prior years eliminates the non-cash impact of these items. For the year ended April 30, 2022, we amended the definition of Adjusted EBITDA to include adjustments for the gain on remeasurement of lease liability and the recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods as a result of new significant non-cash transactions.

The Company believes that these measures are useful measures of financial performance without the variation caused by the impacts of the items described above and that could potentially distort the analysis of trends in our operating performance. In addition, they are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement. Excluding these items does not imply that they are necessarily non-recurring. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, enable investors to evaluate the Company's operating results, underlying performance and future prospects in a manner similar to management. Although EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, it has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under IFRS.

The EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculation for fiscal 2022, 2021 and 2020 derived from IFRS measures in the Company's Consolidated financial statements, is as follows:





Year ended April 30, (in thousands of CAD) 2022 2021 2020









Profit for the period $ 4,478 $ 7,188 $ 2,346 Adjustments for:







Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets 2,162 2,180 2,004

Amortization of deferred development costs 290 269 536

Amortization of other intangible assets 1,612 1,663 1,530

Interest expense 622 787 1,080

Interest income (474) (174) (74)

Income taxes 946 3,169 1,234 EBITDA $ 9,636 $ 15,082 8,656 Adjustments for:







Stock based compensation 1,684 1,138 1,024

Fair value adjustment on contingent consideration earnout – Tecsys A/S - - 171

Restructuring costs - - 420

Gain on remeasurement of lease liability (573) - -

Recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods (617) - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,130 $ 16,220 $ 10,271

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at April 30, 2022 and April 30, 2021 (in thousands of Canadian dollars)



April 30, 2022 April 30, 2021 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,004 $ 25,752 Short-term investments 20,239 20,100 Accounts receivable 16,962 16,840 Work in progress 1,579 182 Other receivables 234 2,034 Tax credits 5,224 5,359 Inventory 806 628 Prepaid expenses 6,392 4,897 Total current assets 74,440 75,792 Non-current assets



192 303 Other long-term receivables Tax credits 3,782 3,904 Property and equipment 2,064 2,682 Right-of-use assets 4,547 7,245 Contract acquisition costs 3,177 2,678 Deferred development costs 1,870 1,088 Other intangible assets 10,301 12,194 Goodwill 16,863 17,417 Deferred tax assets 8,608 6,006 Total non-current assets 51,404 53,517





Total assets $ 125,844 $ 129,309 Liabilities



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 16,971 $ 19,417 Deferred revenue 24,689 22,044 Current portion of long-term debt 1,200 1,216 Other current liabilities - 500 Lease obligations 662 848 Total current liabilities 43,522 44,025 Non-current liabilities



Long-term debt 7,200 8,400 Deferred tax liabilities 1,258 1,499 Lease obligations 5,181 8,295 Total non-current liabilities 13,639 18,194 Total liabilities 57,161 62,219 Contingencies and other commitments



Equity



Share capital 43,973 42,700 Contributed surplus 13,176 11,745 Retained earnings 12,968 12,419 Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,434) 226 Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company 68,683 67,090





Total liabilities and equity $ 125,844 $ 129,309

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Three and twelve-month periods ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)





Three months

ended April 30, 2022 Three months

ended April 30, 2021

Twelve months

ended April 30, 2022





Twelve months

ended April 30, 2021 Revenue:









SaaS $ 7,708 $ 5,492 $ 26,929 $ 19,164 Maintenance and Support 8,008 8,344 32,698 33,715 Professional Services 12,896 12,175 52,040 47,530 License 558 1,026 2,806 4,921 Hardware 5,118 5,337 22,727 17,771 Total revenue 34,288 32,374 137,200 123,101 Cost of revenue 19,158 16,651 76,890 62,471 Gross profit 15,130 15,723 60,310 60,630 Operating expenses:







Sales and marketing 6,388 5,649 24,294 20,985 General and administration 2,652 2,427 10,865 10,396 Research and development, net of tax credits 4,779 5,016 19,775 18,568 Total operating expenses 13,819 13,092 54,934 49,949









Profit from operations 1,311 2,631 5,376 10,681









Net finance (income) costs (164) 95 (48) 324 Profit before income taxes 1,475 2,536 5,424 10,357 Income tax expense (1,111) 516 946 3,169 Net profit, attributable to the owners of the Company $ 2,586 $ 2,020 $ 4,478 $ 7,188 Other comprehensive income: Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges (52) (300) (693) (77) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (375) (632) (967) (113) Comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the Company $ 2,159 $ 1,088 $ 2,818 $ 6,988









