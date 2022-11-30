Tecsys Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023
Revenue sets new record while SaaS revenue up 34% year-over-year
MONTREAL, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management SaaS company, today announced its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended October 31, 2022. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Second Quarter Highlights:
SaaS revenue increased by 34% to $8.8 million, up from $6.6 million in Q2 2022.
SaaS subscription bookingsi (measured on an ARRi basis) decreased by 31% to $2.8 million, compared to $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2022.
SaaS Remaining Performance Obligation (RPOi) increased by 51% to $109.5 million at October 31, 2022, up from $72.7 million at the same time last year.
Annual Recurring Revenue (ARRi) at October 31, 2022 was up 25% to $71.2 million compared to $56.9 million at October 31, 2021.
Professional services revenue was up 4% to $13.5 million compared to $13.1 million in Q2 last year.
Total revenue excluding hardware revenue was $31.5 million, 9% higher than $28.8 million reported for Q2 last year, while total revenue reached a record $38.1 million.
Gross margin was 44% compared to 45% in the same period in fiscal 2022.
Total gross profit increased to $16.7 million, up 7% from $15.5 million in Q2 last year.
Operating expenses increased to $15.6 million, higher by $1.7 million or 13% compared to $13.9 million in Q2 last year.
Profit from operations was $1 million, down from $1.6 million in Q2 last year.
Net profit was $0.7 million or $0.05 per share on a fully diluted basis for both Q2 2023 and Q2 2022.
Adjusted EBITDAii was $2.8 million, down 13% compared to $3.2 million reported in Q2 last year.
"We continue to see great traction across our vertical markets in the quarter with seven new logo wins as well as solid base account activity including another hospital network migration. Among the new logo wins, we added two new hospital networks, as well as North American and international logos in our converging complex distribution market." said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys, Inc. "In spite of challenging general economic conditions in the near term, we continue to see robust pipeline activity and strong demand. In light of this opportunity, we continue to invest to drive organic growth."
Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys Inc., added, "We are pleased with our Q2 performance, a record revenue quarter led by 34% SaaS revenue growth. We also crossed an important milestone this quarter in that our SaaS revenue now represents more than 50% of all our recurring revenue, and we are seeing the momentum continue with year-to-date SaaS bookings up by 30%."
Three months
ended
Six months
ended
Trailing 12 months
ended
Results from operations
October
October
October
October
October
October
Total Revenue
$
38,111
$
34,269
$
72,315
$
67,501
$
142,014
$
131,817
Total Revenue Excluding Hardware
31,490
28,823
61,849
56,279
120,043
110,178
SaaS Revenue, Maintenance and
16,896
14,765
33,165
28,744
64,048
55,938
Professional Services Revenue
13,539
13,076
27,170
26,202
53,008
50,691
Gross Profit
16,679
15,518
31,437
29,947
61,800
61,077
Gross Margin %
44 %
45 %
43 %
44 %
44 %
46 %
Operating Expenses
15,631
13,891
30,299
27,232
58,001
53,101
Op. Ex. As % of Revenue
41 %
41 %
42 %
40 %
41 %
40 %
Profit from Operations
1,048
1,627
1,138
2,715
3,799
7,976
Adjusted EBITDAii
2,777
3,206
4,261
5,662
8,729
13,543
EPS basic
$
0.05
$
0.05
$
0.05
$
0.07
$
0.29
$
0.34
EPS diluted
$
0.05
$
0.05
$
0.05
$
0.06
$
0.28
$
0.34
License Booking
1,006
1,061
1,255
1,347
2,310
3,270
SaaS ARR Bookings
2,796
4,050
6,704
5,149
13,476
9,635
Annual Recurring Revenue
71,198
56,939
SaaS RPO
109,534
72,673
Professional Services Backlog
31,869
33,124
Year-to-date performance for first half of fiscal 2023:
SaaS revenue increased by 37% to $16.8 million, up from $12.2 million the same period of fiscal 2022.
SaaS subscription bookingsi (measured on an ARRi basis) increased to $6.7 million, 30% higher from $5.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2022.
Professional services revenue was up 4% to $27.2 million compared to $26.2 million in the same period of fiscal 2022.
Total revenue excluding hardware revenue was $61.8 million, 10% higher than $56.3 million reported for the same period of fiscal 2022.
Gross margin was 43% compared to 44% in the same period of fiscal 2022.
Total gross profit increased to $31.4 million, up 5% from $29.9 million in the same period of fiscal 2022.
Operating expenses increased to $30.3 million, higher by $3.1 million or 11% compared to $27.2 million in the same period of fiscal 2022.
Profit from operations was $1.1 million, down from $2.7 million in the same period of fiscal 2022.
