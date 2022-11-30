U.S. markets closed

Tecsys Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023

·11 min read

Revenue sets new record while SaaS revenue up 34% year-over-year

MONTREAL, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management SaaS company, today announced its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended October 31, 2022. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

TECSYS (PRNewsfoto/TECSYS)
TECSYS (PRNewsfoto/TECSYS)

Second Quarter Highlights:

  • SaaS revenue increased by 34% to $8.8 million, up from $6.6 million in Q2 2022.

  • SaaS subscription bookingsi (measured on an ARRi basis) decreased by 31% to $2.8 million, compared to $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2022.

  • SaaS Remaining Performance Obligation (RPOi) increased by 51% to $109.5 million at October 31, 2022, up from $72.7 million at the same time last year.

  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARRi) at October 31, 2022 was up 25% to $71.2 million compared to $56.9 million at October 31, 2021.

  • Professional services revenue was up 4% to $13.5 million compared to $13.1 million in Q2 last year.

  • Total revenue excluding hardware revenue was $31.5 million, 9% higher than $28.8 million reported for Q2 last year, while total revenue reached a record $38.1 million.

  • Gross margin was 44% compared to 45% in the same period in fiscal 2022.

  • Total gross profit increased to $16.7 million, up 7% from $15.5 million in Q2 last year.

  • Operating expenses increased to $15.6 million, higher by $1.7 million or 13% compared to $13.9 million in Q2 last year.

  • Profit from operations was $1 million, down from $1.6 million in Q2 last year.

  • Net profit was $0.7 million or $0.05 per share on a fully diluted basis for both Q2 2023 and Q2 2022.

  • Adjusted EBITDAii was $2.8 million, down 13% compared to $3.2 million reported in Q2 last year.

"We continue to see great traction across our vertical markets in the quarter with seven new logo wins as well as solid base account activity including another hospital network migration.  Among the new logo wins, we added two new hospital networks, as well as North American and international logos in our converging complex distribution market." said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys, Inc. "In spite of challenging general economic conditions in the near term, we continue to see robust pipeline activity and strong demand.  In light of this opportunity, we continue to invest to drive organic growth."

Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys Inc., added, "We are pleased with our Q2 performance, a record revenue quarter led by 34% SaaS revenue growth. We also crossed an important milestone this quarter in that our SaaS revenue now represents more than 50% of all our recurring revenue, and we are seeing the momentum continue with year-to-date SaaS bookings up by 30%."















Three months

ended

Six months

ended

Trailing 12 months

ended

Results from operations


October
31, 2022


October
31, 2021


October
31, 2022


October
31, 2021


October
31, 2022


October
31, 2021














Total Revenue

$

38,111

$

34,269

$

72,315

$

67,501

$

142,014

$

131,817

Total Revenue Excluding Hardware


31,490


28,823


61,849


56,279


120,043


110,178

SaaS Revenue, Maintenance and
Support Revenue


16,896


14,765


33,165


28,744


64,048


55,938

Professional Services Revenue


13,539


13,076


27,170


26,202


53,008


50,691

Gross Profit


16,679


15,518


31,437


29,947


61,800


61,077

Gross Margin %


44 %


45 %


43 %


44 %


44 %


46 %

Operating Expenses


15,631


13,891


 

30,299


 

27,232


 

58,001


 

53,101

Op. Ex. As % of Revenue


41 %


41 %


42 %


40 %


41 %


40 %

Profit from Operations


1,048


1,627


1,138


2,715


3,799


7,976

Adjusted EBITDAii


2,777


3,206


 

4,261


 

5,662


 

8,729


 

13,543

EPS basic

$

0.05

$

0.05

$

0.05

$

0.07

$

0.29

$

0.34

EPS diluted

$

0.05

$

0.05

$

0.05

$

0.06

$

0.28

$

0.34














License Booking


1,006


1,061


1,255


1,347


2,310


3,270

SaaS ARR Bookings


2,796


4,050


6,704


5,149


13,476


9,635














Annual Recurring Revenue










71,198


56,939

SaaS RPO










109,534


72,673

Professional Services Backlog










31,869


33,124

 

Year-to-date performance for first half of fiscal 2023:

  • SaaS revenue increased by 37% to $16.8 million, up from $12.2 million the same period of fiscal 2022.

  • SaaS subscription bookingsi (measured on an ARRi basis) increased to $6.7 million, 30% higher from $5.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2022.

  • Professional services revenue was up 4% to $27.2 million compared to $26.2 million in the same period of fiscal 2022.

  • Total revenue excluding hardware revenue was $61.8 million, 10% higher than $56.3 million reported for the same period of fiscal 2022.

  • Gross margin was 43% compared to 44% in the same period of fiscal 2022.

  • Total gross profit increased to $31.4 million, up 5% from $29.9 million in the same period of fiscal 2022.

  • Operating expenses increased to $30.3 million, higher by $3.1 million or 11% compared to $27.2 million in the same period of fiscal 2022.

  • Profit from operations was $1.1 million, down from $2.7 million in the same period of fiscal 2022.

