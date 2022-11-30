Tecsys Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023

Revenue sets new record while SaaS revenue up 34% year-over-year

MONTREAL, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management SaaS company, today announced its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended October 31, 2022. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Second Quarter Highlights:

SaaS revenue increased by 34% to $8.8 million, up from $6.6 million in Q2 2022.

SaaS subscription bookings i (measured on an ARR i basis) decreased by 31% to $2.8 million, compared to $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2022.

SaaS Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO i ) increased by 51% to $109.5 million at October 31, 2022, up from $72.7 million at the same time last year.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR i ) at October 31, 2022 was up 25% to $71.2 million compared to $56.9 million at October 31, 2021.

Professional services revenue was up 4% to $13.5 million compared to $13.1 million in Q2 last year.

Total revenue excluding hardware revenue was $31.5 million, 9% higher than $28.8 million reported for Q2 last year, while total revenue reached a record $38.1 million.

Gross margin was 44% compared to 45% in the same period in fiscal 2022.

Total gross profit increased to $16.7 million, up 7% from $15.5 million in Q2 last year.

Operating expenses increased to $15.6 million, higher by $1.7 million or 13% compared to $13.9 million in Q2 last year.

Profit from operations was $1 million, down from $1.6 million in Q2 last year.

Net profit was $0.7 million or $0.05 per share on a fully diluted basis for both Q2 2023 and Q2 2022.

Adjusted EBITDAii was $2.8 million, down 13% compared to $3.2 million reported in Q2 last year.

"We continue to see great traction across our vertical markets in the quarter with seven new logo wins as well as solid base account activity including another hospital network migration. Among the new logo wins, we added two new hospital networks, as well as North American and international logos in our converging complex distribution market." said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys, Inc. "In spite of challenging general economic conditions in the near term, we continue to see robust pipeline activity and strong demand. In light of this opportunity, we continue to invest to drive organic growth."

Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys Inc., added, "We are pleased with our Q2 performance, a record revenue quarter led by 34% SaaS revenue growth. We also crossed an important milestone this quarter in that our SaaS revenue now represents more than 50% of all our recurring revenue, and we are seeing the momentum continue with year-to-date SaaS bookings up by 30%."





























Three months ended Six months ended Trailing 12 months ended Results from operations

October

31, 2022

October

31, 2021

October

31, 2022

October

31, 2021

October

31, 2022

October

31, 2021

























Total Revenue $ 38,111 $ 34,269 $ 72,315 $ 67,501 $ 142,014 $ 131,817 Total Revenue Excluding Hardware

31,490

28,823

61,849

56,279

120,043

110,178 SaaS Revenue, Maintenance and

Support Revenue

16,896

14,765

33,165

28,744

64,048

55,938 Professional Services Revenue

13,539

13,076

27,170

26,202

53,008

50,691 Gross Profit

16,679

15,518

31,437

29,947

61,800

61,077 Gross Margin %

44 %

45 %

43 %

44 %

44 %

46 % Operating Expenses

15,631

13,891

30,299

27,232

58,001

53,101 Op. Ex. As % of Revenue

41 %

41 %

42 %

40 %

41 %

40 % Profit from Operations

1,048

1,627

1,138

2,715

3,799

7,976 Adjusted EBITDAii

2,777

3,206

4,261

5,662

8,729

13,543 EPS basic $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.07 $ 0.29 $ 0.34 EPS diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.06 $ 0.28 $ 0.34

























License Booking

1,006

1,061

1,255

1,347

2,310

3,270 SaaS ARR Bookings

2,796

4,050

6,704

5,149

13,476

9,635

























Annual Recurring Revenue

















71,198

56,939 SaaS RPO

















109,534

72,673 Professional Services Backlog

















31,869

33,124

Year-to-date performance for first half of fiscal 2023:

SaaS revenue increased by 37% to $16.8 million, up from $12.2 million the same period of fiscal 2022.

SaaS subscription bookings i (measured on an ARR i basis) increased to $6.7 million, 30% higher from $5.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2022.

Professional services revenue was up 4% to $27.2 million compared to $26.2 million in the same period of fiscal 2022.

Total revenue excluding hardware revenue was $61.8 million, 10% higher than $56.3 million reported for the same period of fiscal 2022.

Gross margin was 43% compared to 44% in the same period of fiscal 2022.

Total gross profit increased to $31.4 million, up 5% from $29.9 million in the same period of fiscal 2022.