Net profit was $755 thousand or $0.05 per share on a fully diluted basis in the first half of fiscal 2022 compared to a net profit of $952 thousand or $0.06 per share on a fully diluted basis for the same period in fiscal 2022.
Adjusted EBITDAii was $4.3 million, down 25% compared to $5.7 million reported in the same period in fiscal 2022.
On November 30, 2022, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share, increasing the quarterly dividend from $0.07 per share. The dividend is to be paid on January 6, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2022.
Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.
i See Key Performance Indicators in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q2 2023 Financial Statements.
ii See Non-IFRS Performance Measures in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q2 2023 Financial Statements.
Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results Conference Call
Date: December 1, 2022
Time: 8:30am EDT
Phone number: (877) 521-4127 or (416) 641-6662
The call can be replayed until December 8, 2022 by calling:
(800) 558-5253 or (416) 626-4100 (access code: 22022988)
Non-IFRS Measures
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before stock-based compensation, gain on remeasurement of lease liability and recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods. The exclusion of interest expense, interest income and income taxes eliminates the impact on earnings derived from non-operational activities, and the exclusion of depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, gain on remeasurement of lease liability and recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods eliminates the non-cash impact of these items.
The Company believes that these measures are useful measures of financial performance without the variation caused by the impacts of the items described above and that could potentially distort the analysis of trends in our operating performance. In addition, they are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement. Excluding these items does not imply that they are necessarily non-recurring. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, enable investors to evaluate the Company's operating results, underlying performance and future prospects in a manner similar to management. Although EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, they have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under IFRS.
The reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure is provided below.
Three months
ended October 31,
Six months
ended October 31,
Trailing 12 months
ended October 31,
(in thousands of CAD)
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Profit for the period
$
715
$
708
$
755
$
952
$
4,281
$
4,819
Adjustments for:
Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets
429
553
859
1,096
1,925
2,217
Amortization of deferred development costs
114
69
216
123
383
231
Amortization of other intangible assets
394
411
790
822
1,580
1,651
Interest expense
178
145
297
306
613
622
Interest income
(150)
(40)
(254)
(80)
(648)
(141)
Income taxes
389
791
414
1,520
(160)
2,719
EBITDA
$
2,069
$
2,637
$
3,077
$
4,739
$
7,974
$
12,118
Adjustments for:
Stock based compensation
708
569
1,184
923
1,945
1,425
Gain on remeasurement of lease liability
-
-
-
-
(573)
-
Recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods
-
-
-
-
(617)
-
Adjusted EBITDAii
$
2,777
$
3,206
$
4,261
$
5,662
$
8,729
$
13,543
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited)
Note
October 31,
2022
April 30,
2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
21,331
$
23,004
Short-term investments
3
20,456
20,239
Accounts receivable
21,370
16,962
Work in progress
1,651
1,579
Other receivables
718
234
Tax credits
7,912
5,224
Inventory
949
806
Prepaid expenses
6,574
6,392
Total current assets
80,961
74,440
Non-current assets
Other long-term receivables
179
192
Tax credits
4,083
3,782
Property and equipment
1,775
2,064
Right-of-use assets
4
4,421
4,547
Contract acquisition costs
5
3,507
3,177
Deferred development costs
2,121
1,870
Other intangible assets
9,502
10,301
Goodwill
16,856
16,863
Deferred tax assets
8,613
8,608
Total non-current assets
51,057
51,404
Total assets
$
132,018
$
125,844
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
19,963
$
16,971
Deferred revenue
30,343
24,689
Current portion of long-term debt
6
1,200
1,200
Lease obligations
7
660
662
Total current liabilities
52,166
43,522
Non-current liabilities
Long-term debt
6
6,600
7,200
Deferred tax liabilities
1,257
1,258
Lease obligations
7
4,975
5,181
Total non-current liabilities
12,832
13,639
Total liabilities
$
64,998
$
57,161
Equity
Share capital
8
$
44,094
$
43,973
Contributed surplus
14,336
13,176
Retained earnings
11,685
12,968
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
12
(3,095)
(1,434)
Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company
67,020
68,683
Total liabilities and equity
$
132,018
$
125,844
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
October 31,
Six Months Ended
October 31,
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue:
SaaS
$
8,798
$
6,565
$
16,799
$
12,218
Maintenance and Support
8,098
8,200
16,366
16,526
Professional Services
13,539
13,076
27,170
26,202
License
1,055
982
1,514
1,333
Hardware
6,621
5,446
10,466
11,222
Total revenue
38,111
34,269
72,315
67,501
Cost of revenue
10
21,432
18,751
40,878