  • Net profit was $755 thousand or $0.05 per share on a fully diluted basis in the first half of fiscal 2022 compared to a net profit of $952 thousand or $0.06 per share on a fully diluted basis for the same period in fiscal 2022.

  • Adjusted EBITDAii was $4.3 million, down 25% compared to $5.7 million reported in the same period in fiscal 2022.

On November 30, 2022, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share, increasing the quarterly dividend from $0.07 per share. The dividend is to be paid on January 6, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2022.

Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

i See Key Performance Indicators in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q2 2023 Financial Statements.
ii See Non-IFRS Performance Measures in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q2 2023 Financial Statements.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results Conference Call
Date: December 1, 2022
Time: 8:30am EDT
Phone number: (877) 521-4127 or (416) 641-6662
The call can be replayed until December 8, 2022 by calling:
(800) 558-5253 or (416) 626-4100 (access code: 22022988)

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of cloud-based supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth and competitive advantage. Serving healthcare, distribution and converging commerce industries, and spanning multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. 

Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

Forward Looking Statements
The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and the most recently filed annual information form. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2022. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before stock-based compensation, gain on remeasurement of lease liability and recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods. The exclusion of interest expense, interest income and income taxes eliminates the impact on earnings derived from non-operational activities, and the exclusion of depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, gain on remeasurement of lease liability and recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods eliminates the non-cash impact of these items.

The Company believes that these measures are useful measures of financial performance without the variation caused by the impacts of the items described above and that could potentially distort the analysis of trends in our operating performance. In addition, they are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement. Excluding these items does not imply that they are necessarily non-recurring. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, enable investors to evaluate the Company's operating results, underlying performance and future prospects in a manner similar to management. Although EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, they have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under IFRS.

The reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure is provided below.


Three months

ended October 31,

Six months

ended October 31,

Trailing 12 months

ended October 31,

(in thousands of CAD)


2022


2021


2022


2021


2022


2021














Profit for the period

$

715

$

708

$

755

$

952

$

4,281

$

4,819

Adjustments for:













Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets


429


553


859


1,096


1,925


2,217

Amortization of deferred development costs


114


69


216


123


383


231

Amortization of other intangible assets


394


411


790


822


1,580


1,651

Interest expense


178


145


297


306


613


622

Interest income


(150)


(40)


(254)


(80)


(648)


(141)

Income taxes


389


791


414


1,520


(160)


2,719

EBITDA

$

2,069

$

2,637

$

3,077

$

4,739

$

7,974

$

12,118

Adjustments for:













Stock based compensation


708


569


1,184


923


1,945


1,425

Gain on remeasurement of lease liability


-


-


-


-


(573)


-

Recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods


-


-


-


-


(617)


-

Adjusted EBITDAii

$

2,777

$

3,206

$

4,261

$

5,662

$

8,729

$

13,543

 

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position 
As at October 31, 2022 and April 30, 2022

(Unaudited)
(In thousands of Canadian dollars)








Note

October 31,

 2022

April 30,

 2022

Assets






Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents


$

21,331

$

23,004

Short-term investments

3


20,456


20,239

Accounts receivable



21,370


16,962

Work in progress



1,651


1,579

Other receivables



718


234

Tax credits



7,912


5,224

Inventory



949


806

Prepaid expenses



6,574


6,392

Total current assets



80,961


74,440

Non-current assets






Other long-term receivables



179


192

Tax credits



4,083


3,782

Property and equipment



1,775


2,064

Right-of-use assets

4


4,421


4,547

Contract acquisition costs

5


3,507


3,177

Deferred development costs



2,121


1,870

Other intangible assets



9,502


10,301

Goodwill



16,856


16,863

Deferred tax assets



8,613


8,608

Total non-current assets



51,057


51,404

Total assets


$

132,018

$

125,844

Liabilities






Current liabilities






Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


$

19,963

$

16,971

Deferred revenue



30,343


24,689

Current portion of long-term debt

6


1,200


1,200

Lease obligations

7


660


662

Total current liabilities



52,166


43,522

Non-current liabilities






Long-term debt

6


6,600


7,200

Deferred tax liabilities



1,257


1,258

Lease obligations

7


4,975


5,181

Total non-current liabilities



12,832


13,639

Total liabilities


$

64,998

$

57,161

Equity






Share capital

8

$

44,094

$

43,973

Contributed surplus



14,336


13,176

Retained earnings



11,685


12,968

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

12


(3,095)


(1,434)

Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company



67,020


68,683

Total liabilities and equity


$

132,018

$

125,844

 

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
For the three and six-month periods ended October 31, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)
(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)













Three Months Ended

October 31,

Six Months Ended

October 31,


Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue:










SaaS


$

8,798

$

6,565

$

16,799

$

12,218

Maintenance and Support



8,098


8,200


16,366


16,526

Professional Services



13,539


13,076


27,170


26,202

License



1,055


982


1,514


1,333

Hardware



6,621


5,446


10,466


11,222

Total revenue



38,111


34,269


72,315


67,501

Cost of revenue

10


21,432


18,751


40,878