Basic earnings per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.14 $ 0.31 $ 0.50 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.17 $ 0.14 $ 0.30 $ 0.49

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three and twelve-month periods ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three months

ended April 30, 2022 Three months

ended April 30, 2021





Twelve months

ended April 30, 2022





Twelve months

ended April 30, 2021









Cash flows from operating activities:







Profit for the period $ 2,586 $ 2,020 $ 4,478 $ 7,188 Adjustments for:







Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use-assets 515 567 2,162 2,180 Amortization of deferred development costs 87 60 290 269 Amortization of other intangible assets 382 404 1,612 1,663 Interest expense (income) and foreign exchange (gain) loss 409 95 525 324 Gain on lease remeasurement (573) - (573) - Unrealized foreign exchange and other (103) (184) 1,117 (1,130) Non-refundable tax credits (992) (392) (2,332) (1,395) Stock-based compensation 340 210 1,684 1,138 Income taxes (1,455) 215 402 2,545 Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash

working capital items related to operations







1,196 2,995 9,365 12,782 Accounts Receivable 4,365 (1,516) (270) 1,552 Work in progress (194) 364 (1,410) 652 Other receivables 80 376 219 289 Tax credits 2,233 1,841 (397) (724) Inventory 142 320 (186) 5 Prepaid expenses 330 (243) (1,502) (1,120) Contract acquisition costs (389) (90) (499) (354) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (757) 645 (3,171) 137 Deferred revenue 1,352 3,426 2,700 5,894 Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations 7,162 5,123 (4,516) 6,331









Net cash from operating activities 8,358 8,118 4,849 19,113 Cash flows from (used in) financing activities: Repayment of long-term debt (300) (312) (1,216) (1,215) Payment of lease obligations (225) (233) (859) (929) Payment of dividends (1,022) (940) (3,929) (3,607) Refund (payment) of acquired tax liability - - 299 (2,191) Common shares issued on exercise of stock options - 630 1,020 1,442 Interest paid (178) (150) (622) (638) Net cash used in financing activities (1,725) (1,005) (5,307) (7,138) Cash flows from (used in) investing activities: Purchase of short-term investments - - - (10,000) Interest received 57 18 175 174 Acquisitions of property and equipment (19) (185) (638) (962) Acquisitions of other intangible assets (226) (9) (255) (569) Deferred development costs (162) (51) (1,072) (254) Payments related to prior business acquisitions - (672) (500) (2,140) Net cash used in investing activities (350) (899) (2,290) (13,751) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period 6,283 6,214 (2,748) (1,776) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 16,721 19,538 25,752 27,528 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 23,004 $ 25,752 $ 23,004 $ 25,752

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity For the year-ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)





Share capital











Number Amount Contributed surplus Accumulated other

comprehensive income (loss) Retained

earnings Total















Balance, May 1, 2021

14,505,095 $ 42,700 $ 11,745 $ 226 $ 12,419 $ 67,090 Net profit

- - - - 4,478 4,478















Other comprehensive

income:













Effective portion

of changes in fair

value on designated

revenue hedges

- - - (693) - (693) Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations

- - - (967) - (967) Total comprehensive

income

- - - (1,660) 4,478 2,818 Stock-based compensation

- - 1,684 - - 1,684 Dividends to equity owners

- - - - (3,929) (3,929) Share options exercised

57,800 1,273 (253) - - 1,020















Total transactions with

owners of the Company

57,800 1,273 1,431 - (3,929) (1,225)















Balance, April 30, 2022

14,562,895 $ 43,973 $ 13,176 $ (1,434) $ 12,968 $ 68,683















Balance, May 1, 2020

14,416,543 $ 40,901 $ 10,964 $ 416 $ 8,838 $ 61,119 Net profit

- - - - 7,188 7,188 Other comprehensive

income:







Effective portion

of changes in fair

value on

designated







revenue hedges - - - (77) - (77) Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations - - - (113) - (113) Total comprehensive income - - - (190) 7,188 6,998 Stock-based compensation

-

1,138 -

1,138 Dividends to equity owners

- -

- (3,607) (3,607) Share options exercised

88,552 1,799 (357) - - 1,442 Total transactions with owners of the Company 88,552 1,799 781 - (3,607) (1,027)











Balance, April 30, 2021 14,505,095 $ 42,700 $ 11,745 $ 226 $ 12,419 $ 67,090





