Operating expenses increased to $30.3 million, higher by $3.1 million or 11% compared to $27.2 million in the same period of fiscal 2022.

Profit from operations was $1.1 million, down from $2.7 million in the same period of fiscal 2022.

Net profit was $755 thousand or $0.05 per share on a fully diluted basis in the first half of fiscal 2022 compared to a net profit of $952 thousand or $0.06 per share on a fully diluted basis for the same period in fiscal 2022.

Adjusted EBITDAii was $4.3 million, down 25% compared to $5.7 million reported in the same period in fiscal 2022.

On November 30, 2022, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share, increasing the quarterly dividend from $0.07 per share. The dividend is to be paid on January 6, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2022.

Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results Conference Call

Date: December 1, 2022

Time: 8:30am EDT

Phone number: (877) 521-4127 or (416) 641-6662

The call can be replayed until December 8, 2022 by calling:

(800) 558-5253 or (416) 626-4100 (access code: 22022988)

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of cloud-based supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth and competitive advantage. Serving healthcare, distribution and converging commerce industries, and spanning multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and the most recently filed annual information form. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2022. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before stock-based compensation, gain on remeasurement of lease liability and recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods. The exclusion of interest expense, interest income and income taxes eliminates the impact on earnings derived from non-operational activities, and the exclusion of depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, gain on remeasurement of lease liability and recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods eliminates the non-cash impact of these items.

The Company believes that these measures are useful measures of financial performance without the variation caused by the impacts of the items described above and that could potentially distort the analysis of trends in our operating performance. In addition, they are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement. Excluding these items does not imply that they are necessarily non-recurring. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, enable investors to evaluate the Company's operating results, underlying performance and future prospects in a manner similar to management. Although EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, they have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under IFRS.

The reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure is provided below.



Three months ended October 31, Six months ended October 31, Trailing 12 months ended October 31, (in thousands of CAD)

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

























Profit for the period $ 715 $ 708 $ 755 $ 952 $ 4,281 $ 4,819 Adjustments for:























Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets

429

553

859

1,096

1,925

2,217 Amortization of deferred development costs

114

69

216

123

383

231 Amortization of other intangible assets

394

411

790

822

1,580

1,651 Interest expense

178

145

297

306

613

622 Interest income

(150)

(40)

(254)

(80)

(648)

(141) Income taxes

389

791

414

1,520

(160)

2,719 EBITDA $ 2,069 $ 2,637 $ 3,077 $ 4,739 $ 7,974 $ 12,118 Adjustments for:























Stock based compensation

708

569

1,184

923

1,945

1,425 Gain on remeasurement of lease liability

-

-

-

-

(573)

- Recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods

-

-

-

-

(617)

- Adjusted EBITDAii $ 2,777 $ 3,206 $ 4,261 $ 5,662 $ 8,729 $ 13,543

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at October 31, 2022 and April 30, 2022 (Unaudited)

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)













Note October 31, 2022 April 30, 2022 Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 21,331 $ 23,004 Short-term investments 3

20,456

20,239 Accounts receivable



21,370

16,962 Work in progress



1,651

1,579 Other receivables



718

234 Tax credits



7,912

5,224 Inventory



949

806 Prepaid expenses



6,574

6,392 Total current assets



80,961

74,440 Non-current assets









Other long-term receivables



179

192 Tax credits



4,083

3,782 Property and equipment



1,775

2,064 Right-of-use assets 4

4,421

4,547 Contract acquisition costs 5

3,507

3,177 Deferred development costs



2,121

1,870 Other intangible assets



9,502

10,301 Goodwill



16,856

16,863 Deferred tax assets



8,613

8,608 Total non-current assets



51,057

51,404 Total assets

$ 132,018 $ 125,844 Liabilities









Current liabilities









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 19,963 $ 16,971 Deferred revenue



30,343

24,689 Current portion of long-term debt 6

1,200

1,200 Lease obligations 7

660

662 Total current liabilities



52,166

43,522 Non-current liabilities









Long-term debt 6

6,600

7,200 Deferred tax liabilities



1,257

1,258 Lease obligations 7

4,975

5,181 Total non-current liabilities



12,832

13,639 Total liabilities

$ 64,998 $ 57,161 Equity









Share capital 8 $ 44,094 $ 43,973 Contributed surplus



14,336

13,176 Retained earnings



11,685

12,968 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 12

(3,095)

(1,434) Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company



67,020

68,683 Total liabilities and equity

$ 132,018 $ 125,844